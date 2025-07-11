Final call! Bag the Oura Ring 4 for the cheapest price of 2025 so far — from $296 for the best sleep tracker I've tested yet

It's the final day of this year's Prime Day deals and there are still some fantastic offers up for grabs, including 15% off my favorite sleep tracker the Oura Ring 4. Tonight you can still save $52 on the Oura Ring 4 at Amazon reducing the price to $296 – that's the cheapest I've seen it sell for at Amazon so far this year. But don't expect this brilliant Prime Day deal to hang around for much longer.

I've tested several sleep trackers already this year, from those integrated in the best smart beds to big name wearables like Whoop, Garmin, and Apple. (In fact, I've been known to go to bed wearing three at once to gauge which is more accurate). But the one I continue coming back to is the Oura Ring 4.

It's not often I see money off this top-rated sleep tracker and I don't expect to see a sale like this again until at least Black Friday. So if you're keen to try the Oura Ring 4 for yourself, I'd suggest browsing this Amazon Prime sleep deal as soon as you can tonight to avoid missing out.

Oura Ring 4: from $349 now from $296.65 at Amazon

The Oura Ring 4 is the newest smart sleep-tracking ring in the brands line up complete with a robust titanium finish to prevent tarnishing. In terms of sleep tracking, it accurately measures everything from your heart rate variability, sleep stages, time spent in bed, time spent asleep and sleep latency. There's still 15% off at Amazon now reducing cheaper colorways (silver and black) to $296.65 (were $349) and more expensive colors (gold and rose gold) to $424.15 (were $499). That's the lowest price we've seen since this ring launched in the fall of 2024. Be prepared to pay a monthly subscription of $5.99 to access all features. Our review: ★★★★★

User score: ★★★★ (3,800+ reviews)

What are the benefits to tracking your sleep? Providing you don't get too tied up in the metrics, tracking your sleep can have many benefits. It can keep you accountable around sticking to a consistent sleep schedule and help you learn more about your recovery and overall health. A consistent sleep routine helps regulate your circadian rhythm so your body knows when to release and suppress hormones like melatonin, which makes you feel sleepy. In turn, you'll find it easier to fall asleep fast and wake up with energy. Sleep trackers like the Oura Ring also show you how lifestyle choices and habits can impact the quality of your rest. For example, you can log when you have drunk alcohol or worked out particularly hard in the day in the Oura app. These can impact your overnight heart rate and body temperature, which influence how restorative your sleep is. Oura will identify abnormalities in these metrics and your sleep score will reflect poor quality rest. Meanwhile you can find personalized tips on how to improve your sleep quality in your nightly sleep report.

