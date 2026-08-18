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27 running shoe deals you don’t want to miss — top Hoka, Brooks and Asics styles up to 50% off

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The perfect picks for running season and back to school

Running sneakers
(Image credit: Amazon / edited by Gemini)
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Summer may be winding down, but the need for a fresh pair of sneakers is just getting started. From marathon season to back to school, there are plenty of reasons to lace up a new pair — especially with all the end of summer sales happening right now.

Whether you're hitting the trails, the pavement or the treadmill, top running brands like Hoka, Asics, Brooks and more are slashing the prices on best-selling running shoe styles by 50%. I've rounded up the best running shoe styles to shop this week, and they start at just $44.

So don’t wait! These top styles won’t be around forever. Keep scrolling to shop the best deals and find the perfect pair of sneakers to finish out summer and step into fall in style.

Note: prices vary depending on the size and color you choose; search the different color options available in your size to find the best deals.

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Best Skechers Deals

Skechers Go Run Consistent Sneaker (Women's)
Save 40%
Skechers Go Run Consistent Sneaker (Women's): was $73 now $44 at Amazon

Our Fitness Editor walked 50 miles in these shoes and despite struggling with the sizing (they come up a little big) she found them to be extremely comfortable. Right now you can grab a pair starting from just $44.

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Skechers Aero Razor Running Shoes (Women's)
Skechers Aero Razor Running Shoes (Women's): was $140 now $105 at Amazon

We loved these shoes in our Skechers Aero Razor review! Our testers said this is a great pair of lightweight shoes for runners who want to pick up speed. You'll find more cushioning elsewhere, but these running shoes bring a super energetic feel to every step you take.

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Best New Balance Deals

New Balance FuelCell SuperComp Trainer V3 (Women's)
New Balance FuelCell SuperComp Trainer V3 (Women's): was $189 now $116 at Amazon

If you want a shoe that feels like it gives you a zesty boost, the New Balance FuelCell SuperComp Trainer v3 is a great pick. Its carbon fiber plate adds extra spring, perfect for speed workouts and race days.

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New Balance SC Trainer v3
New Balance SC Trainer v3: was $189 now $119 at Amazon

My colleague Nick Harris-Fry loved running in the New Balance SC Trainer v3 plated trainer, but he thought it was overpriced, something that is no longer a problem thanks to today's huge discount. The price varies with size and color.

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New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v14 Running Shoe (Men's)
New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v14 Running Shoe (Men's): was $164 now $129 at Amazon

The New Balance 1080v14 is a previous candidate on our list of the best running shoes. We gave it a 4-star rating in our New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080v14 review, saying that this is a cushioned daily trainer that offers a great balance of comfort and weight.

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New Balance SC Elite v5
Save 38%
New Balance SC Elite v5: was $264 now $164 at Amazon

Big discounts on carbon plate racers are hard to find, so this $95 saving on the fastest shoe in the New Balance line-up is certainly eye-catching. It's not a shoe you'd use for your everyday runs, but if you're chasing PRs, the SC Elite v5 will help you get there.

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Best Asics Deals

Asics Versablast 4 Running Shoes (Women's)
Asics Versablast 4 Running Shoes (Women's): was $80 now $69 at Amazon

Packed with Amplifoam+ cushioning, the Asics Versablast 4 are built to be both soft and responsive — and are now a steal with this discount.

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Asics Glideride Max (Men's)
Save 48%
Asics Glideride Max (Men's): was $170 now $89 at Amazon

At 48% off, the Asics Glideride are a steal. These come with GuideSole tech to help you save energy, keeping you going for longer. You also get FF Blast Max cushioning for a lightweight, soft feel.

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Asics Noosa TRI 16 Running Shoes (Women's)
Asics Noosa TRI 16 Running Shoes (Women's): was $135 now $99 at Amazon

The Asics Noosa TRI 16 is guaranteed to bring a pop of life to your running outfits. The shoe features a curved sole to increase your efficiency while running and packs extra cushioning into the midsole to absorb impact.

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Asics Sonicblast (Men's)
Save 39%
Asics Sonicblast (Men's): was $180 now $109 at Amazon

Suited for both fast runs and everyday training, the Asics Sonicblast are super lightweight and propulsive. There's an Astroplate mechanism to help you shoot forward as well as FF Blast Max and FF Turbo cushioning for a bouncy feel underfoot.

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Asics Novablast 5 (Men's)
Asics Novablast 5 (Men's): was $160 now $129 at Amazon

We voted the Asics Novablast 5 as the best running shoes you can buy right now. They quickly stood out for their balance of comfort, support and fun, making it a pair of shoes you will actually look forward to running in. They're lightweight, durable and have a soft, springy feel underfoot that helps absorb impact while keeping runs enjoyable.

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Best Brooks Deals

Brooks Caldera 8 Ultra Trail Running Shoe (Women's)
Brooks Caldera 8 Ultra Trail Running Shoe (Women's): was $149 now $94 at Amazon

The Brooks Caldera 8 Ultra Trail is built for going the distance on uneven terrain. It has plenty of cushioning alongside all that necessary traction for tackling the trails, and it has high sidewalls to keep your feet nice and stable.

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Brooks Ghost Max 3 (Men's)
Save 31%
Brooks Ghost Max 3 (Men's): was $159 now $109 at Amazon

The Ghost Max 3 is a more cushioned and rockered alternative to the Ghost 17, and I prefer the ride of the shoe myself to the classic Ghost. The Ghost Max 4 has just come out, meaning the Ghost Max 3 is reduced by $50, with almost all colors and sizes included in the sale.

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Brooks Hyperion Max 3 (Men's)
Brooks Hyperion Max 3 (Men's): was $199 now $119 at Amazon

The Brooks Hyperion Max 3 is a plated training shoe with a mega-stack of cushioning in its midsole, the top layer of which is made from a particularly springy PEBA material. It's a speedier option than shoes like the Glycerin and Ghost, and still comfortable for easy runs as well.

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Brooks Glycerin Max (Women's)
Brooks Glycerin Max (Women's): was $199 now $149 at Amazon

The original Glycerin Max is not just $50 cheaper than the Glycerin Max 2 thanks to this deal, I also think it's better than the latest model because it's a bit lighter. This is the most cushioned model in the Brooks' line-up, and perfect for anyone who loves a comfortable running shoe.

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Brooks Hyperion Elite 5
Save 46%
Brooks Hyperion Elite 5: was $274 now $149 at Amazon

When it comes to running fast, carbon plate racers are the shoe to go for, but they're normally prohibitively expensive. Thanks to this $75 saving the Brooks Hyperion Elite 5 is under $200 in the Amazon sale. It's still not exactly cheap, but if you have PRs in mind, it will help get you there with its lightweight, propulsive design.

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Best Hoka Deals

Hoka Skyflow (Men's)
Hoka Skyflow (Men's): was $160 now $112 at HOKA US

The Hoka Skyflow is a comfortable cushioned running shoe with a midsole made from a lightweight supercritical EVA foam. It's a protective shoe that's also quite versatile, and a good option for runners of all levels. The women's version is also on sale.

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Hoka Challenger 8 (Men's)
Hoka Challenger 8 (Men's): was $155 now $124 at HOKA US

The Hoka Challenger 8 is great for its versatility, because it grips well on both roads and light trails, and is comfortable for runs of any distance. It's also a great hiking shoe and can be worn before, during and after your runs.

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Hoka Clifton 10 (Men's)
Hoka Clifton 10 (Men's): was $155 now $124 at HOKA US

The Clifton is the most popular Hoka running shoe for a reason. It’s the perfect place to start with the brand, offering a smooth, comfortable ride that will suit runners of all levels well. It also offers better value than Hoka's rivals, like the Bondi 9.

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Best Nike Deals

Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6 Workout Shoes (Men's)
Nike Air Max Alpha Trainer 6 Workout Shoes (Men's): was $100 now $79 at Amazon

Super cushioned and perfect for all kinds of workouts, these Nike shoes have dropped in price. They're designed to be stable and flexible and have a rubber wrap to keep your feet in place. Their simple style means they go with any kind of workout gear, too.

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Nike Winflo 11 Road Running Shoes (Women's)
Nike Winflo 11 Road Running Shoes (Women's): was $110 now $83 at Amazon

Featuring a lightweight mesh upper, full length Nike Air foam cushioning, and that signature rubber waffle outsole, these road running shoes are great for daily runners who prefer pounding pavements with plenty of padding underfoot. Elastic midsole support provides a secure, comfortable fit with a soft, springy stride.

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Nike Pegasus 41 Running Shoes (Women's)
Nike Pegasus 41 Running Shoes (Women's): was $140 now $99 at Amazon

The Pegasus 41 is Nike's popular daily trainer, and the 41st version of the shoe is our favorite yet. The new ReactX midsole and higher stack on the Pegasus 41 give it a softer ride than its predecessors, but it’s not so squishy underfoot as to be unstable in any way. It’s a balanced midsole that is comfortable for easy and long runs, but has a little bounce to it when you want to up the pace. Read our full Nike Pegasus 41 review here to find out more.

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Nike Vomero 18 Running Shoes (Women's)
Nike Vomero 18 Running Shoes (Women's): was $150 now $114 at Amazon

The Nike Vomero 18 is a max-cushioned cruiser that's ideal for protecting the body on long and easy runs. It's plush, comfortable and stable. The shoe is pretty heavy, but if you're looking for plush, sink-in comfort, this one ticks that box.

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Best Saucony Deals

Saucony Cohesion 14 Shoes (Women's)
Saucony Cohesion 14 Shoes (Women's): was $75 now $49 at Amazon

The Saucony Cohesion 14 were already budget-friendly at $75, but now you can get a pair for even less. Shoppers on Amazon love these shoes for their comfortable and supportive design, earning these a 4.1-star rating.

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Saucony Tide 2 Trainer (Men's)
Save 34%
Saucony Tide 2 Trainer (Men's): was $100 now $66 at Amazon

The Tide 2 is all about comfort for your everyday. It has soft, springy foam to make every step feel cushioned, a flexible plate to give you a little bounce and move with ease, and a breathable mesh upper to keep your feet cool. Basically, it’s perfect for walking, running errands, or just being on your feet all day without feeling sore.

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Saucony Ride 18 (Men's)
Saucony Ride 18 (Men's): was $145 now $81 at Amazon

Comfort and support matter, and the Saucony Ride 18 delivers both. The soft, bouncy PWRRUN Plus foam feels light underfoot, helping to take the pressure off your joints as you build confidence. The stretchy mesh upper moves with your foot while the padded heel reduces rubbing that can cut runs short. Whether you’re lacing up for your first 5K or logging serious mileage, this shoe is a reliable all-rounder.

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Saucony Triumph 22 Sneaker (Men's)
Saucony Triumph 22 Sneaker (Men's): was $160 now $119 at Amazon

The Triumph 22 is a great all-rounder, combining soft cushioning with impressive energy return. It also features a wider midfoot than its predecessor for added balance and stability. Now’s your chance to save on this versatile daily trainer.

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Olivia Halevy
Olivia Halevy

Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus. 

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