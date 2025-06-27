Google's 'Ask Photos' AI search is back and should be better than ever — what we know

Google's "Ask Photos" feature is back, after the rollout was put on hold thanks to various quality and performance issues. Now the company has confirmed things are getting back on track, and with some much needed improvements.

Google published a new blog post confirming this news, and declaring that it has "heard your feedback" about the state of Ask Photos. Now, with the rollout resuming, Google claims that it should start producing much faster search results — and better support for more complex searches.

This means search results should appear immediately, while Gemini works in the background to find "the most relevant photos or information for more complex queries.”

What happened with Ask Photos?

(Image credit: Google)

Ask Photos initially started rolling out last September as an experimental feature powered by the "most capable" Gemini AI models. The point was that it would be better able to understand what was actually going on in your pictures, and bring them to you when asked.

According to Google the AI was only used for Ask Photos, which meant it should have been quite good at its job. However the quality wasn't quite there, and earlier this month Google "paused" the rollout in response to criticism about latency, quality and the overall user experience.

So earlier this month the Google Photos product manager took to Twitter (yes, I know, it's called X now) to say they paused the rollout, promising a better version would be on the way in around two weeks. Now that better version is here, and hopefully it at least addresses some of the concerns people had.

Google seems confident at least, and has promised that the new and improved Ask Photos will be opening up "beyond early access" and will be available for more eligible users in the U.S.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors