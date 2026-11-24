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Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals LIVE: Don't wait to shop these console bundles, games and accessories from $14
My top Nintendo deals on consoles, games, and more
Staff picked deals:
1. Quick Links
2. Editor's Choice
3. Latest Updates
Black Friday deals are just three days away! We're getting very, very close to the big day now and the deals are rising to the occasion — especially when it comes to Nintendo.
First off, you can get the Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle for $499, and if that wasn't enough, Amazon is also slashing prices on Nintendo Switch games and accessories.
There's a lot to get through, so don't go away as I'll be bringing you all the best Nintendo Switch deals live right as they appear.
Quick Links
- shop Nintendo Switch game deals at Amazon
- Switch 2 Mario Kart World: was $549 now $499 [Top Pick!]
- Turtle Beach Airlite Fit Gaming Headset: was $27 now $14
- Resident Evil Requiem: was $69 now $39
- Luigi's Mansion 2 HD: was $59 now $43
- The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time: now $69
- Switch 2 + Switch Sports Resort: now $529 [save $27!]
Editor's Choice Nintendo Deals
Nintendo's Black Friday deal is live! This bundle gets you a Nintendo Switch 2 console, a copy of Mario Kart World, and a 3-month Nintendo Switch online membership for $499. Compared to buying everything separately, you're saving $87. It's the same price that was offered at launch, before the Switch 2 got a price hike, but it's still great value — especially considering how expensive rival consoles like the Xbox and PS5 are these days.
Not a fan of the Nintendo Switch 2's built-in speakers? The Turtle Beach Airlite Fit headset offers a fantastic (and affordable) solution. It elevates your gaming experience by creating immersive soundscapes thanks to its 40mm drivers. It also comes with a flip-to-mute mic that makes you sound loud and clear, and its colorful design stands out. This is a budget headset that performs like a premium one.
Sonic X Shadow Generations remasters the classic game and bundles it with a new chapter where you play as beloved anti-hero Shadow. It's a fun mix of 2D and 3D Sonic, and with shorter, replayable levels, it fits perfectly on the portable Nintendo Switch 2.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Madden NFL 27 crashes to lowest price ever...
Several EA Sports games are crashing to their lowest prices ever ahead of the holidays, and that includes the latest version of EA Sports Madden NFL. This version brings a Performance Mode that lets you play at 60fps, for gameplay that looks and feels smoother than ever. Plus, the tight football gameplay that the series is known for is just as much fun as always.
- EA Sports Madden NFL 27: was $69 now $29 @ Amazon
Snag an extra Switch controller for 57% off...
Looking for a cheap Switch controller? Look no further than the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller. It's not as feature-packed as some other options, as it lacks support for HD rumble and can't scan your Amiibo NFC figures. But it's comfortable to use, has extra programmable buttons and is extremely affordable. It also comes in a ton of cool color options and designs. I've linked the Pikachu Vortex version you can see pictured at the very top of this live blog, which is on sale for 57% off.
- PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch/Switch 2: was $69 now $29 @ Amazon
45% off a legendary quest...
I'm a big Dragon Quest fan, but I've never actually played the original games in the series. Luckily for people like me, Square Enix has released this HD-2D remake of the first two Dragon Quest games with this compilation on Switch and Switch 2. The Switch 2 version is currently on sale with 45% off for Black Friday! This is the lowest price I've seen it go for.
Featuring gorgeous pixel art visuals, turn-based battles and a classic soundtrack — this game is a must-have for RPG fans.
- Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake: was $59 now $33 @ Amazon
Kirby Air Riders just got even cheaper with 57% off!
Here's a deal I'm very surprised to see! Starting November 22, physical copies of Kirby Air Riders went on sale for $20 off, dropping the price to $49. However, Amazon is offering a digital copy for just $30 right now. That's a huge 57% discount that's rare to see on first-party Nintendo Switch games.
- Kirby Air Riders: was $69 now $30 @ Amazon (Digital)
Welcome!
It's a beautiful day to shop Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals! We're just three days out from Black Friday and there's a ton of discounts on console bundles, games and accessories that are worth shopping. In case you didn't know, I've clocked in over a thousand hours of playtime on my Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 consoles — and I spend the rest of my time as a Deals Editor tracking price drops on must-have Switch goodies. So I know my stuff.
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