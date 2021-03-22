Best Logitech webcams in 2021

Whether you’re meeting remotely with colleagues, learning or teaching in an online classroom, presenting at a virtual conference, or working as an online influencer, the right webcam can make a big difference.

Logitech makes some of the best webcams around, but with 12 models ranging in price from $40 to $200, it’s important to know which suits your budget and home office. In this guide, we’ll look at each and tell you which is the best Logitech webcam based on features, from resolution to privacy shutters, to help you decide which is best for your needs.

Because of the pandemic, many of Logitech’s webcams have been hard to find, so if the model you want is sold out, this guide will help you find the next best webcam for your purposes. The webcams are ranked in order, using a formula that balances price and features.

1. Logitech Brio Ultra HD Pro Business Camera Best high-end webcam for business Resolution: 2160p | Framerate: 30 fps (2160p), 30 or 60 fps (1080p); 30, 60, or 90 fps (720p) | Field of view: 65 degrees, 78 degrees, 90 degrees $199.99 View at Logitech - US & Canada Adjustable field of view Resolution up to 4K High dynamic range Logi Tune app Expensive

The best Logitech webcam overall is the Logitech Brio Ultra HD Pro . Its combination of a premium glass lens and 4K ultra-HD video at 30 fps provide a crystal-clear image, but you can adjust the resolution to 1080p (at 30 or 60 fps) and 720p (at 30, 60, or 90 fps). You can zoom and pan, and the adjustable field of view has three presets to provide a close-up shot, a balanced frame, or a wide background.

RightLight 3 automatically adjusts your image in direct sunlight, lowlight, or high-contrast scenarios. Meanwhile, the dual omnidirectional mics cancel noise while making your voice crisp and clear. The Brio can be used with Windows 7, 8 and 10, as well as Mac OSX 10.6 and above, and Xbox One. In addition, the Brio uses the Logi Tune app, which allows you to control your webcam and customize settings, such as framing focus and color presets, right on your laptop or desktop. The webcam is also certified to be compatible with most video conferencing apps.

2. Logitech C920 Best midrange multifunctional webcam Resolution: 1080p | Framerate: 30 fps (1080p); 30 fps (720p) | Field of view: 78 degrees Prime $67.99 View at Amazon 800 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasonably priced Dual omnidirectional mics Pan, tilt, and zoom Logitech Capture App No adjustable field of view

It’s not surprising that the best Logitech webcam for most people, the Logitech C920 HD Pro, is the one that’s sold out everywhere. It has a glass lens and 1080p/30fps video to provide sharp, detailed images. The webcam has an autofocus function, as well as auto light correction that adjusts to dark or light environments. The 78-degree field of view is not adjustable, but provides a balanced view of both you and your background. The webcam also includes pan, tilt, and digital zoom functions. The dual mics contribute to crystal clear sounds during videos.

The universal mounting clip can be used on your monitor or laptop, and also has a tripod thread. The webcam is not certified compatible, but will work with a variety of video platforms. There’s also a Logitech Capture app that can be used with this model. It lets you edit and customize video that you’re recording or streaming, and also add text, transitions, etc.

3. Logitech C920s Pro HD Webcam The best LogitechMid-range multifunction webcam with privacy shutter Resolution: 1080p | Framerate: 30 fps (1080p); 30 fps (720p) | Field of view: 78 degrees Prime $82.40 View at Amazon Privacy shutter Decent price Dual omnidirectional mics Logitech Capture app No adjustable field of view

The Logitech 920S Pro HD Webcam is a slight upgrade to the C920, in that it includes an attachable privacy shutter. This serves a dual purpose: protecting the glass lens and also providing privacy when you don’t want to be on camera. The webcam produces a clear, detailed image with 1080p/30fps video. Autofocus adjusts when you move, while the auto light correction adjusts for light or dark environments. The webcam has a fixed 78-degree field of view, so your image is not too large, but you’re not competing with your background. Dual microphones provide clear audio and the webcam zooms, pans, and tilts.

You can use a universal mounting clip on your monitor or laptop, and the tripod thread helps to keep it steady. Although the webcam works with a variety of platforms, it is not certified compatible. The Logitech Capture app allows you to edit and customize video.

4. Logitech StreamCam Best high-end webcam for streaming and recording Resolution: 1080p | Framerate: 30/60 fps (1080p, 720p) | Field of view: 78 degrees Prime Low Stock $169.99 View at Amazon Landscape and portrait mode Smart auto-framing Optimized for streaming Dual front-facing microphones Tilt and pan Pricey

If you’re a content creator or a gamer, the Logitech StreamCam is an expensive choice, but it will help you look your best. The 1080p/60fps video streams and records smoothly and the 16:9 format is ideal for such platforms as Facebook and Instagram. The StreamCam uses AI-enabled facial tracking to provide auto-focus, and the auto-exposure feature adjusts to ensure the best image regardless of lighting. In addition, the dual omnidirectional mic includes a noise reduction filter to make your audio sound crystal clear.

You can easily transition from landscape to portrait mode by simply turning the camera sideways. There’s a monitor mount and a tripod mount included, allowing you to pan and tilt, and you can use the included cable to put the camera on a tripod. The StreamCam also uses USB Type-C to transfer video using Windows or macOS. Logitech Capture software can be downloaded to use with the camera, and makes it easy for you to record from two sources (like two webcams, or a webcam and desktop), and switch between six scenes in either side-by-side or picture-in-picture mode. The software also includes the ability to adjust your layout and other settings, and add text and transitions.

5. Logitech C930e Business Webcam Best overall webcam for business Resolution: 1080p | Framerate: 30 fps (1080p); 30 fps (720p) | Field of view: 90 degrees Prime $97.14 View at Amazon 49 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Crisp, clear image Pan and tilt function Universal clip mounts almost anywhere No adjustable field of view Still rather expensive

A less expensive, yet still business-grade option with many of the bells and whistles of the Brio is the Logitech C930e . Using 1080p/30fps video, the picture resolution is outstanding. The 90-degree field of view (which is not adjustable) provides full context, which means it includes a lot of your background. The camera also includes light correction, autofocus, and two omnidirectional mics for clear audio.

The adjustable clip allows you to mount the camera wherever it works best, and there’s also an integrated thread to use it with your own tripod. In addition, the lens shade can be flipped to provide privacy when you’re not using the camera. The 930e includes Logi Tune for Desktop, so you can customize and adjust settings.

6. Logitech 4K Pro Magnetic for Apple Pro Display XDR Best high-end webcam for Apple Pro Display XDR Resolution: 2160p | Framerate: 30 fps (2160p), 30 or 60 fps (1080p); 30, 60, or 90 fps (720p) | Field of view: 90 degrees $192 View at Walmart Outstanding resolution Magnetic mount Can be used in portrait mode Includes app for Mac Expensive

If you have an Apple Pro Display XDR monitor – and who doesn’t have this $5,000, 32-inch, 6K monitor on their desk – the Logitech 4K Pro Magnetic Webcam is for you. It mounts magnetically, because who wants to attach anything to a $5,000 monitor? Since the webcam was designed specifically for this particular monitor, the magnetic mount has the exact same dimensions, ensuring a perfect fit. The magnetic mount also has a strong seal, so the camera won’t move even when it’s being tilted. In fact, the camera won’t even fall off when the display is rotated from landscape to portrait mode.

If you have a Mac mini , you can also use the webcam, but you’ll probably need to purchase a longer USC type-C cable. Or, some Amazon users report unscrewing the magnetic base and mounting the camera on a standard tripod screw.

The 4K Pro Magnetic Webcam includes all of the features of the Brio, and also includes a Logitech Camera Settings app just for Mac. The app allows you to customize and control settings such as color intensity, contrast and brightness, and zoom.

7. Logitech C270 HD Webcam Best inexpensive for education with privacy shutter Resolution: 720p | Framerate: 30 fps (720p) | Field of view: 60 degrees $39.99 View at Focus Camera 8 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Inexpensive Privacy shutter Universal clip Auto light correction No pan, tilt, and zoom Can’t adjust field of view

If you’re looking for a basic camera for distance learning or conference calls, the Logitech C270 HD Webcam won’t break the bank, and it includes a privacy shutter for the kids. While it doesn’t have an autofocus feature, it does have auto-light correction, so your image will look right. The camera lens is plastic instead of glass, and the mic is mono instead of dual, but this should be sufficient for virtual classrooms and chatting with family and friends. The webcam also has a universal mounting clip to put the camera on the laptop or stand on a table or shelf.

8. Logitech C922 Pro HD Stream Webcam Best midrange webcam with a tripod for streaming and gaming Resolution: 1080p | Framerate: 30/60 fps (1080p; 30/60fps (720p) | Field of view: 78 degrees Prime $102.15 View at Amazon 123 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Tripod Auto focus Omnidirectional mics Pan and tilt Capture app Can’t adjust field of view

Another good streaming webcam that is not as expensive as the StreamCam is the C922 Pro HD Webcam . You can stream at 1080p/30fps or 720p/60fps without fear of distortion or lagging. One feature not found on the costlier StreamCam is a tripod. Granted, many of the best iPhone tripods aren’t expensive, but the one that comes with the camera always fits better.

The C922 also includes autofocus, and it has light correction to ensure the best image regardless of how the room is lit. Since the webcam has dual-mic stereo sound, the audio sounds clearer and more natural. In addition, the Capture app lets you edit your streams and add effects and text.

9. Logitech C505e HD Business Webcam Best budget webcam for business Resolution: 720p | Framerate: 30 fps (720p) | Field of view: 60 degrees $54.99 View at Dell Inexpensive Long-range mic Universal clip No zoom No pan or tilt

Another reasonably-priced webcam is the Logitech C505e . It has a 720p widescreen video and a long-range microphone, but lacks some of the features of many other Logitech webcams on the list. For example, the 505e includes auto light focus, but not autofocus. Also, it only has one omni-directional noise-cancelling microphone. There is no privacy shutter and no zoom ability. In addition, the camera does not have a pan and tilt function, and the field of view (60 degrees) is not adjustable. However, the extra-long cable, combined with the universal clip, provides more options for mounting the webcam. Logitech also sells the C505 HD Webcam , which is identical to the C505e, but comes with a shorter warranty.

10. Logitech C925e Business Webcam Midrange webcam for business/video conferencing Resolution: 1080p | Framerate: 30 fps (1080p); 30 fps (720p) | Field of view: 78 degrees $88.07 View at Walmart Built-in privacy shutter H.264 video compression Auto light correction Pan, tilt, and zoom Can’t adjust field of view

It’s not cheap, but the Logitech C925e Business Webcam is the least expensive option that has certified compatibility with Skype and Microsoft Teams – and it works with other popular calling platforms as well. Using 1080p video and H.264 video compression, it’s ideal for business environments. Although the 78-degree field of view is not adjustable, it’s perfect for video conferences and presentations. The webcam features both autofocus and auto light correction in addition to zoom, pan, and tilt.

Also, the two noise-cancelling mics ensure clear audio that blocks distracting background sounds. Another neat feature is the built-in privacy shutter.

11. Logitech C310 HD Webcam Budget webcam for videoconferencing at 720p Resolution: 720p | Framerate: 30 fps (720p) | Field of view: 60 degrees Prime $37.69 View at Amazon 845 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Inexpensive Auto light correction Universal clip No adjustable field of view or autofocus Does not tilt, pan, or zoom

If price is a concern, the Logitech C310 HD Webcam is one of the least expensive options on the list. It has most of the basic functions that the average person would need, but is missing a few bells and whistles. Delivering 720p/30fps video your image will be smooth, but won’t be as crisp as the 1080p video you can find with more expensive models. The webcam does not have auto focus, but it does include auto light correction to adjust for both light and dark environments.

There’s only one mic, but it works effectively to reduce background noise. The 60-degree field of view is ideal for maintaining eye contact. While it’s not certified-compatible, the webcam is compatible with Skype, Zoom, and other popular platforms.

How to choose the best Logitech webcam for your needs

Logitech makes a variety of webcams, so choosing the right one will depend largely on your needs. If price is usually a contributing factor, you’ll want the least expensive camera that meets your requirements. However, those exact requirements may depend on why you’re using the camera.

For example, if you just need a webcam for your company’s weekly meetings or to communicate with your loved ones and friends, a camera with a 720p resolution will be fine. The Logitech C270, C310, C505, and C505e are four inexpensive options to consider.

If you’re a presenter, work in a professional setting, or create content for video channels, you’ll want a higher resolution, like 1080p/30fps. Other features, like autofocus, digital zoom, and pan and tilt, will also be important. Dual omnidirectional mics for clear audio are also features that you’ll want. The Logitech C930e, C925, C922, C922s, and C920 are all good options. These are also excellent choices for gaming.

When you want the best-of-the-best, with all of the bells and whistles, the Brio Ultra HD Pro and 4K Pro Magnetic for Apple are the only two options on the list that also have a high dynamic range and adjustable field of view. The latter is important because it allows you to change from a tight shot to a wide shot or somewhere in-between. Both of these webcams also have 4K/30fps – although most services don’t support it yet.

Autofocus, digital zoom, pan and tilt, and dual omnidirectional microphones ensure that you’ll have every tool that you could ever need. Both of these webcam options are also certified-compatible with most – if not all – platforms. They’re the two most expensive options but sometimes, you get what you pay for.

The top of the line for content creators and gamers is the StreamCam, which also includes all of the bells and whistles like dual omnidirectional mics, digital zoom, pan, and tilt, auto focus, and smart framing. In addition, the camera includes editing software.

