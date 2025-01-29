My favorite Saatva mattress for back pain is on sale — but is $400 off the RX a good deal?

Saatva RX Mattress: from $1,999 $1,599 at Saatva

Mattress summary: If you experience chronic back pain or conditions such as arthritis and scoliosis, the Saatva RX is the best mattress for back pain you can buy. Providing enhanced lumbar support and exceptional pressure relief, our main tester in our Saatva RX mattress review found that her pain was reduced from the first night of sleeping on the bed. The Saatva RX is my top choice for those with back pain due to its clever design. It contains Saatva’s patented lumbar crown, a 1” strip of gel-infused memory foam in the center of the mattress for enhanced lumbar support, alongside the brand’s Therapeutic Support Core technology. This allows the mattress to adjust to any movement by a sleeper, ensuring the body is always supported where needed. The mattress also does a fantastic job of keeping sleepers cool, and great edge support means you can use the full width of the mattress comfortably. The only downside is a small amount of motion transfer, which is unlikely to be a problem unless you share your bed with a very restless sleeper.

Price history: Saatva’s MSRPs have been gradually creeping up and a queen RX will now cost you $3,399 at MSRP. Last year, a queen cost $3,295 meaning you’re always going to be paying slightly more for a RX now. The current offer of $400 off all sizes of the Saatva RX is a generous discount but we have, in the past, seen discounts of 15% off all sizes. So, it’s worth bookmarking our Saatva mattress sales to make sure you don't miss those deals as and when they land. For Saatva mattresses with higher MSRPs, like the RX, these 15% off sales the biggest discounts you can get – taking a queen mattress down to $2,890.

Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free white glove delivery, mattress installation and old bed removal