Apple Watch X new renders just tipped the biggest Apple Watch ever

We’re expecting the Apple Watch 10 / Apple Watch X to launch later this year alongside the iPhone 16 at the Apple Event, but there’s still a lot we don’t know about the smartwatch. But if there was any doubt as to what the Apple Watch 10 might look like, these leaked CAD renders might remove all that uncertainty from your mind.

The renders come from 91mobiles , which claims to have sourced CAD renders of the watch from industry insiders. Unsurprisingly, the renders show the watch maintaining the rectangular design of previous Apple Watches, but this one might be significantly larger than the others — with the screen measuring 2 inches in size.

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

If true, that would mean the Apple Watch 10/X will have the largest screen of any Apple Watch, including the 1.93-inch Apple Watch Ultra and 1.7-inch Apple Watch series 9. But despite that larger screen size, 91mobile claims that the Apple Watch 10 will actually be smaller than the Apple Watch Ultra — measuring roughly 46 x 39.7 x 11.6mm (1.8 x 1.56 x 0.45 in)

The Apple Watch Ultra is 49 x 44 x 14.4mm, and that extra size is likely due to its more durable design adding more bulk.

The renders also show that the Apple Watch 10/X will retain the digital crown and side button. There are rumors that the watch could also come with a revamped magnetic band connection system, but there’s no sign of that in these renders. Similarly, there’s nothing to show what upgraded hardware Apple might be squeezing inside the watch.

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

Previous reports have claimed that Apple would be overhauling the Apple Watch 10, — or Apple Watch X as it may be called — to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the original Apple Watch’s reveal — even if it wasn’t released until 7 months later.

Other rumors also suggest that the Apple Watch 10 will come with an LTPO TFT screen, which could help boost its battery life, though plans to add a microLED panel have reportedly been scrapped. Apple may also add sleep apnea and hypertension monitoring.

We won’t find out whether these renders are truly accurate until Apple announces the Apple Watch 10/X in September. In the meantime you can check out our Apple Watch 10 hub to catch up on all the latest news and rumors.