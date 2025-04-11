Microsoft Recall is coming — for real this time

Microsoft's Recall feature has had a rocky start to its existence. Designed to capture screenshots of your actions on Copilot Plus PC to find later, it's been delayed and pushed back since it was first announced.

However, Microsoft appears ready to try again, as the company is starting to preview the feature to Windows Insiders.

Microsoft described Recall in a recent blog post: "You work across so many apps, sites, and documents it can be hard to remember where you saw something you want to get back to. Recall saves you time by offering an entirely new way to search for things you’ve seen or done on your PC securely."

Recall was initially meant to launch with the first batch of Copilot Plus PCs last June, but it was pushed back due to security concerns. In October, Microsoft planned to re-release it, but it pushed it back to give itself a chance to make "a secure and trusted experience."

It seems the company is at least close to ready to create that secure experience, as rolling the feature out to those in the Windows Insider program is typically the last step before the company launches a feature to the masses.

Microsoft's blog post also mentions that you must opt in if you want to have Windows save your screenshots and make them findable.

"You will need to opt-in to saving snapshots, which are images of your activity, and enrol in Windows Hello to confirm your presence so only you can access your snapshots," reads the company's blog.

Having Recall on PCs as an opt-in feature instead of on by default is a smart move from Microsoft, as it'll allow those more security-conscious users to ignore the feature and keep using their Copilot Plus PC without any changes.

Microsoft didn't say how long the feature would be in testing before launching it to all Copilot Plus PC users. Based on the issues with the initial launch, I assume it'll keep it in testing for a while to ensure everything is ready for prime time.