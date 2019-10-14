Best Juicers 2019

It's no secret that colorful fruits and veggies are part of a balanced diet. And fresh-squeezed juice, when consumed in moderation, can be an excellent nutritional supplement for just about anyone. But the retail options for quality nectar ain't cheap. Here's a 15.2-ounce bottle of cold-pressed celery juice for $6.50. How about $8 for an acai berry smoothie ? You can't exactly buy in bulk, either; the maximum shelf life of fresh juice is never more than a few days, even when sealed and chilled to a T.

Maybe it's time you bought your own juicer.

First things first: What is "juicing," exactly? (Hint: it has absolutely nothing to do with steroids or underground bodybuilding.) Juicing refers to the mechanical extraction of juice from whole fruits and vegetables, separating liquid from pulp. This relatively simple process removes valuable fiber from the finished product — so juicing should never replace the main greenery in your diet. (Fruit juice also contains lots of sugar, and it's easy to overload if you're not careful.)

Long story short: Juicing can add extra bursts of nutrition to your weekly routine, if you have the time. There are plenty of options out there these days, and we've rounded up a few bestsellers. Here are the best juicers you can buy now.

But not every juicer was created equal. Before you check out our short list, here are some things to bear in mind.

Centrifugal, masticating, or twin gear?

Most juicers fall into one of these three categories:

juicers use a cutting disc with sharp blades to shred produce at high speeds, introducing higher levels of oxidation (10,000+ revolutions per minute). Not preferred for leafy greens. Loud. Less expensive. Masticating juicers (i.e., cold press) use an auger to slowly force fruit through a strainer (40 to 80 rpm). This process is much slower, but better for preserving flavor and nutrition. Produces roughly 30% higher yield than centrifugal juicers. Quieter. Expensive.

How many speeds?

The more speed settings a juicer has, the more user control it offers. Lower speeds are meant for soft greens and fruits (like spinach, oranges, plums, grapes, tomatoes); higher speeds are for hard fruits and veggies (like apples, carrots, celery).

What's the feed chute diameter?

The larger the feed chute, the less prep time you'll spend chopping groceries into smaller pieces. A chute diameter of 2 to 3 inches is common for cheaper models — but wider is always better.

What about noise pollution?

Not unlike your common blender, these machines can create quite the racket (particularly at higher speeds). But not all of them. Masticating juicers are quieter, grinding away at 60 decibels or less, which is roughly the volume of normal conversation.

How's the warranty?

Just like any other household appliance, it can be worthwhile to back up your juicer with a solid warranty. Not sure what parts are covered? A quick phone call to the manufacturer should clear everything up.

Save or splurge?

If juicing is a permanent fixture of your fitness routine, investing in a premium model might cost upward of $500. Wider feed chutes, multiple speed options and better-quality parts are all hallmarks of the more expensive machines. But if your juicing needs are casual, you can still try it out for less than $100.

How we picked

To track down the best juicers on the market today, we looked at recommendations from JuicerReviewsDirect.com, Offers.com, BestReviews.Guide, BestReviews.com and other sites, in addition to the top-selling models on Amazon.com.

We scoured "best of" lists from all over the web, comparing buyer's guides from such sites as The Juice Authority , Juicer Buyer's Guide and TechGearLab .

Best Juicers of 2019

Breville BJE200XL Juice Fountain Compact (Image credit: Breville)

1. Breville BJE200XL Juice Fountain Compact

Best Overall

Price: $99.95 | Size: 16 x 10.5 x 10 inches | Weight: 9.7 lbs. | Wattage: 700 watts | Warranty: 1 year

Higher yield than other centrifugal juicers

Elegant, compact design

Built-in froth separator

Low yield reported for leafy veggies

The BJE200XL has a smaller footprint than similarly priced competitors, but its 700-watt motor still operates at 14,000 rpm for maximum juice extraction. The rock-solid design includes a stainless steel micromesh filter basket and a titanium cutting disc, allowing for quick and efficient food prep. What's more, Breville claims to extract up to 30% more juice and 40% more vitamins that competing brands. For less than $100, it's one of the best juicers you can buy.

What Reviewers Say:

BestReviews.com : "Small but mighty, this compact juicer was designed for efficiency and safety. It's not the best for juicing greens like kale and spinach."

CNET.com : "The Breville JE200XL Compact Juice Fountain makes up for its higher price by offering a smart design that's simple to clean along with satisfying juicing abilities."

JuicerReviewsDirect.com : "So you won't be able to juice wheatgrass or green leafy veggies with the Breville BJE200XL ... [B]ut once you use this centrifugal juicer you will start understanding why Breville juicers are so much in demand."

JuicerFanatics.com : "This juicer is simply a great product for those looking for a compact, powerful, and reliable juicer. Its simplistic design makes it easy to use and hassle-free to assemble, disassemble, and clean."

JuicerBuyersGuide : "There is no other juicer on the market that gives you the quality, ease of use, durability, etc. of the Compact at the same price point."

Mueller Austria Ultra Juicer Ultra 1100W (Image credit: Mueller Austria)

2. Mueller Austria Ultra Juicer Ultra 1100W

Best on a Budget

Price: $59.97 | Size: 16.6 x 12.4 x 9.5 inches | Weight: 2.2 lbs. | Wattage: 1,100 watts | Warranty: 2 years

Inexpensive

High juice yield

Wide 3-inch feed chute

Trouble with leafy greens

Less nutrient retention than masticating juicers

There's a lot to like about this entry-level centrifugal juicer, from the attractive stainless steel design to the extra-wide, 3-inch feed chute. Toggle between 12,000 rpm and 15,000 rpm on low speed, and up 18,000 rpm on high speed — perfect for harder veggies like carrots, beets, celery and more. The anti-drip design makes cleanup easier, and a safety sensor prevents the machine from turning on unexpectedly.

What Reviewers Say:

HeartyBlends.co : "If you're just getting started in the world of juicing or you just need a dependable celery juice extractor, I highly recommend the Mueller Juicer Ultra."

TheJuiceAuthority.com : "Mueller Austria Juicer Ultra 1100W Centrifugal is surprisingly cheap for its high-end design and performance."

Veranda-Interiors.com: "The Mueller Austria Juicer is not only highly effective in juicing both fibrous and soft produce, but it's also an excellent deal on the pocket."

Aicok Slow Masticating Juicer Extractor (Image credit: Aicok)

3. Aicok Slow Masticating Juicer Extractor

Best Midrange

Price: $149.99 | Size: 16.1 x 11.6 x 7.9 inches | Weight: 8.3 lbs. | Wattage: 150 watts | Warranty: 2 years

Quieter than other juicers (-60 db)

High nutritional extraction

High yield

Slower juicing process

Only one speed

The unique seven-segment spiral system sets apart this masticating juicer, grinding away at a slow and steady 80 rpm (allowing for minimal oxidation and maximum yield). It's quiet, too — operating at under 60 decibels — and easy to disassemble/clean. The reverse function helps prevent clogs and the separation function keeps your juice mostly pulp free.

What Reviewers Say:

BestReviews.com : "A basic, mid-priced machine that doesn't have a lot of fancy features but does a good job extracting juice from a variety of fruits and vegetables."

TechGearLab.com : "It is easy to clean, had decent juice quality, and does a great job at extracting juice from leafy greens, but fell a little short in our hard and soft produce metrics."

JuicerFanatics.com : "Compact in design, this juicer is ideal for small kitchens or people with limited space on their worktops."

HeartyBlends.co : "Apart from being affordable, it's a reliable companion in making basic recipes and as well as green juices, celery juice, wheatgrass juice, etc."

Omega J8006HDS Nutrition Center (Image credit: Omega)

4. Omega J8006HDS Nutrition Center

Best Investment

Price: $299.99 | Size: 15.5 x 14.5 x 6.5 inches | Weight: 13 lbs. | Wattage: 200 watts | Warranty: 15 years

High-quality juice

Great for leafy greens and wheatgrass

Expensive

Slower juicing process

When it comes to masticating juicers, the Omega J8006HDS won't let you down. Churning away at 80 rpms, it methodically extracts nutrients, vitamins and taste from your fruits and veggies. By minimizing heat buildup, it discourages oxidation, resulting in juice that stores for longer. This machine is ideal for leafy greens and wheatgrass — a challenge for most centrifugal juicers. All in all, it could be a healthy investment.

What Reviewers Say:

BestReviews.com : "If you consume a wide variety of juices and want to experiment with new and interesting flavor combinations, this is the juicer for you. … It's not just a remarkable juicer; it's also a mincer, a chopper, and even a pasta extruder."

InductionPros.com : "The Omega J8006HDS may not be as fast as some of Breville's most popular juicers. That being said, the cold press extraction process will always be superior in terms of nutrient preservation. Another advantage of going the slow route is how well this works on leafy greens."

HeartyBlends.co : "In addition to juicing more efficiently than single-stage masticating juicers, the juicing screen has 25% more screen, covering more surface area and yielding more juice in a single pass."

TechGearLab.com : "This appliance powers through all sorts of produce with ease, generating particularly high juice yields for soft produce and for leafy greens, which are some of the hardest things to juice."

Tribest GSE-5050 Greenstar Elite Cold Press Complete Masticating Juicer (Image credit: Tribest)

5. Tribest GSE-5050 Greenstar Elite Cold Press Complete Masticating Juicer

Best Splurge

Price: $553.36 | Size: 18.6 x 12.4 x 6.8 inches | Weight: 17.2 lbs. | Wattage: 200 watts | Warranty: 12 years

Highest-quality juice

Includes homogenizing accessories

Impressive 12-year warranty

Very expensive

Bulky, heavy

Make no mistake, this is the Rolls-Royce of consumer-level juicers. But what are you getting for your money? Higher-quality nectar, according to Tribest. The company uses stainless steel twin gears that are specially designed to replicate human mastication (i.e., chewing) as they grind your greenery to a literal pulp. The Greenstar Elite also features exclusive magnetic and bioceramic technology to extract juice of a higher nutritional content while minimizing oxidation — allowing for longer storage in the refrigerator.

What Reviewers Say:

JuicerBuyersGuide.com : "Despite its very high initial cost, the long-term cost of owning a Greenstar Elite is actually less than the long term cost of owning most other cheaper slow juicers we tested."

Juicermoz.com : "Thе ﻿﻿Trib﻿est Grееnstаr Elite juicer ѕееmѕ еxреnѕivе, but given excellent yield, juiсе ԛuаlitу, аnd [a] lоng warranty, it will рrоbаblу be one of уоur lоngеѕt-serving devices in the kitchen."