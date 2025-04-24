Everyone's asking ChatGPT to 'roast' them — here's how to try it

Another day another ChatGPT trend. This time, users are prompting ChatGPT to 'roast me' and it’s become a viral phenomenon across social media platforms, particularly on Instagram and TikTok.



Essentially, the trend involves users submitting screenshots of their profiles, accompanied by prompts like "Roast my Instagram feed in one paragraph." The AI then generates witty, often scathing remarks about the user's content. This practice has gained popularity, with thousands sharing their AI-generated roasts on social media platforms.

Trending examples

Even celebrities have joined the trend. For instance, Demi Lovato asked ChatGPT for a roasting, resulting in a critique that humorously highlighted her frequent musical genre changes and public incidents.



The pop start took it all in stride, laughing at the comments ChatGPT made and even shared the roast with followers.

How to try it

I used both my LinkedIn profile and X account to do the trend.



Start by taking a screenshot of the social media profile of your choosing, or select specific photos you want roasted. Remember, only roast yourself: Some of the AI’s comments can be brutal.

Use ChatGPT on desktop of the mobile app. I have found the mobile app to be easier because social media tends to be easier from my phone.

Send your image(s) to ChatGPT with a prompt like:



"Create an image of this printed out and include unhinged comments written in red pen with scribbles, doodles, and other ways to fully roast me.”

For a text-only version, use the screenshot and prompt ChatGPT with,

“Based on the information in this profile, roast me in one paragraph.”



Adjust how hard you're roasted by adding "gently" or "brutally" to the prompt depending on your mood — and tolerance.

Considerations and privacy concerns

While the trend is largely in good fun, it's important to be mindful of privacy. I’ve regretted jumping on these trends in the past.

Remember that data sharing comes with responsibility. Uploading personal images and information to AI platforms can have privacy implications. OpenAI, (the creator of ChatGPT) has policies regarding data usage that users should review.

Also, keep content sensitivity in mind. The AI's responses are generated based on the input provided. Ensure that the content you share does not include sensitive or private information.

Should you let ChatGPT roast you?

The "roast me" trend with ChatGPT showcases the evolving interaction between humans and AI, blending humor with technology. As someone who tends to use AI for productivity and workflow support, I have to admit that it’s fun to kickback and participate in the trends.



Just remember, while it offers a new form of entertainment, users should engage responsibly, keeping privacy considerations in mind. Have you tried this trend? Let me know in the comments!