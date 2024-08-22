Smartwatch design is boring — 5 ways Apple, Garmin, Google and Samsung can make it exciting again

The latest crop of smartwatches — from the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 to the Garmin Forerunner 165 and Google Pixel Watch 3 — all have one enormous quality in common. No, I’m not talking about onboard heart rate sensors, GPS or even snazzy AI features. All of these devices look remarkably similar to those that came before them.

Sure, Samsung gave the Galaxy Watch Ultra a square case with a circular display (gasp), making it more Apple Watch Ultra-like, but I wouldn't classify that as groundbreaking design innovation.

Want one of the best smartwatches in 2024? The options are endless! Pick from a wide array of circle or rectangle-shaped screens with straps.

(Image credit: Future)

The truth is, in 2024, smartwatch design has gotten painfully stale. Brands are playing it safe and that’s unlikely to change anytime soon. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is rumored to look identical to those before it. And the forthcoming Garmin Fenix 8 will almost certainly share its predecessor’s basic design.

However, instead of bashing the big brands, I’m here to help. Having thought long and hard about how to make smartwatch design less snoozy, I’m convinced that the key to aesthetic innovation lies in riffing off the past.

I’m not talking about the past as the dawn of the smartwatch era, but rather the past 100-plus years of rich horology design history. With that in mind, here are five ways that brands like Apple, Garmin, Google, Samsung and others can make smartwatch design truly exciting by taking inspiration from historic watch brands like Rolex, Omega, Cartier and Swatch.

1. Consider the dive watch

(Image credit: Rolex)

I know what you’re going to say, “but the Apple Watch Ultra can be used for diving!” Sure, that is true, to an extent, but there are a lot of limitations to its use. For one, Apple doesn’t recommend wearing it at depths greater than 130 feet. There’s also no decompression stop functionality.

Here’s what I want: a smartwatch rated for depths up to 600 feet or greater with an old-school mechanical divers bezel, as seen on legendary timepieces like the Rolex Submariner and Omega Seamaster, as well as a true onboard diving computer to boot.

Even if you own the device and never actually wear it in the water, who cares? Mechanical dive watches are gorgeous examples of function meets fashion but owners rarely use them for their intended purpose: to monitor time while surfacing from depths. In fact, I’m betting that most people rocking a Submariner these days are more well-versed in Microsoft Excel than they are in the finer points of scuba diving.

Again, does that matter? No. People like to brag about what’s on their wrist; it’s likely a big part of the reason why burly, tough-built smartwatches are so popular. Does everyone who bought a Polar Grit X2 Pro actually intend on scaling rock and tagging mountain peaks while wearing it? Probably not. But it’s cool that the device is built for that and even more fun to boast about it.

2. Design it like a piece of jewelry

(Image credit: Cartier)

Except for the Garmin Lily 2 and Fitbit Luxe — the latter being more fitness tracker than watch — the vast majority of swatches available look like… smartwatches. Those that don’t, like the aforementioned, are designed specifically for female customers, meaning dudes like me who appreciate a delicate and dare I say, pretty device on their wrists are out of luck.

Is it really that difficult to design a watch that looks like a piece of jewelry yet appeals to both men and women? No. Take the Cartier Tank, for example. This dainty and iconic watch has been worn by everyone from Muhammad Ali to Princess Diana.

With so few full-function petite smartwatches available, a Tank-inspired device might also appeal to those who don’t like donning a bulky device but crave the convenience of the latest wearable tech.

More importantly, there isn’t a single smartwatch on the market that I’d be caught dead wearing with a suit... and you shouldn't wear one with formal wear either. Let's be real, nothing screams "I’m a tool" quite like pairing an Apple Watch with a tuxedo.

However, the above line of thinking could change if something smart yet Tank-like were to enter the conversation.

3. Incorporate a reversible screen

(Image credit: Jaeger-LeCoultre)

This one may be a little wacky but I’d love to see a brand experiment with a dual-display smartwatch where the screen is reversible. Perhaps the hidden display can reveal your crucial health stats for easy viewing on the fly. Or maybe it defaults to displaying the widget of your choice.

The most famous classic mechanical reversible watch is the aptly named Reverso from Jaquar Lecoultre. And it's a beaut. Designed for Polo players, the main face of the watch can be hidden at the wearer's discretion to protect it from damage. Other versions feature a second watch face on the reverse side for dual-timezone timekeeping.

Is the concept more a gimmick than a feature? That depends on the execution.

4. Show off the inner tech

(Image credit: Seiko)

Many modern mechanical watches sport glass viewing windows on the underside of the timepiece to allow curious folks to observe the inner workings. This applies to even budget-friendly watches. My $200 Seiko 5 Sport, for instance, makes visible all of its gears and jewels.

Let's face it, there’s probably a pretty big crossover between mechanically-curious geeks and smartwatch enthusiasts. I fall into both categories. And nothing is nerdier/cooler than having visual insight into how a piece of tech you own works. And while the innards of a smartwatch may not be as aesthetically pleasing as a mechanical watch, I bet they still look pretty darn neat.

Those of us privileged enough to grow up in the 1990s likely remember a carefree era of translucent consumer electronics, from landline phones to Gameboys to Macintosh computers. I say it’s time to bring back the trend, baby.

5. Make it colorful and fun

(Image credit: Swatch)

Few legendary watch brands are more synonymous with the word fun than Swatch. The Swiss maker has been pumping out colorful, stylish and wacky wearables for 35+ years and my guess is that most folks reading this have owned at least one Swatch Watch in their life.

While I appreciate the use of premium materials in a smartwatch, I also enjoy fun hues and design elements. Why can't we have both? Remember the iPhone 5C? I’d love to see that bold and colorful approach brought into the modern smartwatch arena. How cool would a blue-raspberry third-gen Apple Watch SE be?

What kinds of design shifts would you like to see smartwatch makers take? And how do you feel about my suggestions? Let me know in the comments below.