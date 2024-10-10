Google Gemini has gotten a facelift on Android — here's what has changed

Google has started to roll out a new, streamlined, look for the Google Gemini app on Android devices.

The prior design of the Gemini App was somewhat cluttered, with the Gemini Logo, a selection of topic suggestions and that "Chats & Gems" section. With the new design, this is all cleaned up nicely. When opening the app now users are presented with a simple greeting, and a small chat bubble in the upper left corner which accesses prior history.

The text field has also been changed to appear more streamlined with everything in a single line, similar to when you're in a conversation. They've also managed to fit the mic/camera pill into the same line making it much easier to select your ideal method. Finally, the Gemini Live waveform option is located in the bottom right corner.

(Image credit: Future)

The new app is certainly easier to use and looks much nicer than it did before. In one way it resembles the ChatGPT app, although the OpenAI app does still show some suggestions for the user including the ability to generate art. This new design for the Gemini app was first shown off in September and has since rolled out to everyone on Android phones and on the Google browser.

Google has been steadily releasing new features to the Gemini app over the last few months. For instance, Gemini's Live Voice Mode was recently made available to millions of Android users for free. This mode allows you to have real-time conversations with the app at the touch of a button. While voice modes are nothing new to Chatbots, Google has promised that this one will be as close to real. dynamic conversation as it is possible to get.

Google's redesign will certainly help to make the app more appealing to those who have been turned off by Gemini's prior tendency to supply out-of-date information. If you want to give the app a try then we have a list of some of the best prompts to try with the new Gemini app.

More from Tom's Guide