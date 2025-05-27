I'm a sleep tech writer — my 5 top picks from the final Memorial Day sales
Don't miss these last minutes savings on the Oura Ring, Musicozy Sleep Headband, the Perfectly Snug Smart Mattress Topper and more
As a sleep tech writer, I've tried my fair share of sleep gadgets over the last nine months — from sleep headbands to the best sunrise alarm clocks and sleep trackers, each of which can elevate your nighttime routine in its own way.
One of this year's best mattresses for your sleep style and body type should be your first investment for better sleep, but there's also plenty of sleep tech tackling specific sleep needs, be that blocking out light pollution, tracking your overnight heart rate or being soothed to sleep by sound.
The Memorial Day sleep sales are wrapping up, but there's still time to grab some lingering deals, like 38% off the Musicozy sleep headband at Amazon and $100 off the Oura Ring sleep tracker. Here's are the sleep
Oura Ring Generation 3: was from $299 now from $199 at Oura
Sleek and reliable, the Oura Ring Gen 3 is currently my favorite sleep tracker. Although it's not the latest model from Oura it does everything you'd want a sleep tracker to do — it measures sleep latency, sleep duration, sleep stages to collate a nightly sleep score and daily energy 'readiness' rating — all while sitting comfortably on your finger. As Oura are trying to shift their Oura Ring 3 stock (I spy an upgrade on the horizon), they have knocked $100 off select colors and designs. This means you can bag a silver or black heritage design Oura Ring 3 for just $199 now. That beats the Black Friday price by $150, but you must grab it while stocks last.
Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $299 at Walmart
The Apple Watch 10 is another leading, reliable sleep tracker that can help you keep tabs on your sleep metrics and day to day health. Impressively, the Apple Watch 10 also has an FDA-authorized sleep apnea detection feature alongside similar sleep tracking metrics, helping you get a handle on your sleep issues. This is the thinnest and lightest Apple watch yet. Our reviewer says: "It's the best smartwatch I've ever strapped to my wrist in terms of comfort," which is great news when you have to wear it overnight. There's up to $100 off select colors at Walmart now, reducing the Apple Watch 10 to $299 from $399.
Musicozy Sleep Headband: was $25.99 now $15.99 at Amazon
The Musicozy sleep headband is a two-in-one sleep gadget. It has built-in headphones through which you can play relaxing sleep sounds and it sits comfortably over your eyes, acting as a light-blocking sleep mask. It is made from a soft velvet, stretchy cotton that fits around your head and covers your eyes, with extra cushioning to enhance comfort no matter your sleep position. Amazon are knocking 38% off the Musicozy headband in a limited time deal bringing this budget sleep gadget to just $15.99 (was $25.99).
The Smart Cooling Mattress Topper: was from $1,399 now from $1,099 at Perfectly Snug
Like the best smart beds and mattress covers you can buy right now, this smart mattress topper adds an active temperature-regulating layer to your mattress to help you beat the night sweats and sleep peacefully. This in-bed cooling system actively delivers cool air beneath you while you sleep to keep your body temperature down at the best temperature for sleeping. You can current;y save $300 with the code MEMORIAL25. At $1,599 for a queen size after this discount, it is the most expensive gadget here. But it is still much cheaper than other climate control mattress covers like the Eight Sleep Pod 4 at $2,649.
Flikeze PhotonMask Quint: was $459 now $239.99 at Flikeze
Primarily a beauty product, but surprisingly a sleep-enhancing product, an LED red-light face mask is a great addition to your bedtime routine. The red light helps you relax and feel sleepy by promoting melatonin production, ultimately prompting quicker sleep onset so you don't spend crucial sleep time tossing and turning. I tested the Flikeze LED mask to see how it could help me sleep back in January and it still remains a staple in my nighttime wind-down routine. You can save $219 on this LED face mask now cutting the price to $239.99, which is a great deal on a gadget that can improve your skin health and sleep.
Eve is a PPA-accredited journalist with an MA in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. She is a Sleep Staff Writer at Tom’s Guide and has four years’ experience writing health features and news. She is particularly interested in the relationship between good sleep and overall health. At Tom’s Guide Eve is responsible for coverage and reviews of sleep tech and is our smart and cooling mattress specialist, focussing on brands such as Eight Sleep and Sleep Number. She also covers general mattress reviews, seeks out the best deals to produce tried-and-tested buyer's guides for sleep accessories and enjoys writing in-depth features about sleep health. She has been involved in rigorous testing procedures for mattress reviews in our Sleep Studio and has interviewed experts including sleep doctors and psychologists. When not covering sleep at Tom's Guide, Eve enjoys writing about health and fitness, food and culture.
