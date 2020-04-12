Best meal kit delivery services in 2020

With the best meal kit delivery services, staying at home doesn’t have to mean eating boring canned vegetables from the pantry or dubiously old frozen food. With just the click of a few buttons, you can order meal kits that bring you chef-prepared recipes with fresh and quality ingredients. All you have to do is follow the instructions to whip up delicious meals in less than an hour. You’ll feel like the next Barefoot Contessa or Gordon Ramsay (but without all the yelling).

The best meal kit delivery services offer a range of recipes that cater to all types of eaters, whether you’re an omnivore, vegetarian, vegan, paleo, Keto, low-carb or gluten-free. They also factor in dietary restrictions and preferences, if you can’t eat nuts, dairy, eggs, shellfish or other foods.

And if you’re an adventurous eater who enjoys bold flavors, many of the best meal kit delivery services feature recipes from cuisines far and wide — whether it’s an Indian curry, Chinese stir fry, Italian tortellini, Greek gyros, Mexican tacos or more homegrown fare like burgers and mac and cheese.

Keep reading for our list of the best meal kit delivery services.

What are the best meal kit delivery services?

The best meal kit delivery services combine choice, good ingredients and interesting recipes — all for a palatable price.

Our top selection, Martha & Marley Spoon, may be on the higher end when it comes to cost per serving, but the price comes down when you order more meals for more people. It also offers the most weekly recipes, so you have plenty of options to choose from. That makes it ideal for anyone who is following a certain eating plan, has dietary restrictions or is just plain picky about what they eat. The service partnered with Martha Stewart to use her recipes, so you know: It’s a good thing.

Sun Basket and HelloFresh aren’t too far behind, though they have different strengths. Sun Basket appeals to home cooks who want high-quality, organic ingredients and globe-trotting recipes. It is slightly more expensive per serving, though, so you’re paying for what you’re getting. HelloFresh is one of the cheaper meal kit delivery services, and while it offers a lot of menu choice, its recipes are mainstream. Plus, they don’t cater as well to vegetarians and certain eating plans as others on our list do.

The grandmother of meal kit delivery services, Blue Apron, is in the middle of the pack. Blue Apron still provides great value for its meals, but its menu is fairly boring and doesn’t have as many items as the top contenders. Our list also includes the vegan meal kit service Purple Carrot, if you eat a plant-based diet. Then there are several not-quite-meal-kits on our list, like Freshly and Factor75, that don’t require any cooking, just heating up in a microwave.

(Image credit: Martha & Marley Spoon)

1. Martha & Marley Spoon

Availability: Continental U.S. | Weekly price: From $10.25 per serving (2 meals/2 ppl) to $7.89 (6 meals/2 ppl); from $8.49 (2 meals/4 ppl) to $6.39 (6 meals/4 ppl) | Shipping fee: $8.99 | Meals per week: 2-6 | Weekly recipes: 22 | Grocery add-ons: No

Martha Steward approved

Slightly more advanced recipes

High delivery fee

Domestic goddess Martha Stewart partnered with this Berlin-based company for their US venture to bring carefully tested recipes from her archive. That makes Martha & Marley Spoon’s meals a bit more ambitious and culinarily advanced than many of the other meal kit delivery services on this list.

The weekly lineup of 22 recipes caters to all kinds of dietary needs, including vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, kid-friendly and healthy eating. You can also select meals that take less than 30 minutes to make. Again, these recipes come from Stewart’s collection, so they’re a mix of classic American dishes and more challenging fare from around the world — but all of them are delicious. Recent recipes include classic meatloaf, “better than takeout” sweet and sour chicken, bean and cheese enchiladas and risotto primavera. Sometimes, there’s a dessert option or a breakfast meal.

(Image credit: Sun Basket)

2. Sun Basket

Availability: Nationwide, excluding Alaska, Hawaii, Montana, and parts of New Mexico | Weekly price: From $12.99 per serving (2 meals/2 or 4 people) to $10.99 (4 meals/2 or 4 ppl) | Shipping fee: Free with first order, $5.99 after | Meals per week: 2-4 | Weekly recipes: 20 | Add-ons: Yes (limited groceries)

High-quality ingredients

Variety of cuisines

Slightly higher cost per serving

Sun Basket’s delicious meals boast high-quality ingredients, like organic produce and eggs, antibiotic- and hormone-free meat and wild-caught, sustainable seafood. The 20 weekly recipes serve a wide range of diets, including paleo, gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan, pescatarian, Mediterannean and diabetes-friendly.

Aside from the excellent ingredients, Sun Basket really stands out in the variety of cuisines offered in the weekly recipe line-up. Recent meals include Madras coconut curry, seared salmon with chimichurri and Provencal vegetables, cauliflower mac and cheese and beef stroganoff. The recipes favor Asian cuisines, which is great if you want vegetarian options or enjoy eating flavorful food in general. All of the meals are easy to make and most can be done in 30 minutes. You can also add on breakfast and lunch items like yogurt, granola, juice, coffee, tea, hummus and soups.

(Image credit: HelloFresh)

3. HelloFresh

Availability: Nationwide | Weekly price: $8.99 per serving (2-3 meals/2 ppl); from $8.99 (2 meals/4 ppl) to $7.49 (3 meals/4 ppl) | Shipping fee: $8.99 for most plans | Meals per week: 20 | Weekly recipes: 20 | Add-ons: No

Inexpensive

Many recipes to choose from

High shipping fee

Limited vegetarian options

As one of the first meal kit delivery services, Hello Fresh has had the time to fine-tune its offering. Customers can choose from several plans, including family-friendly, low-calorie and vegetarian. Every week, they curate their box from a menu and receive prepped ingredients and a colorful and easy-to-read recipe card. Meals take around 30 to 40 minutes to cook and can be made with simple tools and techniques.

The weekly menu features 20 recipes, and you can select which ones you want up to six weeks in advance, which makes it easy to plan ahead of time. The recipes aren’t particularly adventurous in terms of cuisine. Recent options include beef tenderloin with mustard sauce, sweet heat shrimp tempura bowls, chicken sausage and spinach ravioli and Tunisian mushroom stuffed peppers. Don’t count on many vegetarian meals or ones catering to specific diets or restrictions.

Read our full HelloFresh review .

(Image credit: Home Chef)

4. Home Chef

Availability: 98% of continental U.S. | Weekly price: $9.95 per serving /2, 4 or 6 ppl) | Shipping fee: Free, except for lowest plan | Meals per week: 2-6 | Weekly recipes: 12+ | Add-ons: Yes (lunch, protein packs, smoothies)

Free shipping

Serves up to six eaters

No discounts for more eaters

Average number of weekly recipes

Every step of the Home Chef meal kit process is clear, from pricing (every dinner serving costs $9.95) to meal plans (choose from omnivore, carnivore, pescatarian, vegetarian) to cooking from the simple instruction cards. You can also easily set preferences for low-calorie, low-carb and various ingredients like nuts and dairy.

Likewise, the weekly recipe lineups are well-designed. They’re categorized with tags like customer favorites, “ready in 15,” oven-ready and culinary collection (premium meals for special occasions). You can customize most meals to swap out proteins. The best part is that you can set your personal menu for five weeks ahead of time. The recipes aren’t super bold but draw from different cuisines. Recent options include jalapeno popper burger, chicken satay bowl, Rockefeller salmon and barbacoa steak tacos. You can also add on lunch meals, smoothies and protein packs of uncooked chicken, steak, sausages.

(Image credit: Blue Apron)

5. Blue Apron

Availability: Nationwide | Weekly price: $9.99 per serving (2 or 3 meals/2 ppl); from $8.99 per serving (2 meals/4 ppl) to $7.49 (4 meals/4 ppl) | Shipping fee: Free for most plans, $7.99 for lowest plan | Meals per week: 2-4 | Weekly recipes: 3-12, depending on plan | Add-ons: Yes (wine subscription)

Discounts for more eaters

Free shipping for most plans

Lackluster menu

The original meal kit service is still kicking. Blue Apron has been successful by offering pre-prepped meals that are easy to cook, relatively inexpensive and take 45 minutes or less to make. Blue Apron offers several plans for two people, two vegetarians or four people. And you can tell the service your dietary preferences to customize your weekly box. If you drink wine, you can subscribe to a monthly delivery of six bottles at $10 each.

Where Blue Apron lags behind its newer competitors is the number of recipes offered each week as well as the variety. On the four-person family plan, you only get six options; if you have allergies or other restrictions, you may end up ordering meals you can’t eat. For vegetarians, Blue Apron now stocks Beyond Meat, but again, the number of meal choices is paltry. While the recipes have gotten slightly more exciting in recent years, they’re still fairly mainstream, like chicken and kale salad or salmon with sweet chili glaze.

(Image credit: Freshly)

6. Freshly

Availability: Continental U.S. | Weekly price: From $11.50 to $7.99 per serving | Shipping fee: Varies | Meals per week: 4-12 | Weekly recipes: 30+ | Add-ons: No

Super convenient

Lack of vegetarian options

Somewhat expensive

Freshly isn’t like the other meal kits on this list because it’s not really a meal kit. You don’t have to prepare or cook Freshly meals — they come fully cooked already. All you have to do is throw them in the microwave for around three minutes and you’re set. It’s the perfect meal kit for someone who wants healthy, nutritious food for the least amount of work. You can choose to get four to 12 meals a week, pick the day of the week you want them delivered and skip weeks. The meals come in a recycled container with ice packs to keep them cool.

The weekly menu offers around 30 mainstream choices, with each one labeled as low-carb, under 500 calories, high protein, soy-free, dairy-free and spicy. Recent meals include Silician-style chicken parm, pork carnitas, chicken teriyaki and slow-cooked beef chili. What Freshly is lacking, though, are more vegetarian and vegan options.

(Image credit: Gobble)

7. Gobble

Availability: Continental U.S. excluding Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska | Weekly price: $11.99 per serving (2 or 4 ppl) | Shipping fee: $6.99 | Meals per week: 3-4 | Weekly recipes: 12+ | Add-ons: No

Time-saving

Great menu variety

Slightly expensive per serving

Above average shipping fee

Gobble’s meal kits take just 15 minutes to cook, making them perfect for harried, on-the-go people who don’t have the time or energy to make an elaborate meal (they see you, parents who are working from home and home-schooling your kids). All ingredients are pre-chopped, peeled, measured and marinated. You just throw it all together and you’ve got a delicious, nutritious meal. Gobble offers a vegetarian plan, as well as a calorie-conscious lean and clean plan, and allows you to set protein preferences.

Though Gobble’s recipes are super quick, they’re fairly audacious. The dozen or so weekly options range in cuisine and flavors. Recent choices include Louisiana-style shrimp with grits, braised chicken enchiladas verdes, Mediterranean falafel fattoush salad, Vietnamese chicken lettuce wraps and seared ahi tuna with fennel. Recipes are labeled as kid-friendly, 600 calories or less or vegetarian, and tagged with ingredients like wheat, eggs and soy.

(Image credit: Purple Carrot)

8. Purple Carrot

Availability: Continental U.S. | Weekly price: $11.99 per serving (3-4 meals/2 ppl); $9.99 per serving (2-3 meals/4 ppl); discount on first order | Shipping fee: Free | Meals per week: 2-4 | Weekly recipes: 8 | Add-ons: Yes (breakfast, lunch, snacks)

Free shipping

Great for vegans

Fewer weekly options

If you eat a plant-based, vegan diet, Purple Carrot is the meal kit delivery service for you. Each meal features fresh seasonal produce, herbs and creative sauces and is designed to be made in 30 minutes or less. And you can choose meals that are high in protein, under 600 calories, gluten-free and soy-free.

The weekly dinner recipes only number around eight, which is lower than most meal kit services (though Purple Carrot serves a more niche audience). But recent meals show good variety in cuisine and flavors, including spring vegetable gnocchi, tofu saag paneer and Thai skillet eggplant. The high-protein options have at least 20g of plant protein, such as kidney beans, quinoa, spinach and tempeh. And you can add extra breakfast and lunch meals, such as vanilla chia pudding or stuffed avocados, as well as snacks.

(Image credit: Green Chef)

9. Green Chef

Availability: Nationwide, excluding Alaska, Hawaii and parts of Louisiana | Weekly price: $11.99 per serving, Balanced Living or Plant Powered (3 meals/2 ppl); $12.99 per serving, Keto or Paleo (3 meals/2 ppl); $10.99 per serving (2 meals/4 ppl) | Shipping fee: $7.99 | Meals per week: 2-3 | Weekly recipes: Around 6-8 | Add-ons: No

Good for specific diets

Variety of cuisines

High shipping fee

Fewer meals per week

Green Chef is the first first USDA-certified organic meal kit company (now owned by HelloFresh). It aims to source high-quality organic produce and proteins for its meals, much like Sun Basket. The service caters to people on specific eating plans, like Keto, paleo and vegetarian, as well as omnivores who want to eat cleanly. Perhaps because it’s so focused on the best ingredients, Green Chef doesn’t offer a ton of meals per week.

The weekly recipe lineup also doesn’t provide much choice, with around seven options per plan. But the selections look delectable and hail from a variety of international cuisines. Recent meals include Korean beef and noodle stir fry, Malaysian-spiced pork patties, Jamaican sweet potato bowl and Mediterranean barramundi. All recipes come with a clear instruction card and chef tips and can be made in 30 minutes or less.

(Image credit: EveryPlate)

10. EveryPlate

Availability: Most of the continental U.S. | Weekly price: $9.99 per serving (2 or 4 ppl) | Shipping fee: $8.99 | Meals per week: 2-5 | Weekly recipes: 11 | Add-ons: No

Inexpensive servings

High shipping fee

Basic recipes

Few options for dietary restrictions

EveryPlate is for people who want an affordable meal kit delivery service that won’t try to turn them into a chef. Meals are less than $5 per serving (though there is a steep delivery fee) and extremely easy to prepare. Each one requires minimal tools, is made in six simple steps and can be made in under 40 minutes.

Because EveryPlate is going for ease and simplicity, don’t expect the 11 weekly recipes to be the kind of food you can get at a Michelin-star restaurant. Most of the meals are fairly basic, standard American cuisine. Recent selections include creamy smothered pork chops, honey garlic chicken, lemony shrimp penne and garden veggie melts. As you can see, not particularly adventurous or globe-trotting. And there are few options for vegetarians, vegans or people with particular dietary restrictions.

(Image credit: Factor75)

11. Factor75

Availability: Continental U.S. | Weekly price: From $15.00 to $11.00 per serving | Shipping fee: Varies | Meals per week: 4-18 | Weekly recipes: 18-20 | Add-ons: Yes (protein, wellness shots, juice, granola)

No cooking

Good for many diets

Expensive

Factor75 ships you fully-prepared meals that only require a few minutes in the microwave or oven, much like Freshly. Their never-frozen meals are made by chefs with quality ingredients that are grass-fed and pasture-raised, gluten-free, antibiotic- and hormone-free, soy-free, non-GMO and with no added sugars. There are also Keto- and paleo-friendly options. And you can order up to 18 single-serving meals, so you can set up your entire week for healthy eating without worrying about cooking.

The weekly menu offers a nice balance of breakfast, lunch and dinner choices. Though Factor75’s recipes aren’t too adventurous, there is variety. Recent meals include steak au poivre, eggplant ratatouille, blueberry pancakes and polenta breakfast bowl. You can also add on items like extra protein (pan-seared salmon, herb-roasted chicken, etc.), snack packs, wellness shots and juices.

How to choose the best meal kit delivery service for you

Eating is a very personal experience, since everyone has different tastes and dietary restrictions. Adding cooking preferences on top of that just makes selecting a meal kit delivery service even more difficult. We think there are two important questions to ask first.

Question 1: Can you eat their meals? Because you need to eat to survive, the first consideration should be whether the service offers the kinds of foods you need. If you follow a certain diet or have allergies, you should check to see if the service can accommodate your needs.

Question 2: Are the meals worth it? Most people have budgets, so you’ll want to consider the price (per serving and the delivery fee). But don’t compare the meals to ones you could cook with groceries. The services offer chef-created recipes, do a lot of prep work and ship boxes right to your door, so you’re paying for convenience.

After that, think about your taste preferences. Are you an adventurous eater? Do you like different cuisines? Do you crave variety in your day-to-day eating?

Take all of that into account as you determine which is the best meal kit delivery service for you.