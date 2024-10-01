Google Gemini Live now available to all Android users — here’s how to get access

News
By
published

Try it now for free

Gemini Live
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Google has announced that Gemini Live is rolling out for all Android users via the Gemini app, for free. 

Google originally launched the Gemini Live assistant alongside the Google Pixel 9 series. The new assistant is faster than the standard Gemini and offers a more intuitive and immersive experience. It's definitely more conversational.

Thhe updated assistant was stated to be available to Gemini Advance subscribers initially, then released to other models. It looks like Android users won't have to wait any longer as Google has announced on X that the Gemini Live rollout is here.

Note that it's only possible to download the US English version currently. Although you can select different accents, including the British "Capella." So now is a great time to try out Google's improved AI assistant. 

To access Gemini Live, you'll want to do the following:

How to access Gemini Live

1. Download the Gemini live app on your Android phone.

2. Open the Gemini app

3. Tap Live at the bottom of the screen

4. Follow the on-screen instructions

5. Start talking 

Gemini Live

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Our own Richard Priday had a chance to test out Gemini Live over 24 hours recently and had a lot of good things to say about the feature. While there were some issues with the Gemini Advanced model giving out of date or incorrect advice, Gemini Live actually impressed. The AI's ability to hold continued conversations was a marked improvement over other text-based assistants. 

Google rolling out Gemini live to Android users for free is great to see, and to get the best experience you should be using one of the best Android phones. Let us know in the comments what you think of Gemini Live once you’ve had a chance to try it.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Mobile Cell Phones
Brand
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 212 deals
Filters
Arrow
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Our Review
1
Google Pixel 8 Pro - 128 GB
Verizon
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
(256GB)
Our Review
2
Samsung - Galaxy S24 Ultra...
Best Buy
$1,299.99
View
Google Pixel 8a
(128GB)
Our Review
3
Google Pixel 8a Obsidian 128GB
Mint Mobile
View
OnePlus 12
Our Review
4
OnePlus 12,16GB...
Amazon
View
Google Pixel 8
5
Google Pixel 8
Tello
View
Google Pixel 8a
Our Review
6
Google Pixel 8a 128 GB
Visible
Preorder
Google Pixel 8
(128GB)
7
Pixel 8 Hazel 128GB (Unlocked)
Google Store NA
View
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Our Review
8
Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB...
Samsung
$1,299.99
View
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Our Review
9
Google Pixel 8 Pro - 128 GB
AT&T Mobility
View
Google Pixel 8a
(Black)
Our Review
10
AT&T Google Pixel 8a
Walmart
View
Load more deals
Josh Render
Josh Render
Staff Writer

Josh is a staff writer for Tom's Guide and is based in the UK. He has worked for several publications but now works primarily on mobile phones. Outside of phones, he has a passion for video games, novels, and Warhammer. 