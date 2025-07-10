I test sleep trackers for a living — you won't find a better Prime Day deal than 15% off the Oura Ring 4
My favorite Prime Day sleep tracker deal so far? The latest Oura Ring for under $300
I've tested sleep trackers of all shapes and sizes this year, from top-rated smart beds like the Eight Sleep Pod 4 mattress cover, through to Garmin, Apple and Whoop wearables.
While all of these leading sleep tech brands have built great value, reliable sleep trackers, the Oura Ring is the one I always recommend to friends. Right now the Oura Ring 4 is 15% off at Amazon for Prime Day, cutting the price to less than $300.
We rarely see a discount like this at Oura, which is why this Amazon Prime Day deal is worth snapping up fast. In fact, it's one of the best Prime Day sleep deals we've seen so far.
Oura Ring 4: was from $349 now from $296.65 at Amazon
As the newest smart ring from Oura, the Oura Ring 4 is without doubt one of the best sleep trackers you can buy. It accurately measures everything from time spent in bed through to heart rate variability, sleep stages, overall sleep score and readiness for the day ahead. Amazon is cutting 15% off this Prime Day, reducing the cheapest colorways (silver and black) to $296.65. More expensive models (gold and rose gold) sit at $424.15 (were $499). Just be aware that you'll have to budget for a $5.99/month subscription fee too.
Is the Oura Ring a reliable sleep tracker?
In short, yes, you can trust the Oura Ring's sleep reports. Covering time spent in bed vs time asleep, sleep latency, duration and efficiency, sleep stages and overall sleep quality, they'll deliver plenty of metrics for you to get stuck into.
Don't just take my word for it: a sleep-tracking study by Brigham and Women’s Hospital took the Oura Ring Gen 3, Apple Watch Series 8 and Fitbit Sense 2 to the lab to compare them against polysomnography testing (that is, the "gold standard" of sleep assessment). The researchers concluded that the Oura Ring Gen 3 performs the best with up to 10% greater accuracy, especially when it comes to differentiating sleep stages.
This study may be based on the previous generation Oura Ring, but the Ring 4 reportedly comes with upgraded sensors offering up to 120% more accuracy. So, it's safe to say you're in reliable hands with the new ring.
Plus, its sleek design means it sits comfortably on your finger through the night, and it'll last up to seven nights on a single charge.
On a tighter budget?
Oura Ring 3: was $299 now from $199 at Oura
The Oura Ring 3 is an older and cheaper model but, as discussed above, it's scientifically proven to offer great sleep tracking accuracy. There's currently $100 off at Oura while stocks last, cutting the cheaper colors and designs (silver Heritage) to just $199 — an unbeatable price on a sleep and health tracker of this standard. Prices go up to $349 (was $449) for a rose gold Horizon style ring.
Eve is a PPA-accredited journalist with an MA in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. She is a Sleep Staff Writer at Tom’s Guide and has four years’ experience writing health features and news. She is particularly interested in the relationship between good sleep and overall health. At Tom’s Guide Eve is responsible for coverage and reviews of sleep tech and is our smart and cooling mattress specialist, focussing on brands such as Eight Sleep and Sleep Number. She also covers general mattress reviews, seeks out the best deals to produce tried-and-tested buyer's guides for sleep accessories and enjoys writing in-depth features about sleep health. She has been involved in rigorous testing procedures for mattress reviews in our Sleep Studio and has interviewed experts including sleep doctors and psychologists. When not covering sleep at Tom's Guide, Eve enjoys writing about health and fitness, food and culture.
