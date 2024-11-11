Google could be bringing the Gemini app to iPhone — here’s what we know

iPhone users could soon see a dedicated Google Gemini app, including access to Gemini Live for the first time, according to reports.

AI competition is always rife, and many companies aren't willing to stay on a single device. This is no more evident than with Google, which has slowly been releasing Gemini-supported apps on iPhone, but no dedicated Gemini app. However, in a recent report, 9to5 Google revealed that a user in the Philippines had spotted a Gemini App on the iPhone app store with reported access to Gemini Live.

It is currently possible to access Gemini via the Google App, and it functions similarly to the web-based version. However, it appears that the iOS version has not yet updated the UI to match the Android app.

Having a dedicated app will make using Gemini much faster on iOS, and Gemini Live will give Apple users an alternative to Siri or ChatGPT Voice. Launching Gemini on the iPhone will also give users access to one of the best AI chatbots for conversation.

There's little doubt that Gemini Live is one of the biggest changes introduced by Google for Gemini. Its focus on open-ended conversations helps to make it feel more personal and makes using it feel more natural. When we tried Gemini Live we found the software impressive but were more critical of the Gemini Advanced model running it.

The introduction of an app is surprising as Apple is still working to bring all of the Apple Intelligence features to the iPhone. Apple has had a bit of a troubled release schedule for Apple Intelligence, with many features missing from the iOS 18 release. We saw some come with iOS 18.1, including Writing Tools and Movie Memories. The iOS 18.2 public beta has revealed even more, including the long-awaited integration of ChatGPT with Siri.

The inclusion of Gemini on the iPhone should be seen as a big win for the user, especially if you have one of the older devices that can't run Apple Intelligence. However, to get the most out of AI it is worth looking into grabbing one of the best iPhones, and with Black Friday nearly here there has never been a better time.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More from Tom's Guide