Synthesia just launched the most realistic Selfie Avatars I’ve ever seen — here’s how to try it

What if your selfie could do more than just capture a single moment? What if it could transform into a lifelike AI avatar that talks, moves, and expresses itself just like you? Well, mostly like you.

That’s the promise behind Selfie Avatars, the latest experimental feature from Synthesia, a leader in AI-powered avatars. This cutting-edge AI tool allows users to generate personalized avatars from just a few images of themselves, unlocking new possibilities for self-expression, digital storytelling, and communication.

According to Sundar Solai, Senior Product Manager at Synthesia, Selfie Avatars provide a new level of personalization, control, and creative freedom for users looking to enhance their digital presence. By uploading a small set of selfies, users can create an avatar capable of wearing different outfits, appearing in various settings, and delivering voiceover-driven short-form video content.

“This experimental release gives users the opportunity to shape the future of AI avatars,” said Solai. “With our upcoming EXPRESS-2 model, we aim to take it even further—allowing for enhanced body language and greater control over avatar performance.”

Racing Into the Fast Lane

How to try it

To try Selfie Avatars, visit the official landing page at Synthesia.io. From there you’ll be asked to set up an account and upload several selfies. I recommend uploading at least ten images of yourself using a variety of angles and include full body shots. The better the lighting and clarity of your selfies, the better the outcome of your Selfie Avatars.



While the innovation is exciting, the company has been upfront about technical limitations. Some users may notice that avatars don’t always perfectly capture their likeness, and minor discrepancies in facial expressions or proportions may occur.



I have been playing with the tool and testing it for about a week. I noticed that at times the Selfie Avatar seemed to struggle with hand motions and the facial expressions did not always match the tone. Also, sometimes the background noise that has been added to the videos is more distracting than realistic. The team at Synthesia welcomes feedback and is continually working to improve their AI tools.

"We believe in transparency," Solai explained. "User feedback during this phase is critical in helping us refine the technology and deliver an experience that exceeds expectations."

Synthesia is actively encouraging users to try the feature and share their experiences on social media platforms like Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, and TikTok by tagging @SynthesiaIO.

Rodeo Ruckus

Pushing the boundaries of AI-generated avatars

In an era where deepfake concerns and AI ethics are at the forefront of discussions, Synthesia has taken safety measures to ensure that Selfie Avatars are developed responsibly. The company has partnered with Risky Business Solutions, a team of trust and safety experts, to identify and mitigate potential risks.



To prevent unauthorized deepfakes, a biometric consent flow is required during avatar creation. For instance, while you could create a Selfie Avatar of you in what looks like the Oval Office, it is against Synthesia’s policies to include anyone who might resemble the president. Similarly, no celebrities or prominent figures should be included within the prompts.



Strict policies are in place to block hate symbols, nudity, and explicit material, ensuring an inclusive platform. Recognizing that AI image generation can reinforce racial and gender biases, Synthesia has fine-tuned its system to reduce these risks.

A glimpse into next-gen AI

Synthesia has positioned Selfie Avatars as a glimpse into the next generation of AI-driven self-expression. While this initial rollout offers users the ability to experiment with their avatars, it also sets the foundation for future advancements in AI video production, digital communication, and content creation.

“Selfie Avatars are just the beginning,” said Solai. “We’re building towards a future where digital identity is not only customizable but also safe, ethical, and empowering for everyone.”

As AI avatars become more integrated into digital communication, content creation, and virtual interactions, Synthesia’s Selfie Avatars could be a game-changer. The feature offers creators, professionals, and everyday users a new way to engage with audiences in an interactive, dynamic format.