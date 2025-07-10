I’m a sleep tech expert and these 3 cheap Prime Day Oura ring alternatives from $56 are unbeatable

It's day three of Amazon's epic sale event and I've spent all morning waxing lyrical about my Oura Ring 4 and how it's one of the best Prime Day sleep deals you can shop right now.

But I've also come across some alternative, pretty outstanding, Amazon smart ring deals slipping under the radar. With prices starting at just $56, these Oura alternatives from Samsung, Amazfit, Ultrahuman and more are arguably better value. Even better? They don't require a subscription either.

So, if you're in the market for a reliable sleep-tracking ring, I've got you covered. In no particular order, ahead you'll find my sleep-tech-expert-approved pick of Prime Day deals that are actually worth it.

5 Oura Ring alternatives to shop at Amazon now

1. Samsung Galaxy Ring: was $399.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is complete with an enhanced sleep AI algorithm with more sleep score indicators like sleep latency, nighttime movement (which isn't offered by many rivals) and time in bed to determine the quality of your rest. Admittedly, it's not the lowest price we've ever seen (it dropped to $279 in January), but it's still a good deal. You'll also need to pick up a Samsung sizing kit for $10 before committing to purchase. While you may know your standard ring size, Samsung's sizing varies slightly. Yes, it's slightly more than Oura but you can forgo a subscription. User score: ★★★★ (based on 600+ reviews)

1. RingConn Gen 2: was $299.99 now $209.30 at Amazon

Sleek, reliable and comfortable, the RingConn Gen 2 is everything you want in a sleep-tracking ring. And it's super smart too, offering sleep apnea detection alongside the usual sleep tracking metrics and AI-powered sleep coaching. It's battery last up to 12 nights too. There's 30% off the RingConn Gen 2 in silver, matte black or gold for now, reducing the cost to $209.30 (was $299) and it's subscription-free. User score: ★★★★½ (based on 1,400+ reviews)

3. Ultrahuman Ring Air: was $349 now $296.65 at Amazon

Our tester reckons the light-weight Ultrahuman Ring Air is far comfier to wear in bed than the likes of Garmin and Apple watches. The ring comes in 10 sizes and six color options including matte black, rose gold and silver. After 15% off at Amazon, this ring matches the sale price of the Oura Ring 4 at $296.65. However, it is slightly better value considering you won't need to fork out on a monthly subscription to access all sleep-tracking features. User score: ★★★★ (based on 2,125+ reviews)

4. Free Shark smart ring: was $99.99 now $55.99 at Amazon

A 5-star sleep-tracking smart ring under $60?! My jaw dropped too. Ultimately, this is a budget smart ring whether you buy it at 44% off now or at full price of $99.99, so you can't expect it to be as sophisticated as the likes of Oura or Samsung. But if you want to test the sleep tracking waters before splashing too much cash, the Free Shark is a great option to try. It monitors the quality of your sleep, records the amount of time you spend in deep and light sleep and notes states of wakefulness. User score: ★★★★★ (based on 100+ reviews)