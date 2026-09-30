Forget the weights, this '5-4-3-2-1' bodyweight workout builds full-body functional strength and takes just 15 minutes

You just need five moves and 15 minutes to complete this 5-4-3-2-1 bodyweight ladder workout. This is one of my favorite workouts when I have no time or equipment, and it improves functional, relative strength all over.

You can do the ladder workout as an AMRAP, meaning you’ll do as many rounds as possible, or you can go up and down the ladder once and stop.

I originally designed this bodyweight workout as a full-body finisher because it can fatigue muscles as a “burnout" set at the end of your routine. But it actually stands alone as a workout, too. Get ready to feel the burn.

This five-move ladder workout builds foundational strength all over — without weights

I categorize it as another functional bodyweight workout using five simple compound exercises, hitting multiple muscle groups at the same time. You can scale each move according to your ability, and I provide some helpful tips below for doing so.

Start with five reps of each move, then drop to four and so on. Once you finish one rep of each move, go back up the ladder to five reps.

Perform exercises back-to-back, taking a quick rest here and there if you need it. I would rest after a round of exercises is complete rather than stopping between movements.

Start with five reps of each move, then drop to four and so on. Once you finish one rep of each move, go back up the ladder to five reps. You could continue this and set a 15-minute timer, or simply move once up and down the ladder.

And if you're trying to figure out whether or not using just your bodyweight can benefit you, I assure you it can. According to research, benefits of bodyweight training include muscle growth and joint stability, increased strength and endurance, and better flexibility. Grab one of the best yoga mats and hit save.

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1. V-sits

Lie on your back with your arms and legs extended. Engage your core. Lift your upper body and legs away from the mat to touch overhead. Lower down to the ground again. Try to imagine a book opening and closing, with the spine of the book mimicking your own spine. Draw up through your abdomen and reach toward your toes.

You can bend your knees to make this easier or point your toes to make it harder, keeping your legs pressed together.

2. Reverse burpees

Lie on your back with your legs extended down the mat. Engage your core. Bend your knees, draw them toward your chest, then shoot them into the air overhead, slightly lifting through your tailbone as you extend.

Reverse the movement to extend your legs away from you just above the mat without dropping them, and continue for reps.

3. Sprawls

Start in a plank position. Jump your feet to the outside of your hands, then lift your hands so that you're sitting in a low squat. Place your hands down, then jump back into a plank and lower your chest to the ground. Press up to the plank position and repeat.

You don't need to bring your chest all the way to the ground as a beginner. For a more advanced variation, bring your chest down and use your core to explosively press up.

4. Deficit push-ups

You can place your hands on anything that elevates them; I like to use yoga blocks or push-up bars. Start in a high plank position with your shoulders stacked over your wrists.

Bend your elbows and lower your chest to the ground, keeping your arms close to your ribcage. Press upward as you exhale, ensuring your hips and chest move as one unit, and you don't leave them behind.

Bring your knees down or shoot for regular push-ups if creating a deficit feels too difficult.

5. Cossack squats

Start with your feet wide and toes pointed out. Bend into one leg and send your weight over to the side, sitting your butt as low as you can, keeping your chest proud and back straight. Your heel should stay planted.

Press upward to stand and sweep straight over to the other side.

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