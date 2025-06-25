Hurry — the Oura Ring Gen 3 slashed to just $199 in rare early Prime Day deal

The best early Prime Day deals are coming in thick and fast, and this has to be one of the top deals I've found so far — right now, you can save 20% and snap up the OG Oura Ring Gen 3 for just $199 at Amazon.

This ring, along with its sister, the Oura Ring 4, is one of the best smart rings out there, and in my opinion, it actually hits the top spot.

The device tracks in-depth sleep metrics, exercise, and vitals, as well as monitors your stress and guides you with your glucose levels.

The latest updates to the Oura app mean users now have access to a pretty savvy AI Advisor to help boost wellbeing on the spot, and the ring can even track long-term health trends.

All from your finger. What more could you want?

This ring has genuinely changed my life, and I've never been so on top of my sleep hygiene because of it. It tracks just about everything, although if you're looking for in-depth exercise tracking, I'd recommend one of the best fitness trackers instead.

You can see below how the ring looks on your finger. Although it is a little bulkier than the 4, I still had no hassle wearing it. Although I do take my rings off when I lift weights, I would urge you to do the same.

(Image credit: Future)

The Oura ring has helped me detect sleep apnea, and it knew my colleague was pregnant before she did, which is pretty crazy.

You can track pretty much every metric you'd expect to on a device like this in 2025, including blood oxygen levels, sleep stages and Oura menstrual tracking. The latest upgrades now allow users to access AI to improve habits and track meals and glucose levels throughout the day.

You can even meditate using the app and connect with partner apps like Natural Cycles and Strava.

The battery life declines over time, but Oura has been great at sending out a new ring when the battery eventually goes. It's not the most sustainable option, but I went for three years (ish) before mine gave up on me.

You have several design options to choose from, but this specific early Prime Day deal is on the Heritage, which has a jagged shape that has since been discontinued, so I recommend grabbing it while the deal lasts.