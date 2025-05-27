I'm a sleep tech writer — my 5 top picks from the final Memorial Day sales

As a sleep tech writer, I've tried my fair share of sleep gadgets over the last nine months — from sleep headbands to the best sunrise alarm clocks and sleep trackers, each of which can elevate your nighttime routine in its own way.

One of this year's best mattresses for your sleep style and body type should be your first investment for better sleep, but there's also plenty of sleep tech tackling specific sleep needs, be that blocking out light pollution, tracking your overnight heart rate or being soothed to sleep by sound.

The Memorial Day sleep sales are wrapping up, but there's still time to grab some lingering deals, like 38% off the Musicozy sleep headband at Amazon and $100 off the Oura Ring sleep tracker. Here's are the sleep

Oura Ring Generation 3: was from $299 now from $199 at Oura

Sleek and reliable, the Oura Ring Gen 3 is currently my favorite sleep tracker. Although it's not the latest model from Oura it does everything you'd want a sleep tracker to do — it measures sleep latency, sleep duration, sleep stages to collate a nightly sleep score and daily energy 'readiness' rating — all while sitting comfortably on your finger. As Oura are trying to shift their Oura Ring 3 stock (I spy an upgrade on the horizon), they have knocked $100 off select colors and designs. This means you can bag a silver or black heritage design Oura Ring 3 for just $199 now. That beats the Black Friday price by $150, but you must grab it while stocks last.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $299 at Walmart

The Apple Watch 10 is another leading, reliable sleep tracker that can help you keep tabs on your sleep metrics and day to day health. Impressively, the Apple Watch 10 also has an FDA-authorized sleep apnea detection feature alongside similar sleep tracking metrics, helping you get a handle on your sleep issues. This is the thinnest and lightest Apple watch yet. Our reviewer says: "It's the best smartwatch I've ever strapped to my wrist in terms of comfort," which is great news when you have to wear it overnight. There's up to $100 off select colors at Walmart now, reducing the Apple Watch 10 to $299 from $399.

Musicozy Sleep Headband: was $25.99 now $15.99 at Amazon

The Musicozy sleep headband is a two-in-one sleep gadget. It has built-in headphones through which you can play relaxing sleep sounds and it sits comfortably over your eyes, acting as a light-blocking sleep mask. It is made from a soft velvet, stretchy cotton that fits around your head and covers your eyes, with extra cushioning to enhance comfort no matter your sleep position. Amazon are knocking 38% off the Musicozy headband in a limited time deal bringing this budget sleep gadget to just $15.99 (was $25.99).

The Smart Cooling Mattress Topper: was from $1,399 now from $1,099 at Perfectly Snug

Like the best smart beds and mattress covers you can buy right now, this smart mattress topper adds an active temperature-regulating layer to your mattress to help you beat the night sweats and sleep peacefully. This in-bed cooling system actively delivers cool air beneath you while you sleep to keep your body temperature down at the best temperature for sleeping. You can current;y save $300 with the code MEMORIAL25. At $1,599 for a queen size after this discount, it is the most expensive gadget here. But it is still much cheaper than other climate control mattress covers like the Eight Sleep Pod 4 at $2,649.