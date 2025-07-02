Gemini could get a major upgrade thanks to RCS support — what that means for you
Gemini's messaging capabilities could be in for an upgrade
If you've ever tried to send text messages from Gemini, even through Google Messages, you may have noticed the AI can only send SMS text messages. It won't even send MMS messages, and as terrible the quality of those images is, it's still better than not being able to send anything.
Fortunately things might be changing, with Android Authority uncovering clues that suggest Gemini will be getting RCS support in the near future.
The code found in Google app v16.25.44 suggests that Gemini will gain the ability to "fetch RCS Capabilities" So while RCS itself isn't being baked into Gemini, this should allow the AI chatbot to interact with Google Messages and send messages via the more advanced messaging platform.
That should open up a bunch more capabilities for Gemini. Not just sending images to your contacts, but all the other things RCS offers that Google currently says Gemini can't do.
RCS and Gemini is a winning combination
We're talking about creating or contributing to group chats, reacting to messages, sending GIFs and emojis, or even just having the option to send messages with end-to-end encryption.
Though that last one will depend on what messaging platform your contacts use. RCS encryption is not available on iPhone, for example.
As Android Authority notes, if RCS isn't available on both devices, then Gemini will likely fall back to SMS. Which, while better than nothing, isn't the most feature-rich or secure method of communicating.
So the fact Gemini may be getting the ability to send RCS messages in the near future can only be a good thing.
Unfortunately we don't know when it might happen. Android Authority notes that the feature is still a work in progress, and Google hasn't made any official announcements about it. But the fact code is present in the Google app means it should be on the way at some point — and hopefully soon.
