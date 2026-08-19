Whether you're training for a marathon, getting your daily steps in or heading back to school, having a pair of shoes that can keep up with your busy lifestyle is a must. Fortunately, Hoka is hosting an end of summer sale with up to 30% of the brand's best-selling sneakers like the Clifton 10, Challenger 8 and Speedgoat 6.

These performance-ready kicks are built for everything from casual walks to marathon miles — which means there's a style suitable for everyone. Even better? The brand has tons of great fitness apparel and athleisure wear on sale, too.

As one of our favorite fitness brands here at Tom's Guide, you'd be remiss not to check out these Hoka deals. Keep scrolling to see my favorites sneaker and apparel deals for the new season ahead.

Hoka Sneaker Deals

Hoka Challenger 8 (Men's): was $155 now $124 at HOKA US The Hoka Challenger 8 is great for its versatility, because it grips well on both roads and light trails, and is comfortable for runs of any distance. It's also a great hiking shoe and can be worn before, during and after your runs. Read more Read less ▼

Hoka Clifton 10 (Men's): was $155 now $124 at HOKA US The Clifton is the most popular Hoka running shoe for a reason. It’s the perfect place to start with the brand, offering a smooth, comfortable ride that will suit runners of all levels well. It also offers better value than Hoka's rivals, like the Bondi 9. Read more Read less ▼

Hoka Clifton 9 GTX (Women's): was $165 now $132 at HOKA US The Hoka Clifton 9 is a cushioned, everyday running shoe that’ll work well for beginners and more experienced runners alike. It’s not the fanciest or the fastest shoe around, but it’s reliably comfortable, whether you’re training for a marathon or using this shoe for your walking workouts. The GTX version adds weatherproofing, so you'll get more out of your walks and runs, rain or shine. Read more Read less ▼

Hoka Speedgoat 6 GTX (Men's): was $170 now $136 at HOKA US You can pick up the Hoka Speedgoat 6 GTX for just $136 in the latest Hoka sale. It's a great price for an excellent trail-running shoe that grips well and is comfortable on almost any terrain. Read more Read less ▼

Hoka Transport GTX (Women's): was $175 now $140 at HOKA US If you don't love the rugged look of a more traditional walking shoe then you'll enjoy the Hoka Transport GTX Shoes. Don’t let the laidback style fool you. This shoe uses GORE-TEX Invisible Fit built into the upper, giving you waterproof protection without the heavy, stiff feel you get from traditional waterproof footwear. Read more Read less ▼

Hoka Tecton X 3 (Women's): was $275 now $220 at HOKA US The Hoka Tecton X3 is among the greatest carbon plate trail running shoes we've tested, with the new midsole producing a fast and bouncy ride for your off-road events. The soft midsole can feel unstable at times, but it’s manageable and the protection and spring offered by the Tecton X3 makes it ideal for long races in particular. Read more Read less ▼

Hoka Apparel Deals

Hoka Invisible Sock 3 Pk: was $32 now $22 at HOKA US These socks are fantastic value thanks their discount. The 3-pack of Invisible Socks feature an extremely low cut. Ribbing and silicone gel strips keep the sock from sliding, and a cushioned toe and heel counter keep the fit comfy. Read more Read less ▼

Hoka Elaro 5" Bike Short (Women's): was $54 now $37 at HOKA US These bike shorts are high-waisted and equipped with pockets to snugly hold your phone and other essentials during your workout. And with such soft, stretchy fabric, we won't judge if you want to just lounge around the house in these. Read more Read less ▼

Hoka Elaro Crop Bra (Women's): was $56 now $39 at HOKA US Feel comfort and freedom in your workouts with the second-skin fit of the Elaro sports bra top. It delivers a figure flattering fit with higher neckline, curved rear hem, and razorback silhouette, offering the perfect amount of support for your work out. Read more Read less ▼

Hoka Kaitoro Knit Crew (Women's): was $108 now $75 at HOKA US This seriously soft Hoka crew sweater is the kind of layer you earn after a gym class or a run: cosy, plush, zero compromise on style. You can grab it on sale in two different colors. Read more Read less ▼

Hoka Skyflow Jacket (Men's): was $118 now $82 at HOKA US No matter how short or long your runs are, every runner needs a lightweight windbreaker in their arsenal and right now you can grab Hoka's Skyflow Jacket and save 31%! Read more Read less ▼