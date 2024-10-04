The iOS Gmail app is getting Gemini before Apple Intelligence even launches

Gmail is getting Gemini

Gmail logo on iPhone
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Apple has been caught on the backfoot again as Google has brought a popular Gemini-based feature to the iOS Gmail app. 

Google introduced Google Q&A for Google Workspace accounts back in August. This feature lets users ask questions about their inbox that Google Gemini will then answer for them. For instance, Gemini will be able to show you unread emails or present messages from a specific sender. The Google Q&A feature can also summarize emails about a certain topic, all without having to leave the app. 

It seems that Google isn't content to leave this feature on the best Android phones, as a recent blog post (via Apple Insider) has revealed that Googe Q&A is coming to iOS devices. Not only that, but it seems that Google intends to expand Gemini's functionality and have it be capable of answering questions about Google Drive in the future. All of this will be rolling out in the next few days to Google Workspace customers with the Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education, Education Premium or Google One AI Premium add-ons.

Google Gemini working on an iOS device

(Image credit: Google Workspace)

This move by Google now puts Gemini in direct competition with Apple Intelligence, which isn't even out yet. However, Apple Intelligence has a built-in advantage in that it can prioritize onboard processing, rather than having to use the cloud like Google. This means that Apple's AI would be faster, and arguably safer for users. 

While Apple Intelligence seems to be in a perpetual state of "coming soon" there is plenty to look forward to. If you have had the chance to try out the iOS 18.1 public beta then you would have had a chance to use some of the new features for any compatible iPhone. For instance, there's a Photo Clean Up tool and a much improved Siri. The new Beta also gives you summaries in the Mail app, including its own version of Smart Replies, a feature that Google recently improved thanks to Gemini

Apple Intelligence vs Google Gemini is a conflict that was always going to happen. And Google just put even more pressure on its main rival. 

Josh Render
Josh Render
Staff Writer

Josh is a staff writer for Tom's Guide and is based in the UK. He has worked for several publications but now works primarily on mobile phones. Outside of phones, he has a passion for video games, novels, and Warhammer. 