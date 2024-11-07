iOS 18.2 public beta is live — here's the new Apple Intelligence features for your iPhone

Plus, what's still waitlisted

Apple Intelligence installation screen shown on iPhone 15 Pro Max.
(Image credit: Future)
Apple has officially rolled out the public beta for iOS 18.2, and with it comes a suite of exciting new Apple Intelligence features designed to enhance productivity, creativity and usability on your iPhone. While some features are already live, others, — including Apple’s innovative image tools — come with a longer waitlist process.

All Apple Intelligence features require an iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max or iPhone 16 series device. Here’s what you need to know about the latest update.

Enhanced Apple Intelligence integration

Apple Intelligence product guidance from Siri in iOS 18.1

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

At the heart of iOS 18.2 is the deeper integration of Apple Intelligence, including a more conversational Siri, smarter app interactions, and tools that allow users to create, manage, and personalize content more efficiently.

One standout feature is the seamless integration of ChatGPT into Siri, enabling the assistant to tackle more complex questions, generate content and manage tasks with greater contextual understanding. Whether drafting emails, brainstorming ideas, or organizing your schedule, Siri’s expanded intelligence makes multitasking smoother than ever.

The iOS 18.2 public beta also introduces several cutting-edge tools that elevate the iPhone’s functionality. However, keep in mind that some features are waitlisted for now.

Visual Intelligence

Gif animation showing how to use Visual Intelligence.

(Image credit: Future)

Visual Intelligence takes Apple’s existing camera and Photos app to the next level. With this feature on the iPhone 16 series using the Camera Control button, users can snap pictures of objects, meals or locations, and receive detailed contextual information. For example, you can capture an image of a dish, and Visual Intelligence will provide calorie estimates, nutritional information and even recipes.

Although those without an iPhone 16, won't have access to Apple's Visual Intelligence, what they will have is the integration of AI vision, powered by ChatGPT. This relies on an Internet connection and requires data to be sent off device, while Apple Visual intelligence happens entirely on device and is only accessible with the camera control in the iPhone camera app.

Siri and ChatGPT integration

ChatGPT Siri on iPhone iOS 18.2

(Image credit: Future)

The public iOS 18.2 beta also builds on the Siri-ChatGPT collaboration introduced in earlier iterations of iOS 18. Siri can now leverage ChatGPT’s capabilities for answering questions, getting advice, generating images and more. Additionally, the new feature offers ChatGPT Plus integration, which allows paid subscribers to access advanced functionalities directly through iOS Settings, including higher usage limits and faster response times. Users can upgrade through Settings > Apple Intelligence & Siri > ChatGPT.

Image Playground - currently waitlisted

Apple Image Playground

(Image credit: Apple Image Playground/Future AI)

One of the most talked-about additions to iOS 18.2 is Image Playground, which is Apple’s AI-powered creative suite for photo editing and manipulation. This feature allows users to apply artistic styles to photos, generate unique visuals from scratch using text prompts, and refine existing images with AI-powered enhancements. While similar to popular tools like MidJourney, Image Playground has its own iOS app.

Genmoji - currently waitlisted

apple wwdc 2024 keynote genmoji section

(Image credit: Apple)

Genmoji expands upon the popular Memoji feature with a tool that uses AI to generate highly personalized, lifelike avatars. You can tweak them to represent a wider range of expressions, emotions and even outfits, making them a fun addition to messaging and texts.

How to Try iOS 18.2 public beta

To access the latest features, simply install the update on your iPhone by going to Settings>General>Software Update. From there, tap the Beta Updates option and select iOS 18.2 public beta. After visiting the Software Update page and waiting for the download to appear, you will need to agree to Apple terms and then initiate the download.

Keep in mind that beta software may have bugs, so it’s best to back up your device before updating.

How to join the waitlist

While the beta offers plenty to explore, some highly anticipated features remain unavailable to the general public including those which fall under the "Image Creation" features. Current waitlisted features include Image Wand, Image Playground and Genmoji. To join the waitlist, install the iOS 18.2 beta. After updating, you'll notice a new Image Playground app within your App Library. Open the app and request to be added to the waitlist. Similarly, the Genmoji feature in the emoji keyboard will allow you to submit your request for access. After applying, you’ll be placed on a waitlist, with wait times potentially extending several weeks.

Bottom line

iOS 18.2 marks a significant step forward in Apple’s AI ambitions. By embedding advanced tools like Image Playground, Genmoji and ChatGPT-enhanced Siri, Apple is making AI more accessible and useful for everyday use. Stay tuned for our hands-on impressions of all the new Apple Intelligence features.

Amanda Caswell
Amanda Caswell
AI Writer