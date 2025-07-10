I test sleep trackers for a living — you won't find a better Prime Day deal than 15% off the Oura Ring 4

I've tested sleep trackers of all shapes and sizes this year, from top-rated smart beds like the Eight Sleep Pod 4 mattress cover, through to Garmin, Apple and Whoop wearables.

While all of these leading sleep tech brands have built great value, reliable sleep trackers, the Oura Ring is the one I always recommend to friends. Right now the Oura Ring 4 is 15% off at Amazon for Prime Day, cutting the price to less than $300.

We rarely see a discount like this at Oura, which is why this Amazon Prime Day deal is worth snapping up fast. In fact, it's one of the best Prime Day sleep deals we've seen so far.

Oura Ring 4: was from $349 now from $296.65 at Amazon

As the newest smart ring from Oura, the Oura Ring 4 is without doubt one of the best sleep trackers you can buy. It accurately measures everything from time spent in bed through to heart rate variability, sleep stages, overall sleep score and readiness for the day ahead. Amazon is cutting 15% off this Prime Day, reducing the cheapest colorways (silver and black) to $296.65. More expensive models (gold and rose gold) sit at $424.15 (were $499). Just be aware that you'll have to budget for a $5.99/month subscription fee too. Our review: ★★★★★

User score: ★★★★ (3,800+ reviews)

Is the Oura Ring a reliable sleep tracker? In short, yes, you can trust the Oura Ring's sleep reports. Covering time spent in bed vs time asleep, sleep latency, duration and efficiency, sleep stages and overall sleep quality, they'll deliver plenty of metrics for you to get stuck into. Don't just take my word for it: a sleep-tracking study by Brigham and Women’s Hospital took the Oura Ring Gen 3, Apple Watch Series 8 and Fitbit Sense 2 to the lab to compare them against polysomnography testing (that is, the "gold standard" of sleep assessment). The researchers concluded that the Oura Ring Gen 3 performs the best with up to 10% greater accuracy, especially when it comes to differentiating sleep stages. This study may be based on the previous generation Oura Ring, but the Ring 4 reportedly comes with upgraded sensors offering up to 120% more accuracy. So, it's safe to say you're in reliable hands with the new ring. Plus, its sleek design means it sits comfortably on your finger through the night, and it'll last up to seven nights on a single charge.

On a tighter budget?