My favorite Saatva mattress for back pain is on sale — but is $400 off the RX a good deal?
Saatva’s Presidents’ Day sale takes $400 off all sizes of the Saatva RX mattress
If your sleep is blighted by back pain, I bring good news — my favorite Saatva mattress to help eradicate aches and pains is on sale, $400 off all sizes of the Saatva RX at Saatva. This means you can pick up a queen size Saatva Rx for $2,999 (MSRP $3,399).
Saatva mattresses appear several times in our best mattress guide, with the RX being our top pick for those with back pain. This is because the mattress has been specially designed for sleepers with chronic back and joint conditions, delivering enhanced lumbar support and a bed that adjusts to your movements.
With Presidents’ Day mattress sales already starting to appear, now could be the perfect time to pick up a Saatva RX. The Saatva Presidents’ Day mattress sales are already live, with $400 off all orders of $1,000 or more, giving you plenty of time to decide on the best option for you.
Saatva RX Mattress: from $1,999 $1,599 at Saatva
Mattress summary: If you experience chronic back pain or conditions such as arthritis and scoliosis, the Saatva RX is the best mattress for back pain you can buy. Providing enhanced lumbar support and exceptional pressure relief, our main tester in our Saatva RX mattress review found that her pain was reduced from the first night of sleeping on the bed. The Saatva RX is my top choice for those with back pain due to its clever design. It contains Saatva’s patented lumbar crown, a 1” strip of gel-infused memory foam in the center of the mattress for enhanced lumbar support, alongside the brand’s Therapeutic Support Core technology. This allows the mattress to adjust to any movement by a sleeper, ensuring the body is always supported where needed. The mattress also does a fantastic job of keeping sleepers cool, and great edge support means you can use the full width of the mattress comfortably. The only downside is a small amount of motion transfer, which is unlikely to be a problem unless you share your bed with a very restless sleeper.
Price history: Saatva’s MSRPs have been gradually creeping up and a queen RX will now cost you $3,399 at MSRP. Last year, a queen cost $3,295 meaning you’re always going to be paying slightly more for a RX now. The current offer of $400 off all sizes of the Saatva RX is a generous discount but we have, in the past, seen discounts of 15% off all sizes. So, it’s worth bookmarking our Saatva mattress sales to make sure you don't miss those deals as and when they land. For Saatva mattresses with higher MSRPs, like the RX, these 15% off sales the biggest discounts you can get – taking a queen mattress down to $2,890.
Benefits: 365-night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free white glove delivery, mattress installation and old bed removal
General aches and pains? Try this deal instead...
Saatva Classic Mattress: from $1,399 $999 at Saatva
The Saatva Classic is the best hybrid mattress you can buy, offering exceptional pressure relief, excellent temperature regulation and sturdy support. Along with two heights, you can choose from three different firmness levels to suit your sleeping style (Plush Soft, Luxury Firm and Firm), meaning there’s a mattress to suit almost everyone. The Saatva Classic also contains the same enhanced lumbar support as the RX and in our Saatva Classic mattress review, our lead tester found it provided instant comfort from her lower back pain. As with the RX, there’s currently $400 off all sizes, taking a queen down to $1,699 ($2,099).
