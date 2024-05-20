What is a SweetNight mattress and should you buy one in the Memorial Day sales?

SweetNight is a budget-friendly bed-in-a-box brand that features a range of both memory foam and hybrid mattresses. All of their beds are fiberglass free and delivered in boxes straight to your doorstep, but are SweetNight mattresses worth buying ahead of the Memorial Day sales?

Right now, almost all the best mattresses are on sale for Memorial Day, and SweetNight's most popular beds are no exception. Right now, you can save up to $680 on the Twilight Hybrid Mattress at SweetNight, with a queen now $429.99 (was $839.99).



Here, we'll take a look at what SweetNight mattresses are, where you can buy them, and whether they're worth it. We've also rounded up three of the best SweetNight mattress deals to shop right now ahead of the Memorial Day mattress sales.

What are SweetNight mattresses?

(Image credit: SweetNight)

SweetNight beds are a range of budget-friendly memory foam and hybrid mattresses which focus on providing pressure relief and zoned support. Its hybrid mattresses are designed to offer enhanced edge support and temperature regulation, while the memory foam selection focus on body-conforming comfort and unique flippable designs.

Most SweetNight mattresses also use hypoallergenic fabric and are compatible with most bed frames. In addition to mattresses, SweetNight also makes mattress toppers, tri-fold mattresses, and pillows.

Do SweetNight mattresses have fiberglass?

Fiberglass is popular cheap fire retardant used in a lot of budget mattress, but it has become controversial due to its potentially dangerous health effects. While there are ways to know whether your mattress has fiberglass inside, you'll be pleased to know that all SweetNight mattresses are fiberglass free.

Where can you buy a SweetNight Mattress?

(Image credit: SweetNight)

You can buy a SweetNight mattress on SweetNight's official website, where each bed comes with free fast shipping and free returns, a 100-night risk free trial, and a 10-year warranty. There are currently nine mattresses available to buy on the website, including the popular Twilight Hybrid.

However, the brand's website isn't the only place to buy a SweetNight mattress. The mattress range is also available at Walmart, Home Depot, Amazon, and Bed, Bath, & Beyond. While you can buy discontinued SweetNight models on these sites that are no longer directly sold by SweetNight, a lot of these websites (especially Amazon and Walmart) don't offer the same extras as SweetNight, such as sleep trials and free returns.

How much is a SweetNight queen mattress?

Right now, there's a huge Memorial Day sale at SweetNight that's taking up to 70% off its mattress. This means prices have dropped, meaning you can get the best queen mattresses at SweetNight for under $500.

For instance, you can now get the best-rated Twilight Hybrid Mattress for $429.99, down from $839.99, which save you $410. The best cheap mattress at SweetNight, the Dreamy Memory Foam Mattress, is even lower at $319.99 for a queen.

Are SweetNight mattress reviews good?

(Image credit: SweetNight)

SweetNight mattresses have become popular in recent years thanks to their affordable price tags, but are they any good? While we haven't had a chance to test out these mattresses yet, we've trawled through user reviews to see what customers had to say.

The most popular, top-rated mattress at SweetNight is the Twilight Hybrid Mattress. The mattress currently has a 4.7 star rating (441 reviews) at SweetNight and a 4.3 star rating at Amazon (5,371 reviews). Users praised the pressure and back pain relief, the reasonable price tag, and the balance between firmness and comfort. However, some questioned its durability (this is to be expected; cheaper mattresses don't last as long as the best luxury mattresses).

1. SweetNight Dreamy Hybrid Mattress: from

$459.99 $299.99 at SweetNight

The SweetNight Dreamy Hybrid Mattress is designed to offer two-zoned and personalized support, while keeping temperatures down with its gel transfer layer. Its also available in two height options: 10" or 12". Right now, a queen size has been reduced to $439.99 (saving you $190).

2. SweetNight Twilight Hybrid Mattress: from $759.99 $299.99 at SweetNight

The Twilight Hybrid is SweetNight best hybrid mattress, and comes in three height options:10", 12" or 14". The foam is infused with gel for temperature regulation while pocketed coils provide breathability and better motion isolation. A queen-size is currently $429.00, saving you $410.