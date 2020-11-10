Best file syncing solutions of 2020: sync and save your data

Collaboration is the beating heart of many businesses today and relies on files being properly synced between team members’ devices, seamlessly and instantly. The best file-syncing solutions have a variety of features to help your business keep its projects — and team members — in sync.

File syncing can be complicated, and if it’s not done properly, it can result in multiple file versions, data sprawl, and even security threats, as employees resort to individual, non-compliant solutions that simply work better than your current approach.

On the other hand, when properly managed with the right application, file syncing enables teams to be more productive, helps save time and costs, and even helps keep your data safe.

We’ve scoured the web and come up with this list of the best file-syncing solutions to help keep your business running smoothly.

Powerful solutions for businesses (Image credit: Goodsync)

1. GoodSync A household name in file syncing, with business solutions 3rd-party cloud support: Yes | Conflict resolution: Yes | Version history: Yes VISIT SITE Easy setup; 30-day trial Expensive plans, especially for business tiers

GoodSync is a well-established file syncing solution, and is trusted by companies like Adobe and Lockheed Martin. Getting started is easy, with a step-by-step process to select files and folders and set up automated backup and sync functions. After that, the software takes care of everything.

GoodSync also has powerful solutions for businesses: GoodSync Workstation ($39.95/device/year) and GoodSync Server ($499/server/year), with backup and synchronization for Windows and macOS workstations, and Windows and Linux servers, respectively.

The software is feature-rich, including end-to-end encryption, version history, automated conflict resolution, and watched folders, although the pricing may not fit all budgets.

Robust security at low rates (Image credit: Syncplicity)

2. Syncplicity Great for security-conscious businesses 3rd-party cloud support: No | Conflict resolution: Yes | Version history: Yes Check Amazon Hybrid cloud solutions available; built for security (FedRAMP ready) Complex setup

Syncplicity is a feature-rich file syncing solution for businesses of all sizes. Enterprise users especially will find a bevy of useful administrative features, including single sign-on access, file and folder tagging, hybrid cloud solutions, and 24/7 support.

Where Syncplicity really shines, however, is in security. The architecture is built with zero-knowledge policies in mind, so Synplicity never sees or has access to customer encryption keys. The software also supports group and user-based permissions, choice of server location (US or EU), and remote device wiping. Syncplicity meets FedRAMP standards out of the box, and has more than a few US government clients.

Pricing starts at $5/user for businesses, although the best and most secure features are only available to Enterprise users, who should contact Syncplicity for a quote.

Blazing-fast P2P file syncing (Image credit: Resilio)

3. Resilio Ideal for rapidly sharing large files 3rd-party cloud support: No | Conflict resolution: Yes | Version history: 30 days VISIT SITE Super-fast P2P syncing; highly secure Finicky conflict resolution; limited version history

Resilio has a unique approach to file syncing, using peer-to-peer technology to instantly and directly share files between devices or users, without storing them on cloud servers. The company has its roots in BitTorrent Inc., and thus has secure and lightning-fast P2P built right in.

Because of this, it’s one of the fastest file-syncing solutions out there, and companies like Mercedes-Benz and VoiceBase have all praised its speed and reliability. Businesses that use and share large files will find it to be a big time-saver. It’s also highly secure, as transfers are encrypted and cannot be ready by third parties, including Resilio.

All this would be enough to make Resilio a great product, but it’s also rich in business features: two-factor authentication, bidirectional real-time file and folder sync, one-time file sending, and more. Resilio works on Windows, Linux, macOS, NAS devices, iOS, and Android.

Pricing starts as low as $6/user/month, although businesses looking to back up a server will need to opt for the Medium ($10/user/month) or Large ($12/user/month) plans.

High-powered collaboration (Image credit: Sync.com)

4. Sync.com Superb team features at rock-bottom prices 3rd-party cloud support: No | Conflict resolution: Yes | Version history: Yes Check Amazon 365-day version history; no file size limits No monthly pricing

Sync.com is one of the most complete file-syncing solutions out there in terms of features, and has a great interface that’s intuitive and easy to use. As if that weren’t enough, it’s also one of the cheapest solutions out there, with business plans starting at just $5/user/month.

Sync.com was built with collaboration in mind. You can send and receive files to non-Sync users and control access with passwords and expiry dates, making out-of-company collaborations a breeze. Activity logs let you know what’s going on with each of your shared files, while advanced version history makes it easy to retrieve deleted or changed files. It also integrates with popular apps like Microsoft Office and Adobe Creative Cloud.

A central administrative account also makes it easy to add and remove employee accounts, reset passwords, see activity, and manage billing.

All in all, Sync.com is an intuitive file-syncing solution with rock-bottom prices for businesses looking for something that “just works.”

Simple syncing for individuals and teams (Image credit: Google)

5. Google File Stream A simple, well-known solution 3rd-party cloud support: No | Conflict resolution: Limited | Version history: Yes MORE INFO Works seamlessly with G Suite; Plenty of 3rd-party integrations No password or expiry sharing

Google Drive almost needs no introduction: thanks to the popularity and widespread adoption of G Suite, it’s one of the most widely used file-sharing platforms on the planet. However, many users are unaware that G Drive can also be synced directly to your hard drive, thanks to Google Backup and Sync and, for G Suite business users, Drive File Stream.

Backup and Sync is free for all users with a Google account and does just what it says: synchronizes files between Google Drive and selected folders on your hard drive. Drive File Stream creates a virtual drive on your computer and includes business collaboration features like syncing individual files or seeing who’s currently editing a document.

Businesses who already use G Suite and are looking for a simple solution may find what they need here, but it’s definitely one of the more bare-bones approaches, lacking some of the advanced sync features of other solutions on this list like version history or user management.

Bring everything together, in one app (Image credit: Files.com)

6. Files.com For businesses with files on multiple clouds 3rd-party cloud support: Yes | Conflict resolution: Limited | Version history: Limited VISIT SITE Wide 3rd-party cloud integration; branding and white-labeling Limited instructions/knowledge base; complicated set-up

Files.com is both an API and an app, enabling your business to integrate with 3rd-party cloud vendors, including Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and others, via a wide variety of protocols: web, FTP, SFTP, WebDAV, etc.

Accounts can be linked across services, so you can connect customers, vendors, and partners to your own accounts and to each other, with custom branding and white labeling for a seamless customer experience.

If you’re just looking for simple file syncing, Files.com is probably too complex a solution. However, it’s one of the best we’ve found for securely linking multiple cloud solutions through multiple protocols and providing seamless cloud integration between a business and its customers.

A well-known brand with innovative features (Image credit: Dropbox)

7. Dropbox An industry leader in file sync 3rd-party cloud support: Yes | Conflict resolution: Yes | Version history: 180 days VISIT SITE Priority phone and chat support; innovative business features Expensive; Less secure (no private keys)

Dropbox is another popular backup and sync solution which has made great strides in providing a robust yet simple business solution. However, plans start at $12/user/month, so it’s not the cheapest solution on this list.

The Team plan includes an admin login to manage multiple users and teams, with audit log and granular sharing permissions. File transfers are secured with 256-bit AES and SSL/TLS encryption, although encryption keys are held by Dropbox.

There are some clever innovations at work here, too. LAN syncing searches for files on local servers before the cloud, to speed up sharing, while Smart Sync enables you to see files without having to store them locally.

All in all, Dropbox is a thoroughly tested, well-trusted, industry-leading solution, with plenty of business features to help your team get more done, faster.

Industry-leading syncing features (Image credit: EgnyteSync)

8. Egnyte Sync Easy compliance with SEC, HIPAA, GDPR, and more 3rd-party cloud support: No | Conflict resolution: Yes | Version history: Yes VISIT SITE Hybrid storage solutions; Automation features; Regulatory compliance Complicated setup; Expensive

Egnyte is a file sync solution built for modern businesses, with a focus on risk and cost reduction for teams of all sizes.

One of Egnyte’s core technologies is the Content Intelligence Engine, which automatically classifies your data to highlight risk, locate regulated or proprietary files, and easily identify data owners. Rapidly scan for personally identifiable information (PII), to stay compliant with GDPR, CCPA, and other regulations, and use pre-configured policies to ensure compliance with SEC, HIPAA, and other industry standards.

Automation is another big part of Egnyte’s appeal: pick up on and respond to unusual behavior, and automating file management, like archiving and deletion, data retention and legal holds, and privileging hot or cold storage.

Businesses looking to lock-down compliance, eliminate data risks, and benefit from automation should definitely consider Egnyte, with plans starting at $10/user/month.

Familiar and simple for Office users (Image credit: Microsoft)

If your business extensively uses Microsoft Office, you may find that OneDrive for Business is your best option. This is especially true now that Microsoft has released free, online versions of World, Excel, and Powerpoint, so that outside collaborators without Office can easily view and edit files.

Of course, OneDrive for Business works seamlessly with the Office apps, so finding your files, accessing version history, and conflict resolution all works flawlessly with Microsoft’s productivity suite.

The OneDrive mobile app also stands out, seamlessly integrating with the suite’s other mobile apps, and includes a handy feature for scanning physical documents like whiteboards or business cards.

If your business doesn’t use Microsoft Office, OneDrive’s appeal is greatly reduced. However, if you’re looking for simple, “it just works” file syncing for Office collaboration, look no further. Plans start at $5.00 and include Microsoft 365.

Content collaboration from the king of DaaS (Image credit: Citrix)

10. Citrix Content Collaboration Best for virtual environments and desktops 3rd-party cloud support: Yes | Conflict resolution: Yes | Version history: Yes VISIT SITE Sophisticated and secure; seamless DaaS integration Complex as a stand-alone sync solution

Citrix is a well-known name in the sphere of virtual machine and Desktop as a Service (DaaS), but it also has a robust backup and sync solution. Whether you choose to use Citrix’s advanced virtual services or not, Citrix provides robust file syncing with business-forward features.

Citrix is built to work with hybrid architecture, so you can store files in the cloud or on premises, and access them with equal ease. Citrix also connects with 3rd party solutions like OneDrive and Google Drive to seamlessly bring together all your files and create a single point of access for employees.

Citrix will also help you better manage proprietary and regulated data, with auditing and activity tracking and logging. This also enables you to better protect sensitive data and prevent users from accidentally (or intentionally) sharing a file they shouldn’t.

While deployment can be somewhat complex, Citrix is built to work seamlessly with virtual environments, so if your business makes use of DaaS, it’s a strong contender.