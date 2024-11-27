My favorite cooling mattress topper is finally on sale for the cheapest price ever this Black Friday

As a sleep writer, I track the prices of some of the highest-rated mattress toppers on the market — and I'm happy to report my favorite cooling topper is finally on sale. This Black Friday, you can now save 35% on the Molecule CopperWELL Mattress Topper at Molecule, with a queen size down to $162.50 (was $249.99).

While our picks in this year's best mattress guide are equipped with temperature regulation, a cooling bed topper can cool down your bed and save you from buying a brand new mattress. The Molecule CopperWELL is ranked as the best cooling topper in our best mattress toppers guide thanks to its copper-infused, breathable design, which our testing panel awarded 5 out of 5 for temperature control.

So, why is this one of the best Black Friday mattress topper sales I've ever seen? Well, this mattress topper is rarely on sale. The only time we've seen it on sale was for a 25% off back-to-school discount and a 30% off Labor Day deal, so the current Black Friday discount is one of the best Black Friday mattress deals to get you're hands on.

Summary: When testing this copper-infused memory foam topper for our Molecule CopperWELL Mattress Topper review, our testing panel found that its moisture-wicking and ventilated design kept them cool and dry through out the night. Awarding the temperature regulation a score of 5/5, we found the topper's cooling performance to be superb no matter how much bedding you throw on top of it. Because of its excellent cooling properties, we reccomend this topper to any hot sleepers looking for a cheaper alternative to the best cooling mattress. As with most of the best memory foam mattress toppers, the CopperWELL is designed to offer cushioning pressure relief and zoned support for side sleepers, but stomach sleepers may want to go for something firmer to get the best support. Benefits: 30-night sleep trial | 5-year warranty | free shipping Price History: This topper is hardly ever on sale. Back in August, we saw a back-to-school deal which took 25% off, which took a queen to $187.50. Then, for Labor Day, the topper was 30% off, taking a queen to $175. So, this Black Friday sale is the cheapest CopperWELL discount we've seen so far.



