Manus AI is the new challenger to DeepSeek — everything you need to know

Features
By published

Manus is the latest agentic AI model to hit the headlines

Manus logo on phone next to AI
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
Jump to:

AI is already changing up the way we handle our daily tasks, with constant ways to apply the ever-growing list of models to discover what works best.

Imagine screening a hundred resumes to find the best candidate and even asking the AI to interview the ones with the most potential? Or possibly asking an AI to assemble all of your expenses from the year into one report for taxes, itemized and categorized exactly how you want them.

This concept of having AI do work for you without having to type in prompts each time is not just on the horizon — if you believe the company behind the new Manus AI, it’s already here.

If you've not come across Manus before, let me explain what it is, what it can do and what it means for the field of artificial intelligence. Specifically, how it's attempting to advance work automation and why some experts are a little skeptical.

Introducing Manus AI

Agentic AI means there is AI that can do work for you autonomously — like an agent for an NFL star or a celebrity. The AI has “agency” in that you are empowering and equipping the AI to do work for you even if you are not constantly monitoring the progress. That's what Manus AI is positioning itself as.

The best example of this comes from the official video on the Manus.im website. In a product demo conducted by Yichao 'Peak' Ji, the Manus co-founder and chief scientist.

Introducing Manus: The General AI Agent - YouTube Introducing Manus: The General AI Agent - YouTube
Watch On

In the demo, we can see how the bot can be used to scan resumes and then summarize the best candidates.

What can it do?

On the right side of the display when using the tool, you see the results in a panel labelled “Manus’s Computer” and can track along with what the AI is doing.

The idea is that you don’t have to monitor everything the agent does. Let’s say you ask Manus to read 100 books and summarize each one. Presumably, that would take quite some time, but you could let the “program” run and come back to it later. (By the way, we might have to come up with new terms for these things. For starters, is Manus really a “computer”? Is summarizing a bunch of resumes a “program”? Not really.)

Later in the demo, Manus is instructed to analyze stock prices for three companies over three years. The bot is then asked to build a website showing the results in a dashboard.

My thoughts went a few steps beyond what Manus can do today — that someday, we might have a personal assistant that runs like a cloud computer, analyzing data for us, writing content, developing presentations, and doing other work after providing simple instructions.

This agentic assistant might constantly monitor our stock profile and make changes for our benefit, increasing our net worth on a daily basis. It might look for fraud in our financial dealings and block them or challenge charges on our behalf.

Manus is making a splash right now similar to when DeepSeek debuted because it seems novel, unique, and powerful.

Expert reaction to Manus

Manus is mostly a proof of concept because it is not widely available yet. To test it, you need an invite code which might be hard to find. (Tom’s Guide made a request at the Manus website and through a media request but have not heard back on either yet.)

Yet, there’s some serious potential here. Experts who are tracking the AI field see Manus is an evolutionary step in the right direction.

“Manus will jumpstart the conversation about agents since there is very little in existing AI offerings that can actually function as a ‘personal assistant’ without a large degree of training,” says HP Newquist, the Executive Director of The Relayer Group and author of the book The Brain Makers: Genius, Ego & Greed In The Quest For Machines That Think.

“Manus does open the door to out-of-the-box AI assistance. US companies developing agent AI will have to acknowledge that the race is officially on.”

“From what I have learned, Manus isn’t your typical AI tool — it’s taking a meaningful step toward autonomy,” adds Pronnoy Goswami, an Engineering Leader at Workday and book author who studies AI infrastructure.

From what I have learned, Manus isn’t your typical AI tool — it’s taking a meaningful step toward autonomy.

Pronnoy Goswami

“Manus actively initiates tasks in a more agentic way, rather than passively responding to tasks. This evolves from a copilot to a coworker.”

Goswami says Manus can remember context and can think independently. “It can identify tasks, set goals, and act without continuous human prompts more or less autonomously,” he says.

That type of coworker is a bit different from well-known bots such as ChatGPT and Claude. Those bots are incredibly helpful and powerful, but they act almost like an MS-DOS prompt from decades ago in that you have to type in a prompt and wait for a response.

Reservations about Manus AI

Yet, as with the DeepSeek chatbot, there are concerns about Manus mostly because of where the AI originates. It was developed by a company called Monica based in China.

That means there’s very little information to help US users know how their information is stored, if it could be used for nefarious purposes, or even if there’s any security at all.

Manus AI logo on smartphone screen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Manus faces the same obstacles that DeepSeek faces, at least in the U.S.,” says Newquist.

“Since it is a Chinese product that accesses private data, there is the concern about how well that data is protected—if at all. This is a concern for all AI, regardless of where it is based, but China’s disregard for protecting private data is quite troubling to discerning users in the US.”

Apart from that, it’s hard to know how capable Manus will be, especially since the agentic AI is not publicly available yet. It could be extremely powerful and even game-changing, but without testing and evaluating more complex prompts, it could be mostly an elaborate demo.

And then there’s a more ethical question for each individual about whether they even want to allow so much AI agency into their lives.

“This leap in technology comes with its challenges such as: how comfortable are we to hand over significant control to an AI agent?” says Goswami.

“Can an autonomous agent like Manus, be trusted with mission-critical decisions? I highly doubt that it would be the case.”

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to MacBook Air
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 74 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M3
(512GB)
1
Apple 2024 MacBook Air...
Amazon
$1,498
View
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
2
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3
Lenovo USA
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
3
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View
Low Stock
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(13.3-inch 512GB)
4
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED...
Walmart
$1,524.99
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(OLED)
5
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Laptop...
ASUS
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
6
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M3,...
BHPhoto
View
Apple MacBook Air M3
(512GB SSD)
7
Apple - MacBook Air 13-inch...
P.C. Richard & Son
$1,499
View
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 (2024)
8
Macbook pro
Apple
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(13.3-inch 1TB)
9
ASUS ZenBook Flip S 13 Ultra...
Amazon
View
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 (2024)
(512GB Black)
10
Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop...
Amazon
$1,599
Preorder
Show more
John Brandon
John Brandon

John Brandon is a technologist, business writer, and book author. He first started writing in 2001 when he was downsized from a corporate job. In the early days of his writing career, he wrote features about biometrics and wrote Wi-Fi router and laptop reviews for LAPTOP magazine. Since 2001, he has published over 15,000 articles and has written business columns for both Inc. magazine and Forbes. He has personally tested over 10,000 gadgets in his career.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Manus AI logo on smartphone screen
How to join Manus — the new AI assistant everyone is talking about
ChatGPT logo on phone sitting on laptop with OpenAI logo
OpenAI may be able to control your PC for you soon — what we know about the new agent tool
ChatGPT
ChatGPT Tasks turns the AI chatbot into a productivity platform — 3 tips to get more out of it
OpenAI logo on a phone screen in front of a blurred image of Sam Altman
Forget OpenAI Operator — here's an open source AI agent system that works brilliantly for free
OpenAI logo on a phone screen in front of a blurred image of Sam Altman
OpenAI launches ‘Operator’ – everything about the new agent that can use a computer for you
ChatGPT logo on a smartphone screen being held outside
ChatGPT just got OpenAI's most powerful upgrade yet — meet 'Deep Research'
Latest in AI
Apple Intelligence logo on iPhone
Apple Intelligence — everything you need to know about Apple's AI
Manus AI logo on smartphone screen
How to join Manus — the new AI assistant everyone is talking about
Manus logo on phone next to AI
Manus AI is the new challenger to DeepSeek — everything you need to know
A photo of the Samsung Galaxy S24 in hand with the Circle to Search feature in use. The circle is half drawn.
Google's next big Circle to Search upgrade could involve automatic translation — here's what we know
Claude AI on laptop and phone
I put Anthropic's new Claude 3.7 Sonnet to the test with 7 prompts — and the results are mind-blowing
Programmer sitting at a laptop and monitors
I write about AI for a living and 'vibe coding' is going to change everything — here's why
Latest in Features
A man in a blue t shirt holds his head in his hands and sits on the edge of his bed because he can&#039;t sleep due to intrusive thoughts and needs to try cognitive shuffling for sleeping
Intrusive thoughts keeping you awake? Try this ER doctor ‘brain hack’ to fall asleep quickly
Apple Intelligence logo on iPhone
Apple Intelligence — everything you need to know about Apple's AI
Simon Rex in Red Rocket
3 best free movies on Tubi with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes
Manus logo on phone next to AI
Manus AI is the new challenger to DeepSeek — everything you need to know
LG C5 OLED
Now is the worst time to buy an LG C5 OLED — here's why
Segway Max G3
I just took Segway's new flagship scooter for a test ride — 3 things I liked, and 2 I didn't
More about ai
Apple Intelligence logo on iPhone

Apple Intelligence — everything you need to know about Apple's AI
Manus AI logo on smartphone screen

How to join Manus — the new AI assistant everyone is talking about
LG B4 OLED on stand in living room

The LG B5 OLED might be the hit TV of 2025 — here's why
See more latest
Most Popular
Simon Rex in Red Rocket
3 best free movies on Tubi with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes
A man in a blue t shirt holds his head in his hands and sits on the edge of his bed because he can&#039;t sleep due to intrusive thoughts and needs to try cognitive shuffling for sleeping
Intrusive thoughts keeping you awake? Try this ER doctor ‘brain hack’ to fall asleep quickly
Apple Intelligence logo on iPhone
Apple Intelligence — everything you need to know about Apple's AI
A woman wearing a pink eye mask tries mouth taping to cure her sleep apnea.
Forget mouth taping — experts share 5 better tips for reducing snoring and sleep apnea symptoms
The image shows a curly haired man sleeping on his side while clutching a stuffed animal
"Ever noticed how everything feels harder to process after a bad night’s sleep? That’s your brain struggling without enough REM"
A photo of thinly sliced red onion on a white background
What is Onion over VPN?
A woman sits on her bed meditating to try to fall asleep, a Tom&#039;s Guide Sleep Awareness Week 2025 graphic (right)
Forget sleepmaxxing — mindfulness is the key to better sleep, says expert
Segway Max G3
I just took Segway's new flagship scooter for a test ride — 3 things I liked, and 2 I didn't
Boost Mobile test drive review.
I took the Boost Mobile 30-day challenge — and it beats Visible and Mint Mobile because of this
Man outdoors performing lunge with set of dumbbells on a walkway in nature
Forget the gym — this 20-minute dumbbell workout strengthens your entire body and boosts core power