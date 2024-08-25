I’m a sleep coach — the mattress I’d buy my family is $400 off in Labor Day sales

As a Sleep Science Coach I get to test and write about different types of mattresses, and the one I recommend to all sleepers is the Saatva Classic. This weekend you can save $400 on the Saatva Classic at Saatva and get free old mattress installation and old bed removal. The handcrafted Saatva Classic hybrid is also the bed I’d buy for my family, as it’s comfy and supportive for different body types at once, with great temperature regulation to reduce overheating.

This new Saatva Labor Day sale discounts the price of a queen size Classic to $1,695 (was $2,095). Last Labor Day it dropped to $1,595, but the MSRP was $100 cheaper then. I highly doubt the Saatva Classic will get any cheaper, but I do predict that this deal will disappear as soon as Labor Day is over.

So if you’re looking to buy this year’s best mattress online and with a bigger than usual discount (compared to average monthly sales), I recommend buying the Saatva Classic now. The next best time to buy will be Black Friday in late November. Here’s a closer look at this time-limited Saatva deal, plus my top-rated alternatives to buy in this year’s Labor Day mattress sales and deals.

The Saatva Classic at Saatva

Was from: $1,395

Now from: $995

Saving: $400 off at Saatva Mattress summary: I rate the Saatva Classic as the best hybrid mattress in the world for all sleepers who have the budget to buy a luxury, handcrafted innerspring hybrid. The Classic is made from premium, non-toxic and fiberglass-free materials and whilst it isn’t fully organic, it does use breathable organic materials in the cover. It’s more customizable than most traditional mattresses too as you can buy it in three different firmness levels and two heights (don’t pick the 14.5” version if you have an adjustable bed). It's also stacked with mattress tech to help you achieve a better quality of sleep and physical comfort in bed. For me, the standout feature is the brand’s own Lumbar Zone Tech to keep your spine in healthy alignment to reduce back pain while sleeping. I also love the opulent 3” Euro pillow top, which gives the Saatva Classic a luxury hotel mattress feel. Read more: Saatva Classic mattress review with test data. Price history: Every month there is a Saatva mattress sale to save you money on the brand’s luxury beds. The standard discount on a Saatva Classic is up to $300 off, so this $400 discount for Labor Day is bigger than average. I last saw it during Memorial Day and before that Black Friday, and I predict it will disappear fast once Labor Day wraps up. If you want to buy the Saatva Classic, I’d recommend buying now as the next time you’ll get a queen size for $1,695 (MSRP $2,095) is probably Black Friday. Benefits: Year’s trial | Lifetime warranty | Free mattress installation and old bed removal (returns cost $99)

The best Saatva Classic rivals to buy this Labor Day

1. The DreamCloud Mattress: was from $1,013 now $419 at DreamCloud

The DreamCloud is this year’s best mattress in a box and also excellent value for money at $665 (was $1,483) for a queen. It goes toe-to-toe with Saatva on most benefits too: a lifetime warranty and a year’s sleep trial. Saatva beats it on shipping – DreamCloud offers free standard shipping compared to Saatva’s free White Glove Delivery – but Saatva charges a $99 returns fee whereas DreamCloud returns are free. Tom’s Guide’s DreamCloud mattress review contains our in-depth look and why it’s a great choice for combi sleepers with back pain.

2. Leesa Sapira Hybrid Mattress: was from $1,349 now $944 at Leesa

If you love the sound of the Saatva Classic but want a hybrid mattress with better motion isolation (the Classic’s only small weak spot), then I recommend the Leesa Sapira Hybrid. Like the Saatva, this is a good-looking mattress with plenty of support to keep your spine in healthy alignment while you sleep. Testers for Tom’s Guide Leesa Sapira Hybrid mattress review did report that it holds onto more heat than the Saatva, and that the edge support wasn’t as good, but otherwise it’s comfy and a great mattress for side sleepers in particular. You’ll have 100 nights to trial it at home, with a 10-year warranty and free shipping.