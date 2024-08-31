Apple Watch 10 — should you wait or get Apple Watch Series 9 now?

The Apple Watch Series 10, or Apple Watch X, is likely close to making its big debut — the next Apple September event is taking place on September 9 and should see the reveal of Apple’s next-generation smartwatch.

But what if you’ve been thinking of buying a new Apple Watch right now? The Apple Watch Series 9, released in September 2023, is the best smartwatch overall on the market right now and the best Apple Watch for most people. That said, it’s due to be replaced by the Apple Watch Series 10, assuming Apple sticks to its regular smartwatch launch schedule.

Because the Apple Watch Series 9 is nearing the end of its cycle, Apple Watch deals have dropped the price by up to $100 for certain configurations, making it a very enticing purchase. The Series 9 is the ideal smartwatch for fitness-tracking, communication and safety, after all.

That said, there might be some differences between the Apple Watch Series 10 vs. Apple Watch Series 9 that would make it worth your while to wait. We’ve heard a few rumors about what to expect from the Apple Watch 10, plus watchOS 11 has given us a taste of what the next year of the Apple Watch should look like.

Based on what we know, we can help you decide whether to wait for the Apple Watch Series 10 or get the Apple Watch Series 9 now while it’s on sale.

Apple Watch 9 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $299 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 9 is less than a year old and is easily the top Apple Watch for most people. And with the launch of watchOS 11 later this year, you'll get improved pregnancy tracking, a new Training Load assessment, and you'll (finally) be able to take a day off without breaking your activity streak. It's on sale for 25% off, which is an epic deal.

Apple Watch Series 10: Rumored new features

We’ve been tracking a handful of the biggest Apple Watch Series 10 rumors in the past year. Here are the upgrades we could possibly see materialize with Apple’s next smartwatch.

New sizes: Looking back at the Apple Watch over the years, Apple has followed a three-year cycle for design changes. The last time it altered the Apple Watch design was for the Apple Watch Series 7 when the display grew by 20%. That means the Apple Watch 10 may be due for a more drastic change than we saw for the Apple Watch 9. The displays may grow from 41mm and 45mm to 45mm and 49mm, according to a report from reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo . Leaked CAD renders suggest that the Apple Watch 10 could be up to 2-inches in size , bringing it up to about the size of the Apple Watch Ultra.

Possible sleep apnea detection: A couple of months ago we heard that the next Apple Watch would monitor and alert for signs of sleep apnea and hypertension . Bloomberg’s resident Apple tipster, Mark Gurman, more recently said these features may be delayed due to poor reliability during testing. On top of that, sleep apnea tracking relies on the blood oxygen sensor, which may be held up due to the legal battles with health-tech company Masimo . Either way, it’ll be interesting to see if Apple debuts a redesigned SpO2 reader that doesn’t conflict with Masimo’s patent.

Better battery life: According to a report from The Elec, a battery life boost could finally happen for Apple Watch 10 . Apple is apparently looking to include an LTPO thin-film transistor technology on the device's display, which could significantly improve the display's power consumption. This could mean that, even at the same current brightness level, the watch will last longer than previous versions.

What about Apple Watch Ultra 3?

We’ve seen a couple of reports about the Apple Watch Ultra 3 being in the works, bringing upgrades to the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and original Apple Watch Ultra.

Although it should have the same basic design, the third-gen Apple Watch Ultra will possibly come with a 2.12-inch screen to stay relatively larger to the new Apple Watch 10 sizes. Otherwise, it should get the same upgrades and features for Apple Watch 10, though continue to offer a brighter display and better battery life.

Like the Apple Watch Series 9, you can score the Apple Watch Ultra 2 on sale for up to $100 off currently.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: was $799 now $699 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is, more or less, the ultimate Apple Watch. It has the biggest shape, brightest display, and best battery life of any Apple Watch you can find.

Should you buy the Apple Watch Series 9 or wait for Apple Watch 10?

If you’d really like a new smartwatch right now, get the Apple Watch Series 9. It’s a great device that’s designed to last several years thanks to software updates. In the fall, it’ll be eligible for watchOS 11, or the same software that’ll ship on the Apple Watch Series 10. Plus, with the current discounts, you’re getting an excellent piece of tech for less.

However, this is the 10th anniversary of Apple Watch, so there could be a major change in store. Whether this is something that will matter to you remains to be seen. If you’re able to wait a couple of weeks, it’d be smart to see the Apple Watch X upgrades, and make your choice from there.

At the very least, you might be able to still get the Apple Watch Series 9 at a steeper discount as retailers clear stock. Make sure to check out our guide on how to trade in your Apple Watch for more savings, too.