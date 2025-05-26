Memorial Day sleep tracker sales just got real juicy —$100 off the Oura ring and budget rivals
The Oura Ring 3 is down to lowest ever price while stocks last — plus today's top deals from budget rivals Amazfit and Amazon
The first step towards improving your sleep quality is understanding how your body acts overnight and what's getting in the way of your rest. Tracking your sleep with a smart ring provides these valuable insights. Right now, you can buy an Oura Generation 3 Ring for $199 at Oura in today's Memorial Day sales (was $299.) That brings the sleep tracker down to its lowest ever price.
I've been wearing the Heritage Oura Ring 3 to bed for four months and its become my favorite sleep tracker within that time. Yes, it's not the newest model from the brand (that's the Oura Ring 4, our best smart ring of the year), but its features fall only marginally behind. With Oura slashing prices on its old inventory, it's a great time to bag a good deal.
Looking for a new mattress too? Today's Memorial Day mattress sales are now live, with big discount across some of our favorite brands. But if it's just a wearable sleep tracker you're after, I've dropped the Oura Ring 3 deal below, plus I've scanned Amazon Memorial Day sales to find you cheaper alternatives...
Oura Ring 3: was from $299 now from $199 at Oura
The Oura Ring 3 tells me everything I need to know about my sleep health and how I can optimize my rest, all while looking sleek on my finger. It tracks how long I take to fall asleep, my overnight heart rate and how long I spend in each sleep stage. That gives me an indication of how efficiently I sleep each night and, therefore, how ready I am to take on the day ahead, enabling me to tailor my workload and activity levels to my energy levels. With $100 off now, the Oura Ring 3 Heritage Silver is at its lowest price ever ($199). But this sale is only live until stocks last, so you'll need to be quick. Also note, Oura requires a $6.99 monthly subscription fee to access all features.
Oura Ring 3 price history
We've never seen the Oura Ring 3 price drop this low before. Around Black Friday, it's lowest price was $349 at Amazon. But Oura's clearance sale has knocked that deal out of the park, cutting an extra $150 off.
$199 is outstanding value on a sleep tracker of this quality and we don't expect the Oura Ring 3 to drop any lower until it sells out.
According to Oura's LinkedIn page, their manufacturing factory is based in Oulu, Finland. Therefore, changes in US tariffs could impact the price of the Oura Ring going forward.
On a tighter budget? Try these deals instead...
Amazfit Helio Ring: was $199.99 now $169.99 at Amazon
Amazfit launched the Helio Ring last spring following the success of Oura. Hence, it tracks similar sleep metrics to help you understand how good you are at sleeping. The current 15% off knocks the price from $199.99 to $169.99, making it $30 cheaper than the Oura Ring 3. This seems to be a standard, regular discount on this ring that appears around major sale periods. The last time we saw it was around Presidents' Day in February and we expect it to return around Prime Day in July. The Amazfit Helio ring is a great alternative if you missed out on the Oura clearance deal.
Milavan Smart Ring: was $100.99 now $65.99 at Amazon
If you're looking to trial tracking your sleep with a smart ring before you sign up for a subscription or spend over $100, this is the deal for you. After 35% off, the Milavan budget smart ring is down to $65.99 (was $100.99). It is available in gold, black or silver, records deep and light sleep duration and wakefulness to give you a clear picture of your sleep quality. Customers give it a 4.4 out of 5 star rating and say its sleep tracking metrics are accurate.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Eve is a PPA-accredited journalist with an MA in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. She is a Sleep Staff Writer at Tom’s Guide and has four years’ experience writing health features and news. She is particularly interested in the relationship between good sleep and overall health. At Tom’s Guide Eve is responsible for coverage and reviews of sleep tech and is our smart and cooling mattress specialist, focussing on brands such as Eight Sleep and Sleep Number. She also covers general mattress reviews, seeks out the best deals to produce tried-and-tested buyer's guides for sleep accessories and enjoys writing in-depth features about sleep health. She has been involved in rigorous testing procedures for mattress reviews in our Sleep Studio and has interviewed experts including sleep doctors and psychologists. When not covering sleep at Tom's Guide, Eve enjoys writing about health and fitness, food and culture.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.