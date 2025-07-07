I love my Oura Ring, but this cheap sleep tracker is nearly as good — and it's on sale for under $70 this Prime Day

If you're in the market for a reliable sleep tracking ring, but don't have the budget to splash out on the likes of Oura, the Amazon Prime Day sale is a great place to shop for more affordable alternatives, such as this FKGZJF Smart Ring available for just $69.98 at Amazon now.

You can get many sleep gadgets at Amazon from the best budget mattresses to the best sunrise alarm clocks. Now, their sleep tracker offering is picking up too. Tracking my ZZZs keeps me accountable when it comes to sticking to a consistent sleep schedule and maintaining healthy habits that promote good rest.

I've been shopping the early Amazon Prime Day sleep sales all morning and the FKGZJF deal is my top pick so far. As a full time sleep tech tester, here's why I recommend shopping this sleep tracking ring now...

FKGZJF Smart Ring: was $99 now $69.98 at Amazon

The FKGXJF smart ring is a budget health and sleep tracker boasting an average 4.4 out of 5 stars from 185 customers on Amazon. As well as monitoring your activity levels, heart rate and blood oxygen, the FKGZJF smart ring is an intelligent sleep tracker with sensors that measure your falling asleep time, waking up time and overall sleep quality. Even at full price of $99, this ring is more affordable than most other smart rings. With 29% off now, it's even better value. You won't get a reliable sleep tracker for under $70 elsewhere. The ring is available in nine sizes from 6 to 14. Note it's recommended you buy a FKGZJF sizing kit ($5.98 at Amazon) before placing your order to avoid the hassle of exchanges. The FKGXJF smart ring is also free of subscription fees unlike other sleep tracker (uh-hum Oura). User score: ★★★★½ (180+ reviews)

Is this a good sleep tracker?

As a budget smart ring, there's no avoiding the fact the FKGXJF smart ring is basic. It doesn't have the bells and whistles of advanced sleep trackers like Oura, Samsung and Ultrahuman, which can track your sleep efficiency and restfulness.

But it does its basic job well. It records your falling asleep time, wake up time and sleep quality (how long you spend in each sleep stage) and collates this data in graphs to give an indication of how restorative your sleep has been. You can view daily, weekly and monthly sleep data in the compatible app to track how your habits impacts impact your sleep health.

Just one customer reports trouble with the sleep tracking. She says: "Multiple times this week it has shown I slept for 38 minutes, which is completely false." Since the majority of customers sing its praises as a sleep tracker, I assume this was a one-off faulty product.

In a review published on 24 June 2025, a customer writes: "This has been a game changer for my sleep." Another says the "sleep tracking is excellent" and "I like it better than my smart watch especially to sleep."

Want the real deal?