I used a bed topper as a mattress — here’s 5 things I want you to know before doing the same

It's been over 20 years since the mattress-in-a-box revolutionized the sleep industry and made buying a new bed online easier and more affordable.

As a mattress tester, I can certainly see the benefits of a bed-in-a-box (fast and convenient shipping being just one of them), but there is a certain downside: having to wait for the mattress to expand before sleeping on it.

However, I will admit that this waiting game made me a lot more creative with my temporary sleep solutions. From airbeds to Japanese floor mattresses, there are plenty of things you can use to turn your floor into a sleep space while you wait for your mattress to expand. But can our favorite mattress toppers ever be used as an actual mattress?

I decided to use the expanding time of my new memory foam mattress as an opportunity to find out. After placing a mattress topper on the floor as a makeshift bed, I want you to know these five things before you do the same...

The mattress topper I used as a mattress

Many of the mattresses you'll find in the 2025 best mattress guide come shipped in a box. The best mattresses in a box are convenient and reasonably priced, but do require you to wait until they're fully expanded before you can sleep on them.

The mattress topper I decided to use while I waited for my EGOHOME memory foam mattress to expand was the Panda Bamboo 2" Memory Foam Mattress Topper in a twin size.

The memory foam mattress topper features a 2" inch layer of cooling gel-infused memory foam wrapped in a removable, machine-washable cover. It also has a silicone anti-slip base.

Was it a good idea to use a bed topper as a mattress?

In short, yes. The 2" layer of memory foam was thick enough to contour to my key pressure points when side sleeping (especially in the shoulders and hips) but the hard floor below provided enough firmness to keep me supported when sleeping on my back.

I didn't struggle to sleep on the mattress topper at all, falling asleep in the same amount of time as I fall asleep in my actual bed. It also saved me from digging out the airbed or Japanese floor mattress. Overall, the mattress topper on the floor made a great and easy makeshift bed.

5 things I want you to know about using a bed topper as a mattress

While the mattress topper on the floor made a quick and easy bed, there are a few things you should know if you plan on using your own bed topper as a mattress...

1. Make sure it's only temporary

If you're going to use a bed topper as a mattress, it's important to only do so on a short-term basis. Why? Well, mattress toppers should only be used to top mattresses (hence, the name) for additional comfort and support.

Anything under the minimum mattress thickness of 8"-10" will not provide enough long-term support, which means the typical mattress topper thickness of under 4" does not have the required depth.

2. Use the correct bedding

Most mattress toppers have covers, but not all of them are washable or removable. So, for good sleep hygiene, it's best to cover them with a sheet if you're sleeping on them. A fitted sheet or flat sheet are both fine, and they don't need to be deep, either.

Also, don't forget the pillow and blanket, duvet or comforter. If you're sleeping on a hard floor, such as kitchen or bathroom tiles, you'll likely be cooler, so you may want to bring an extra blanket just in case.

3. Choose a memory foam mattress topper

There are many types of mattress toppers, so it's important to know how to choose the right mattress topper for you.

I recommend avoiding mattress pads, down and feather mattress toppers, and microfiber mattress toppers; they can be unsupportive and uncomfortable. Latex mattress toppers are supportive, eco-friendly, breathable, and hypoallergenic. However, they are very expensive, so you may not want to place one on the floor.

You can't go wrong with a memory foam topper, though. The dense foam provides enough thickness for a soft but supportive sleep surface, especially if you choose the best memory foam mattress topper for you.

4. Choose the right size and thickness

Most memory foam mattress toppers are 2" to 4" in height, which is generally thick enough to make any hard surface soft and comfortable. Any thinner and you're likely to be able to feel the floor beneath the topper, so make sure the mattress topper you pick is at least 2" tall.

Then we have size. If you have a queen-size mattress topper for your queen-sized bed, you'll understandably want to use it instead of buying a twin-size topper. Likewise, if you're purchasing a topper as a temporary alternative to a mattress, it makes sense to buy one to match the dimensions of your actual mattress. However, if you have limited floor space, are sleeping solo, and have the budget, you may want to consider a smaller topper size.

5. Choose the right space

You'll also need to think about where you'll be placing your mattress topper. Both carpeted or hard floors are fine, but bear in mind that carpeted floors prevent ventilation and may make your mattress topper feel warm and stuffy, particularly if you're prone to overheating at night.

Make sure the floor space is tidy, clean, and vacuumed to prevent any allergy triggers. Likewise, make sure the room is the right temperature for sleep and that there's not too much light coming through its windows.