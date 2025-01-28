I'm a mattress tester with lower back pain — here are 3 beds I'd buy in Saatva Presidents' Day sale

Saatva Contour5: From $1,899 $1,499 at Saatva The Saatva Contour5 is an ultra luxurious, all-foam option from the brand, and ranks highly in our best memory foam mattress guide. It features a combination of dense foams that immediately contour to your joints, resulting in excellent pressure relief. But it's by no means a soft mattress. You can choose between a medium and a firm. However, during her Saatva Contour5 mattress review, our tester reported that the medium felt more like a medium firm, but still found it to be plush enough to suit her side sleeping position (stomach sleepers should opt for a firm.) Plus, unlike some other memory foam models that are prone to trapping heat, the inclusion of cooling phase change material means you're unlikely to overheat. Even at the current sale price of $2,599 for a queen (was $2,999,) there's no getting away from the fact that the Contour5 is an incredibly expensive mattress. Again, if you want to buy it at its lowest possible price, wait for a 15% off Saatva sale.