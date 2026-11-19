I've been the proud owner of a Kindle Colorsoft (2024) for over a year now, and it's truly changed my life for the better. And if you're in the market for one, I've got even better news for you — it's now hit its lowest-ever price in Australia in the Black Friday sales.

As the brand's debut colour Kindle in 2024, it opened the doors for comic book and manga readers to enjoy their favourite novels digitally. In recent months, Amazon AU has expanded its multicolour lineup by introducing the Colorsoft (2026), the Colorsoft Signature Edition (2026) and the Colorsoft Scribe (2026), further cementing that colour Kindles are here to stay. And I'm all for it.

• Shop all of Amazon's Black Friday deals here

Even at full RRP, nabbing one of these colour Kindles isn't within reach for the average reader. That said, Amazon's Black Friday sale has tipped its hat to the Bookish community with a nice 47% discount on the O.G. Kindle Colorsoft. That knocks a massive AU$212 off the e-reader!

Achieving an impressive 4.5 stars in our review, we applauded the Colorsoft’s sharp and vibrant display. That missing half-star is due to the reviewer finding the e-reader "decidedly expensive," but now, with this 47% discount, that pricing issue is non-existent.

Thanks to its display, you can also enjoy book covers, comics and graphic novels in all their vibrant glory. You don't have to read colour texts to take full advantage of the display — the monochrome performance is quite good — and I personally enjoy looking at my pretty fantasy book covers in all their glory.

You'll need to act fast to secure this impressive deal — this Kindle Colorsoft discount won't stick around longer than Cyber Monday, which falls on November 30, 2026.

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