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Madden NFL 27 crashes to lowest price ever... (Image credit: EA) Several EA Sports games are crashing to their lowest prices ever ahead of the holidays, and that includes the latest version of EA Sports Madden NFL. This version brings a Performance Mode that lets you play at 60fps, for gameplay that looks and feels smoother than ever. Plus, the tight football gameplay that the series is known for is just as much fun as always. EA Sports Madden NFL 27: was $69 now $29 @ Amazon By Millie Davis-Williams

Snag an extra Switch controller for 57% off... Looking for a cheap Switch controller? Look no further than the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller. It's not as feature-packed as some other options, as it lacks support for HD rumble and can't scan your Amiibo NFC figures. But it's comfortable to use, has extra programmable buttons and is extremely affordable. It also comes in a ton of cool color options and designs. I've linked the Pikachu Vortex version you can see pictured at the very top of this live blog, which is on sale for 57% off. PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch/Switch 2: was $69 now $29 @ Amazon By Millie Davis-Williams

45% off a legendary quest... (Image credit: Square Enix) I'm a big Dragon Quest fan, but I've never actually played the original games in the series. Luckily for people like me, Square Enix has released this HD-2D remake of the first two Dragon Quest games with this compilation on Switch and Switch 2. The Switch 2 version is currently on sale with 45% off for Black Friday! This is the lowest price I've seen it go for. Featuring gorgeous pixel art visuals, turn-based battles and a classic soundtrack — this game is a must-have for RPG fans. Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake: was $59 now $33 @ Amazon By Millie Davis-Williams

Kirby Air Riders just got even cheaper with 57% off! (Image credit: Nintendo) Here's a deal I'm very surprised to see! Starting November 22, physical copies of Kirby Air Riders went on sale for $20 off, dropping the price to $49. However, Amazon is offering a digital copy for just $30 right now. That's a huge 57% discount that's rare to see on first-party Nintendo Switch games. Kirby Air Riders: was $69 now $30 @ Amazon (Digital) By Millie Davis-Williams

Welcome! (Image credit: Nintendo / Turtle Beach / PowerA) It's a beautiful day to shop Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals! We're just three days out from Black Friday and there's a ton of discounts on console bundles, games and accessories that are worth shopping. In case you didn't know, I've clocked in over a thousand hours of playtime on my Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 consoles — and I spend the rest of my time as a Deals Editor tracking price drops on must-have Switch goodies. So I know my stuff. Shop Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals at Amazon By Millie Davis-Williams