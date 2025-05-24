I saw Nvidia's RTX-powered AI avatar in action, and this digital human interface has a sense of humor

Nvidia is making that fabricated, human-like AI we see in movies more of a reality, and that didn't really hit me until I saw its Project R2X, an AI avatar that essentially lives on your PC, in action at Computex 2025.

We've seen how AI is advancing in different spaces, from ChatGPT being an amazing education tool to Google Veo 3 and Flow being the future of AI filmmaking. But, instead of just typing in prompts, what about a realistic-looking digital human interface you can actually interact with right on your PC? As in, one that will look and talk to you like, well, a person.

That's Nvidia's Project R2X in a nutshell. Sure, it's not like there isn't AI avatars around that can easily be generated, but one that can act as your personal assistant through your PC is different.

Honestly, it was jarring to see Aki, the Nvidia AI avatar I saw during the demo, casually standing right on the PC's display with a Nvidia hoodie on, staring right at me — waiting for its next instructions. But I didn't realize it came with a sense of humor.

Remember when Matthew McConaughey told monolithic robot TARS to drop its humor to 75% in Christopher Nolan's "Interstellar?" and it still had a few jokes? Well, I was getting those same vibes. Just by speaking to Nvidia's avatar and giving it directions, its voice, personality and appearance can completely change to your liking.

Will Nvidia's Project R2X be a major help to developers and tech enthusiasts in need of getting tasks done through agentic AI? Without a doubt, but putting a conversational, human-like spin on this AI gives it some spark — and here's how it went.

What is Project R2X?

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

Nvidia's Project R2X is a digital human interface that helps developers and enthusiasts with PC tasks autonomously. In other words, it's like a personal AI avatar on your desktop that can be used to can scan complex files, carry out workflows, optimize PC settings, mod games and answer questions just by speaking to it — all through RTX-powered systems.

By using RTX Neural Faces to generate a 3D avatar, Audio2Face to make sync lip and tongue movement when speaking and Nvidia ACE 2.4 to apply facial blur animations, Nvidia's AI assistant gains a lifelike appeal. As for how it gets all of its information, it can be used with AI models like OpenAI’s GPT-4o, xAI’s Grok or, if you're familiar with Python, code and customize to your liking (dealer's choice). There's also Nvidia's NIM (Nvidia Inference Microservices) and AI Blueprints that give it more artificial brain power, like turning a PDF into a full-blown podcast.

If you give it eyes (i.e., a webcam), it can even see you and your surroundings. Not unlike other recent visual AI like Copilot Vision, it can tell you exactly what an object is in reality. Plus, similar to Microsoft Recall, it can see what's on display and guide you through activities, like how to edit an image, generate a video or use various apps.

So, not completely unlike what we've seen with Google Gemini or ChatGPT, especially as they continue to evolve. However, Nvidia's Project R2X puts a face on it all, and it gives you the choice of quick customization to your liking.

The AI avatar prototype was revealed at CES 2025, but it's now getting closer to being released (I was told it would be available this summer).

Putting a face on G-assist (and more)

(Image credit: Future)

As it was brought up in the demo, from the way it slightly tilts its head when being asked a question to its subtle movements and blinks as it idly waits for instructions, Nvidia's Project R2X can feel a tad uncanny at first. And that's purely because this AI avatar is something to see and speak to.

"As soon as you see a face, it naturally invokes a humanoid input, so you actually want to start talking to it like a person," the Nvidia representative stated. That rings true, as I was automatically aware of its presence, like somebody else being in the room.

At least it knows how to break the ice. During the demo, a Nvidia representative asked Aki to change its voice from its upbeat, helpful tone to something extremely robotic. The AI avatar replied with a very sarcastic "I can't actually change my voice. If there's anything else you'd like to know or need help with, let me know" in the robot voice that was asked.

Then, when told to change to a somber, medical advisor type tone, Aki said the same thing but changed voice as it was saying it. Was this deliberate or AI irony? I'm not sure, but with its detailed facial expressions, it certainly looked like Project R2X had a sense of humor.

Now, AI can crack some jokes, as we've seen ChatGPT drop some fiery roasts when asked, but putting a realistic face to it makes it feel far more engaging (and brutal, if it ends up roasting me).

As the representative touched on, it's easy to change the tone, appeal and personality of its AI agent just by asking it, or by making the AI assistant from scratch.

"We'll be releasing this as a blueprint reference, and we'll release the source, as well as the application as an .exe," the Nvidia rep said. "So people can open up their own Unreal scene and put in whatever 3D asset they want. If you want it to be your own character, you write your own prompt for personality and you get your own personalized assistant."

Nvidia's Project R2X can assist with a wealth of tasks just by asking it, and by applying the apps you want it to work with in its interface, it can also connect to Project G-Assist (another helpful AI tool from Team Green).

From being able to open up in-game overlay analytics to connecting other apps like Discord or Spotify to start a stream or play some tunes, all it takes is asking your own AI avatar and it will be done in only moments. It aims to streamline workflows (or gaming flows?) to make navigating around your PC even easier (that's right, just like an assistant), and for developers, content creators or streamers, that's a helpful feature to have.

Final thoughts

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

It's one thing to get answers from a chatbot, but it's another to have a human-like AI agent giving you a step-by-step guide on how to tackle tasks, apply mods in games and work in the background autonomously. Nvidia Project R2X impresses, but its ability to change personality and add a touch of humor to your daily PC activities makes it feel more, well, genuine.

If a 3D-generated AI model constantly looking at you from your screen is a tad too eerie, by the way, the avatar can be minimized, resized and put anywhere on screen. Nvidia joked it would even want an animation of it moving around the screen as you dragged it (which wouldn't be a bad idea).

Nvidia Project R2X is set to be available to all sometime this summer, and it will be interesting to see how RTX 50-series GPU holders will make use of the digital human interface. More importantly, however, how they will customize their AI avatar to be a nice, friendly assistant or a wise-cracking, sarcastic jokester that will give your ego a battering with roasts.