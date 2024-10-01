Google Gemini Live now available to all Android users — here’s how to get access

Google has announced that Gemini Live is rolling out for all Android users via the Gemini app, for free.

Google originally launched the Gemini Live assistant alongside the Google Pixel 9 series. The new assistant is faster than the standard Gemini and offers a more intuitive and immersive experience. It's definitely more conversational.

Thhe updated assistant was stated to be available to Gemini Advance subscribers initially, then released to other models. It looks like Android users won't have to wait any longer as Google has announced on X that the Gemini Live rollout is here.

Live is now available for all Gemini users in English on the Android app. We can’t wait for you to try it. https://t.co/jev4pnuZJ0September 30, 2024

Note that it's only possible to download the US English version currently. Although you can select different accents, including the British "Capella." So now is a great time to try out Google's improved AI assistant.

To access Gemini Live, you'll want to do the following:

How to access Gemini Live 1. Download the Gemini live app on your Android phone. 2. Open the Gemini app 3. Tap Live at the bottom of the screen 4. Follow the on-screen instructions 5. Start talking

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Our own Richard Priday had a chance to test out Gemini Live over 24 hours recently and had a lot of good things to say about the feature. While there were some issues with the Gemini Advanced model giving out of date or incorrect advice, Gemini Live actually impressed. The AI's ability to hold continued conversations was a marked improvement over other text-based assistants.

Google rolling out Gemini live to Android users for free is great to see, and to get the best experience you should be using one of the best Android phones. Let us know in the comments what you think of Gemini Live once you’ve had a chance to try it.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors