I'm a mattress tester with lower back pain — here are 3 beds I'd buy in Saatva Presidents' Day sale
There's $400 off all Saatva mattresses over $1,000 — this is what I'd buy as a bed tester with lower back pain
When it comes to handcrafted mattresses with targeted back pain relief, Saatva is an industry leader. To mark Presidents’ Day, there’s $400 off all mattresses over $1,000 at Saatva, making now an excellent time to invest in your health.
Saatva is the luxury brand behind the Saatva Classic, which we rate as the best mattress of the year for all sleepers. Superb pressure relief, customizable firmness options and zoned lumbar support make the Saatva Classic a great option for most people with back pain. However, it’s not the only option discounted in the Saatva Presidents' Day mattress sale.
As a mattress tester with recurrent lower back pain, I know how important a mattress is to my sleep quality and health, so it’s important that you choose carefully. Below, you'll find my top three picks for lower back pain relief. If you're not sold on Saatva, we're also tracking all the best Presidents’ Day mattress sales as they drop.
Saatva Classic: From $1,399 $999 at Saatva The Saatva Classic is comfortable from the get-go, offering ample back pain relief for most people. During our Saatva Classic mattress review, our lead tester scored it highly across all key areas of performance, including edge support, pressure relief and temperature regulation, making it our overall best hybrid mattress. For those like me with stubborn lower back pain, Saatva's lumbar zone quilting provides support exactly where it's needed. A choice of three firmness options — Plush Soft, Luxury Firm and Firm — mean that you can choose the right tension for your dominant sleep position, ensuring that your spine is held in healthy alignment all night long. Right now, a queen is $1,699 (was $2,099.) We track the Saatva mattress sales throughout the year, and can say with confidence that you won't ever get a better deal. Comes with 365 night sleep trial, lifetime warranty and free White Glove delivery.
Saatva RX: From $1,999 $1,599 at Saatva While the Classic is best for most people with back pain, the Saatva RX is the brand's luxury solution for those with chronic back and joint conditions, such as scoliosis and arthritis. It's handcrafted from a combination of coils and top-quality foams for optimum support. Like the Classic, there's Saatva's zoned lumbar quilting for enhanced pressure relief where it's needed, while its unique Therapeutic Support Core constantly adjusts itself to the shape of your body as you change positions in bed. We rate it as the best mattress for back pain on the market today. During her Saatva RX mattress review, our lead tester, who experiences mild scoliosis, noted an improvement in her back pain. $400 off all sizes of the RX means a queen is $2,999 (was $3,399.) While that's a strong saving, it's not the best deal you'll ever get on this particular bed. For the lowest price, wait for a 15% off Saatva sale, when savings reach up to $569.
Saatva Contour5: From $1,899 $1,499 at Saatva The Saatva Contour5 is an ultra luxurious, all-foam option from the brand, and ranks highly in our best memory foam mattress guide. It features a combination of dense foams that immediately contour to your joints, resulting in excellent pressure relief. But it's by no means a soft mattress. You can choose between a medium and a firm. However, during her Saatva Contour5 mattress review, our tester reported that the medium felt more like a medium firm, but still found it to be plush enough to suit her side sleeping position (stomach sleepers should opt for a firm.) Plus, unlike some other memory foam models that are prone to trapping heat, the inclusion of cooling phase change material means you're unlikely to overheat. Even at the current sale price of $2,599 for a queen (was $2,999,) there's no getting away from the fact that the Contour5 is an incredibly expensive mattress. Again, if you want to buy it at its lowest possible price, wait for a 15% off Saatva sale.
Nicola is the Sleep Editor at Tom’s Guide, where she helps steer the mattress and sleep content published on Tom’s Guide, including our Best Mattress for Back Pain buying guide. With a career in journalism spanning the best part of two decades, Nicola brings experience to the team and the knowledge of what makes a great article, whether that’s a how-to mattress cleaning feature, a deep dive into melatonin gummies, or an in-depth mattress review. As a sleep editor, few better understand how important a decent mattress is to the overall quality of our sleep, and precisely how our sleep impacts our physical and mental health. As well as tackling the vast topic of sleep, Nicola joins the raft of expert mattress specialists at Tom’s Guide, who test and compare a wide range of mattresses in order to guide readers towards the very best options on the market.