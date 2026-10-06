Garmin’s best running for beginners in 2026 just crashed to its lowest price ever

The Garmin Forerunner 170 isn’t just the best Garmin watch for beginner and intermediate runners; it’s also one of the best wallet-friendly running watches on the market today, particularly when it's selling for less than retail (which is rarely the case).

Thanks to Prime Day, you can scoop up the Garmin Forerunner 170 Music for just $314, reduced from $349. While those savings are modest, keep in mind this is a brand-new model for 2026, and a super-popular one at that.

Looking for something a little less spendy but nearly as capable? The Forerunner 170’s predecessor is also discounted. The Forerunner 165 is just $199 on Amazon and offers many of the same features in a similar package to the newer model.

Save $35 Garmin Forerunner 170: was $349 now $314 at Amazon The Garmin Forerunner 170 is a seriously capable and reliable running watch that borrows many of Garmin’s best training features and insights from pricier models. Lightweight, comfortable, and attractive, the Forerunner 170 combines physical buttons with a bright, responsive touchscreen for an easy-breezy user experience.

I’m a big fan of the Garmin Forerunner 170 as a newby runner because it has all the features I want — like real-time pace, distance, and heart rate data, personalized training plans, race time predictions, recovery recommendations — and nothing I don’t.

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It’s also a darn-reliable little tracker for logging both indoor and outdoor workouts and even supports a wide range of team sports. Comfort-wise, the Forerunner 170 is seriously lightweight and compact, making for an exceptional all-day wearing experience. There are also a lot of fun styles to choose from; I’m personally most partial to the “Red Pink with Red Pink/Mango Band”.

While logging workouts and helping runners train may be its forte, the Forerunner 170 is no dummy. This model boasts a range of handy smart features, like support for NFC payments, storage for onboard music, mirrored smartphone notifications, and real-time location sharing. It even plays nice with a selection of must-have apps, including Google Maps.