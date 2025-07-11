Final call! Bag the Oura Ring 4 for the cheapest price of 2025 so far — from $296 for the best sleep tracker I've tested yet
My job is testing sleep trackers and today is your last chance to score my absolute favorite at 15% off in the final night of the Prime Day sale
It's the final day of this year's Prime Day deals and there are still some fantastic offers up for grabs, including 15% off my favorite sleep tracker the Oura Ring 4. Tonight you can still save $52 on the Oura Ring 4 at Amazon reducing the price to $296 – that's the cheapest I've seen it sell for at Amazon so far this year. But don't expect this brilliant Prime Day deal to hang around for much longer.
I've tested several sleep trackers already this year, from those integrated in the best smart beds to big name wearables like Whoop, Garmin, and Apple. (In fact, I've been known to go to bed wearing three at once to gauge which is more accurate). But the one I continue coming back to is the Oura Ring 4.
It's not often I see money off this top-rated sleep tracker and I don't expect to see a sale like this again until at least Black Friday. So if you're keen to try the Oura Ring 4 for yourself, I'd suggest browsing this Amazon Prime sleep deal as soon as you can tonight to avoid missing out.
Oura Ring 4: from $349 now from $296.65 at Amazon
The Oura Ring 4 is the newest smart sleep-tracking ring in the brands line up complete with a robust titanium finish to prevent tarnishing. In terms of sleep tracking, it accurately measures everything from your heart rate variability, sleep stages, time spent in bed, time spent asleep and sleep latency. There's still 15% off at Amazon now reducing cheaper colorways (silver and black) to $296.65 (were $349) and more expensive colors (gold and rose gold) to $424.15 (were $499). That's the lowest price we've seen since this ring launched in the fall of 2024. Be prepared to pay a monthly subscription of $5.99 to access all features.
What are the benefits to tracking your sleep?
Providing you don't get too tied up in the metrics, tracking your sleep can have many benefits. It can keep you accountable around sticking to a consistent sleep schedule and help you learn more about your recovery and overall health.
A consistent sleep routine helps regulate your circadian rhythm so your body knows when to release and suppress hormones like melatonin, which makes you feel sleepy. In turn, you'll find it easier to fall asleep fast and wake up with energy.
Sleep trackers like the Oura Ring also show you how lifestyle choices and habits can impact the quality of your rest. For example, you can log when you have drunk alcohol or worked out particularly hard in the day in the Oura app. These can impact your overnight heart rate and body temperature, which influence how restorative your sleep is.
Oura will identify abnormalities in these metrics and your sleep score will reflect poor quality rest. Meanwhile you can find personalized tips on how to improve your sleep quality in your nightly sleep report.
Smaller budget? Try these instead...
Free Shark smart ring: was $99.99 now $55.99 at Amazon
There are plenty of cheap alternative smart ring deals floating around Amazon today if your budget doesn't quite stretch to Oura. One of my top picks is this Free Shark ring, which you can checkout now for less than $60. It sports a 5-star customer rating and monitors the quality of your sleep, records the amount of time you spend in deep and light sleep, and tracks wakefulness. I suggest you make the most of the Prime Day 44% off, making this budget sleep tracker even more affordable. Of course, it won't be as sophisticated as Oura, but customers credit it for helping them improve their sleep.
User score: ★★★★★ (based on 100+ reviews)
Eve is a PPA-accredited journalist with an MA in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. She is a Sleep Staff Writer at Tom’s Guide and has four years’ experience writing health features and news. She is particularly interested in the relationship between good sleep and overall health. At Tom’s Guide Eve is responsible for coverage and reviews of sleep tech and is our smart and cooling mattress specialist, focussing on brands such as Eight Sleep and Sleep Number. She also covers general mattress reviews, seeks out the best deals to produce tried-and-tested buyer's guides for sleep accessories and enjoys writing in-depth features about sleep health. She has been involved in rigorous testing procedures for mattress reviews in our Sleep Studio and has interviewed experts including sleep doctors and psychologists. When not covering sleep at Tom's Guide, Eve enjoys writing about health and fitness, food and culture.
