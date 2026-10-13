My 40-year-old friend asked for a 20-minute bodyweight program she can do at home, and this is the exact routine I gave her

Many people feel like they don't achieve enough of a burn during bodyweight workouts, but I can promise you that's down to poor programming. You can use the art of calisthenics (working with your bodyweight) to your advantage by choosing the right exercises and workout format for your goals. It's about intensity.

Recently, a 40-year-old friend DM'd me and asked if I could design a short bodyweight routine she could do when she works from home. And this is exactly what I sent her. Just remember, this routine was designed with someone in mind. If you experience pain or feel unwell, stop immediately and seek medical advice as soon as possible.

Watch: 20-minute bodyweight workout

If you're working with an injury or health condition, I recommend seeking advice before starting this routine.

Triceps dips: Use a sofa or bench and place your hands flat roughly shoulder-width apart. Extend your legs away from you. Keeping your back straight, bend your elbows and lower your butt toward the ground. Pause, then press upwards.

Deficit push-ups: Start in a push-up position with your core engaged and hands elevated on bars, blocks, or books. Bend your elbows and lower your chest toward the ground between the blocks, pause at the bottom, then drive upward. Avoid letting your hips sag and try to move your torso as a unit.

Spiderman plank: Start in a plank position with your shoulders stacked over your wrists and your butt aligned with your shoulders. Brace your stomach. Bend your right knee and draw it forward with control to tap your right elbow. Return to plank, then repeat on your left side.

Sprawls: Start in a plank position as above. Jump your feet to land just outside your hands, drop your butt, and lift your chest and hands, as if sitting in a low squat. Return your hands to the ground, then jump both feet back into a plank.

What are the benefits?

Many people assume bodyweight workouts can't get you any real gains.

Many people assume bodyweight workouts can't get you any real gains. Actually, bodyweight exercises are functional and will help you build a base level of strength and muscle, especially at the beginning stages of working out.

But also remember, gymnasts and calisthenics masters are some of the strongest, most powerful, and athletic people on the planet; they predominantly work with their bodyweight, and while they might not have the same maximal strength as, say, powerlifters, they are strong compared to their weight and size, called relative strength.

If you haven't quite got to a bench press yet, start with push-ups. If you can't squat with a barbell, squat with your bodyweight. Focus on form, control and depth, and take your time with the movements; this will turn any bodyweight workout into a more challenging and rewarding experience.

Now, what's the workout?

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The workout:

It's very simple: start with 20 reps of your four bodyweight exercises back-to-back, then take a brief reset. Drop by 2 reps to 18, then to 16, and so on, until you either hit the 20-minute timer or get to 2 reps per move.

How fast can you work?

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As I mentioned, slow the tempo of each move down to increase overall intensity. Try adding small pauses in the non-moving part of the exercise, called holding an isometric contraction, which means you create tension without moving the muscles through their full range of motion.

If the dips feel like too much, bend your knees; if the deficit push-ups are too challenging, take away the blocks or use your knees. You can also perform Spiderman planks on your elbows if you have issues with your wrists. And most importantly, good luck...

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