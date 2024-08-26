Apple sets fall product event for September 9 — iPhone 16, new Apple Watch Ultra and more

We now have a date for when we're going to see Apple's latest devices, including the iPhone 16. Apple plans to hold its fall product event on Monday, September 9.

The event takes place at Apple's campus in Cupertino, Calif., with things getting underway at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST. Apple says it will live stream the event on its website; the company usually includes a live stream on its YouTube channel as well.

Apple's invitation to its September 9 event don't include any details about what products are going to be introduced. The invitation itself contains an Apple logo surrounded by light flares with the words "It's Glowtime." The pun on "showtime" could refer to low-light photography features coming to Apple's new phones or brighter displays. The latter improvement has certainly been rumored for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Figuring out what Apple's going to show off on September 9 doesn't take too much speculation. Apple typically releases phones in September, and there are enough iPhone 16 launch rumors to suggest a release is imminent. We're expecting to see four new models — a standard iPhone 16 and an iPhone 16 Plus, along with the two iPhone 16 Pro models.

The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus are supposed to get the Action button Apple added to last year's iPhone 15 Pro models. The iPhone 16 Pro is expected to come with an improved telephoto lens, matching the one on the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Both Pro phones are in line for additional camera improvements, while all four iPhone 16 models have been tipped to add a Capture button for easier photography. What's more, the four models should all feature new A18 chipsets enabling them to support Apple Intelligence features coming to the iPhone this fall.

We'll get more than just a launch date for the iPhone 16 models. Apple is likely to announce a release date for the iOS 18 update that's currently available as a public beta. In addition, release dates for iPadOS 18, watchOS 11 and macOS Sequoia should also be set at the September 9 event/

Speaking of watchOS, new Apple Watches are likely to appear on September 9 as well. The Apple Watch 10 should make its debut along with new Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch SE models. New AirPods have also been rumored.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We'll be at the event in Cupertino and covering it live on Tom's Guide, so stick with us through September 9 as we bring you the latest news on Apple's upcoming product launch.

Updated at 12:51 p.m. ET with more information on what's expected at the September 9 Apple event.