Memorial Day sleep tracker sales just got real juicy —$100 off the Oura ring and budget rivals

The first step towards improving your sleep quality is understanding how your body acts overnight and what's getting in the way of your rest. Tracking your sleep with a smart ring provides these valuable insights. Right now, you can buy an Oura Generation 3 Ring for $199 at Oura in today's Memorial Day sales (was $299.) That brings the sleep tracker down to its lowest ever price.

I've been wearing the Heritage Oura Ring 3 to bed for four months and its become my favorite sleep tracker within that time. Yes, it's not the newest model from the brand (that's the Oura Ring 4, our best smart ring of the year), but its features fall only marginally behind. With Oura slashing prices on its old inventory, it's a great time to bag a good deal.

Looking for a new mattress too? Today's Memorial Day mattress sales are now live, with big discount across some of our favorite brands. But if it's just a wearable sleep tracker you're after, I've dropped the Oura Ring 3 deal below, plus I've scanned Amazon Memorial Day sales to find you cheaper alternatives...



Oura Ring 3: was from $299 now from $199 at Oura

The Oura Ring 3 tells me everything I need to know about my sleep health and how I can optimize my rest, all while looking sleek on my finger. It tracks how long I take to fall asleep, my overnight heart rate and how long I spend in each sleep stage. That gives me an indication of how efficiently I sleep each night and, therefore, how ready I am to take on the day ahead, enabling me to tailor my workload and activity levels to my energy levels. With $100 off now, the Oura Ring 3 Heritage Silver is at its lowest price ever ($199). But this sale is only live until stocks last, so you'll need to be quick. Also note, Oura requires a $6.99 monthly subscription fee to access all features.

Oura Ring 3 price history

We've never seen the Oura Ring 3 price drop this low before. Around Black Friday, it's lowest price was $349 at Amazon. But Oura's clearance sale has knocked that deal out of the park, cutting an extra $150 off.

$199 is outstanding value on a sleep tracker of this quality and we don't expect the Oura Ring 3 to drop any lower until it sells out.

According to Oura's LinkedIn page, their manufacturing factory is based in Oulu, Finland. Therefore, changes in US tariffs could impact the price of the Oura Ring going forward.

On a tighter budget? Try these deals instead...

Amazfit Helio Ring: was $199.99 now $169.99 at Amazon

Amazfit launched the Helio Ring last spring following the success of Oura. Hence, it tracks similar sleep metrics to help you understand how good you are at sleeping. The current 15% off knocks the price from $199.99 to $169.99, making it $30 cheaper than the Oura Ring 3. This seems to be a standard, regular discount on this ring that appears around major sale periods. The last time we saw it was around Presidents' Day in February and we expect it to return around Prime Day in July. The Amazfit Helio ring is a great alternative if you missed out on the Oura clearance deal.