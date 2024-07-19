Should you use a bed topper on a pillow top mattress?

Pillow-top mattresses are the best kind of bed for those seeking a plush sleep surface. However, while some sleepers instantly love the sink-in softness of a pillow top, others may fall out of love over time and want to alter it with a mattress topper. But should you put a bed topper on a pillow top mattress?

In this year's best mattress guide, you'll find plenty of luxe pillow-top mattresses. These mattresses are designed to offer premium comfort, but they do have their drawbacks that some may try fixing with the best mattress toppers.

While mattress toppers may be a great tool for adjusting your bed's feel, you may be wondering if they pair well with a pillow top mattress. Here, we'll explore whether you should put a mattress topper on a pillow-top bed, and which pillow-top mattresses you can buy in this month's best mattress sales.

What is a pillow top mattress?

A pillow top mattress is a mattress that has additional cushioning or padding sewn on top of it. This padding is usually made from memory foam or latex foam, and it acts as a sort of body pillow (hence the name "pillow-top") for sleepers to rest upon.

(Image credit: 3Z Brands for Tom's Guide)

The best pillow top mattresses can be split into two categories: a traditional pillow top mattress or a Euro top mattress. The pillow top on a traditional pillow top mattress sits visibly and distinctively on top of an innerspring or hybrid bed. A pillow top on a Euro top mattress does not sit on top of the mattress, so they don't have a prominent look. Instead, Euro tops are discreetly hidden under a mattress cover.

In the case of a traditional pillow top vs Euro top mattresses, Euro tops are becoming more popular thanks to their seamless look, increased durability, and better edge support. However, whichever type you pick, a pillow top mattress is basically a mattress with a bed topper attached to the top.

What is a mattress topper?

A mattress topper is a layer of cushioning that's almost like a detached pillow top. But unlike a pillow top, a bed topper isn't attached to a mattress. Instead, they resemble a mat or a thin pad that can be removed and placed on different mattresses.

Mattresses toppers that are usually 2" to 4" tall and made from memory foam, feather or down, latex, wool, or micro coils. Some also come with anchor straps to stop the bed topper from shifting during the night when on top of the mattress.

Should you put a mattress topper on a pillow top?

Adding a mattress topper to a pillow-top mattress can seem a bit redundant. After all, the whole point of a pillow-top mattress is that that it's designed to offer a soft, comforting surface to sleep on - in a way, it already has a built-in mattress topper. Plus, mattress toppers are usually designed to be placed on top of mattresses that need softening up, such as firm innerspring beds.

However, a pillow-top mattress's soft surface is not for everyone, and can even come with some drawbacks. Here's a breakdown of whether or not mattress topper can solve certain problems with your pillow-top mattress.

Should you put a mattress topper on a pillow top mattress to make it firmer?

(Image credit: Saatva)

Pillow top mattresses are renowned for their cloud-like, plush feel, but they're definitely not for everyone. While you can get pillow top mattress that come in firm, most are medium-soft to medium-firm, which some may find too soft.

The best memory foam mattress toppers tend to be designed for making firm beds softer, but there are plenty of mattress toppers that come in firm, too. If you're looking to add some support or firmness to a too-soft pillow top mattress, pick a topper with different firmness options, or go for a microcoil (a.k.a hybrid) or latex mattress topper.

Should you put a mattress topper on a pillow-top mattress to make it cooler?

(Image credit: Helix Sleep)

One drawback of pillow top mattresses is that they can sleep hot, as the extra padding can restrict airflow and cause the bed to trap heat. Luckily, many mattress toppers come with special temperature-regulating features, while others are specifically designed to be cooling.

If you want to make your pillow top mattress sleep cooler, opt for a breathable latex bed topper, a ventilating hybrid bed topper, or a memory foam topper infused with cooling substances such as copper, graphite or heat-dissipating gel.

Should you put a mattress topper on a pillow-top mattress to fix sagging?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Short answer: no. While mattress toppers are used to breathe life into a older mattresses, they should only be used on mattresses that are still supportive. If your pillow-top mattress is starting to sag (which will definitely happen eventually as the extra layer means it'll be less durable), it's better to buy a new, more supportive mattress than throw a bed topper at the problem.

The bottom line

Pillow-top mattresses are designed to be used without a topper thanks to their extra layer of padding on top, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't put a mattress topper on a pillow-top mattress if you want to change the feel. Just make sure that you choose the right mattress topper.

For example, a soft memory foam topper will just be adding another layer of cushioning, but a firm or cooling mattress topper made from latex or micro coils will help you sleep cool and well supported.

Top 3 deals on pillow top mattresses

1. Saatva Classic: was from $1,395 now from $1,195 at Saatva

Our Saatva Classic mattress review named this as not only the best pillow top mattress, but also the best mattress overall. Plus, it comes in three different firmness levels, including luxury firm and firm, so you don't have to put up with a pillow top that's too soft for you. The new Saatva mattress sale saves you up to $300 on this luxury Euro top innerspring hybrid, which reduces the cost of a queen size to $1,795. Generous extras include a year's sleep trial, a lifetime warranty, and free white glove delivery. Please be aware, however, that there is a returns fee.

2. Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid: was from $865 now from $648.80 at Brooklyn Bedding

Testers for our Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid mattress review names this as one of the best hybrid mattresses on the market. One of the more affordable pillow top mattresses, the Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid gives you the option to add a cooling pillow top for $400 extra. With a 25% off discount, this takes a queen pillow top Signature Hybrid from $1,732 to $1,299. Extras include a trial that lasts 120 nights and 10-year warranty.