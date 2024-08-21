Apple Watch 10 launch coming next month — 3 biggest rumors to know

I've worn an Apple Watch nearly every day since the original Apple smartwatch debuted in 2015, so needless to say, I'm eager for the launch of the 10th-generation device at next month's expected Apple September event.

The Apple Watch Series 10, or perhaps Apple Watch Series X, is sure to mark a major milestone for the product that more or less defines the wearable tech category.

Since the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 released last year, I've been tracking Apple Watch 10 rumors. Now likely just weeks away from the official announcement — it's tipped for September 10 based on a leak invitiation — we've heard quite a few rumors about Apple's next smartwatch. But we also have some idea of what to expect based on precedent.

So, is the Apple Watch 10 / Apple Watch X shaping up to be the best Apple Watch yet? Check out my latest YouTube video to see all the biggest rumors you should know, or read on below to learn more about the 3 potential upgrades I'm most excited about.

Apple Watch 10 / Apple Watch X Will Look COMPLETELY Different?! Biggest Rumored Upgrades - YouTube Watch On

New sizes to choose from

The flagship Apple Watch 10 will likely start at $399, but come in two sizes with the larger one probably starting at $429. But there’s a good chance that those specific sizes will be different this year.

Whether it's intentional or not, Apple has followed a three-year cycle for design changes. The last time it altered the Apple Watch design was for the Apple Watch Series 7 when the display grew by 20% — this was three years ago. That means the Apple Watch 10 may be due for a more drastic change than we saw for the Apple Watch 9 or Apple Watch Series 8.

The displays may grow from 41mm and 45mm to 45mm and 49mm, according to a report from reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Leaked CAD renders suggest that the Apple Watch 10 could be up to 2-inches in size, bringing it up to about the size of the Apple Watch Ultra.

Sleep apnea detection

We usually don’t hear as much information beforehand about the Apple Watch as we do with smartwatches from companies like Samsung and Google. That said, there was an early tip that the next Apple Watch would monitor and alert for signs of sleep apnea and hypertension.

Bloomberg’s resident Apple tipster, Mark Gurman, more recently said these features may be delayed due to poor reliability during testing. On top of that, sleep apnea tracking relies on the blood oxygen sensor, which may be held up due to the legal battles with health-tech company Masimo.

Apple has been fighting back against Masimo's lawsuit despite headwinds from patent authorities, but considering health is integral to the Apple Watch, I wouldn't be shocked if the Apple Watch 10 debuts a redesigned blood oxygen sensor that doesn't conflict with Masimo's, complete with an exciting feature like sleep apnea detection.

Better battery efficiency

According to a report from The Elec, a battery life boost could finally happen for Apple Watch 10. Apple is apparently looking to include an LTPO thin-film transistor technology on the device's display, which could significantly improve the display's power consumption.

Ideally, this means even at the same current brightness level, the watch will last longer than previous versions. I’m not getting my hopes up too much — I’ve been let down before in this regard — but I still think it'd be a game-changer if the Apple Watch could last a little longer.