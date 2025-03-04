It's easy to PDFs on your Mac — here's how to do it for free

Knowing how to edit a PDF on Mac is sure to come in handy. After all, this universal document format is one of the most popular ways of distributing documents including forms to fill in, yet dealing with PDFs can be a hassle if you don't know which software you should be using.

With Preview and Quick Look, however, you have everything you need and, since both are already on your Mac, you don't need to spend a penny more (indeed, Preview is one of the best free PDF editors).

You'll be able to use them to fill in your details and tick boxes, draw shapes and even sign your documents. It's really easy to do! Let's take a look at the steps to open and edit PDFs on your Mac. We'll show you how to add text to a PDF, add a signature, add shapes and rearrange pages — all without installing additional software.

How to edit a PDF using Quick Look

Here, we are going to show you how to work with the Quick Look tool.

1. Identify a PDF to work with (Image: © Future) First of all, find a PDF that you want to edit and press the spacebar on your keyboard.

2. Select the pencil icon (Image: © Future) This will open Quick Look and allow you to see the PDF. To begin editing a PDF, click the pencil icon. You will now be presented with a bar of editing tools.

3. Start using the editing tools (Image: © Future) You will now be presented with a bar of editing tools. We explain how to use them after the next section of this guide.

How to edit a PDF using Preview

Now we're going to show you how to work with the Preview tool.

1. Select Preview (Image: © Future) You can follow the steps above and select Preview from the Quick Look window.

2. Find a PDF (Image: © Future) You can also find a PDF that you want to edit and double click it. This should automatically open Preview unless there is another PDF viewer installed on your Mac.

3. Right-click a PDF (Image: © Future) If Preview is not opening, right-click the PDF and go to Open With and Preview.

4. Start using the editing tools (Image: © Future) Click the pencil icon and you will be presented with a bar of editing tools

How to add text to a PDF on Mac

The editing process is the same in Quick Look and Preview. Both of these will allow you to add text, for example, which is essential for filling in forms — it certainly beats having to print it out and fill it in by hand before scanning it.

Some forms will allow you to move from box to box and tick, but others will require a bit more legwork on your part. Either way, Quick Look and Preview quickly allow you to quickly get the job done.

1. Select the Text tool (Image: © Future) Click the Text tool. This looks like an A inside a box. (In Preview, you can also go to Tools, Annotate, and Text).

2. Check for Text (Image: © Future) You should now see the word Text appear on the screen.

3. Change the colour (Image: © Future) This is usually red but you can easily change the color. Click the Aa icon and then click the red box. This will allow you to pick a different color.

4. Change the font (Image: © Future) You can also change the font. Again, click Aa but this time use the dropdown font menu to pick the font you want to use.

5. Resize the text (Image: © Future) The Aa menu also lets you resize the text. Look for the box showing a number (and the abbreviation “pt” for “point”). Then click the up and down arrows next to the number (or enter a number in the box).

6. Add styles (Image: © Future) There are also options to bold, italicize or underline text. Just click B, I or U.

7. Start typing (Image: © Future) Once you have chosen a text color and size, you can start to type. Just click inside the text box (the cursor will turn into a hand) and move the text wherever you would like it to go.

8. Tick the boxes (Image: © Future) You can mark boxes using an X. You will need to keep clicking the Text tool to add more text.

9. Save your changes (Image: © Future) Go to File and click Save.

Add a signature to a PDF on Mac

You can also sign a form when using Quick Look or Preview. It's very easy to do and you can store a signature for future use.

1. Select the signature icon (Image: © Future) When you're ready to sign, click the signature icon in the toolbar.

2. Choose a method (Image: © Future) Here you have three options. Click Trackpad and you can use your finger or a stylus to write your signature on your Mac's trackpad. Click Camera and you can sign your name on a piece of paper and hold it in front of your Mac's camera to be scanned. Click iPhone or iPad and, so long as your iPhone or iPad is signed into the same account as your Mac you will be prompted to use either device's screen to write your signature.

3. Save or start over (Image: © Future) Select Done when you're finished to save your signature. You can also click Clear to start over.

4. Drag into position (Image: © Future) You can then click the Signature icon to select the signature and drag it into position. You can click Create Signature if you want to add more signatures (perhaps you have different signatures for different purposes).

How to add shapes to a PDF on a Mac

You may want to add shapes because you'd like to highlight something on a form. You may want to draw an arrow to ensure something doesn't get missed. Whatever your reason, you can easily create and add shapes to a PDF document in Quick Look and Preview.

1. Select the Shapes tool (Image: © Future) Click the Shapes icon in the toolbar.

2. Select a shape (Image: © Future) Select a shape from the dropdown menu, whether a square, curved-corner square, circle, speech bubble, star or hexagon. You will also see a line and an arrow. After doing so, the shape will appear on the screen.

3. Use the color tool (Image: © Future) You can then use the color tool to change the appearance of the shape.

4. Change the border collar (Image: © Future) You can also alter the border color of the shape — click the outline color tool and make your choice.

5. Drag the shapes around (Image: © Future) The shapes can be dragged around the PDF and placed in position. If you are using an arrow, click the dots at either end to lengthen and shorten it. Drag the dot next to the arrow head to alter where it is pointing (drag the dot in the centre to create a bendy arrow).

6. Zoom in (Image: © Future) You can also use the magnifying option in the Shapes menu. Click it and you are able to make any text beneath it appear larger. This is a great way to draw attention to a section (a green dot allows you to alter the level of magnification).

How to rearrange pages of a PDF on a Mac

If you'd like to change the order of a PDF document's pages, you need to use Preview.

1. Select thumbnails (Image: © Future) Click the View Menu icon next to the name of the PDF document and select Thumbnails.

2. Drag thumbnails (Image: © Future) The pages of the PDF will be shown down the left side of the Preview window. You can rearrange them by clicking a thumbnail page and dragging it up and down.

3. Delete a page (Image: © Future) You can also remove a page. Just click on a thumbnail and press Delete on the keyboard.

And there you go. That's how to edit a PDF on Mac. You can also learn how to password protect a PDF on Mac, how to clear cache on Mac, and how to remote control your Mac from your iPhone.