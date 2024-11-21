Create a luxury hotel bed with $200 off Saatva's mattress topper and bedding Black Friday bundle

If you want to recreate five-star hotel comfort at home, Saatva is the mattress brand to go for with its luxury bedding deal. Right now, you can save $200 on all mattress topper and bedding orders over $1,000 at Saatva, with a queen-size bedding bundle as low as $795.

Saatva is the brand behind this year's best mattress for all sleepers, so you know its products are of high quality. Saatva's bed toppers can deliver the luxury comfort of a mattresses for less, with two appearing in our best mattress toppers guide, while adding one of their cozy sheet, duvets, and pillow set will complete your luxe sleep set-up and save you $200 in the process.

At Saatva, you'll rarely ever find a Black Friday mattress topper sale, so this deal is one to take advantage of while you can. Plus, each mattress topper comes with a 180-night sleep trial, a generous benefit for a bed topper in this year's Black Friday mattress deals. If you want live updates on all the best Black Friday offers, head to our Black Friday mattress deals live daily blog.

Saatva Mattress topper & Bedding deal: For a cooler sleep

If you're a hot sleeper, but you're not in the market for one of the best cooling mattresses, then you'll also find some breathable bedding and refreshingly cool mattress toppers in this month's Saatva Black Friday mattress sales.

Queen Graphite Memory Foam Mattress Topper: was $295 $236 at Saatva

Our Saatva Graphite mattress topper review praised this graphite-infused foam topper for its excellent cooling capabilities, supplying you with a refreshing night's sleep. It also offers great support for back sleepers, and the anchor bands provide a nice touch to keep the topper in place. Be aware, however, that stomach sleepers may find it too soft.

Queen Percale Duvet Cover Set: was $205 $164 at Saatva

Cover your duvet in a breathable percale cotton cover. This set contains one duvet cover and two pillow shams, with an edge detail for a clean, freshly-made look. Choose from white, ivory, or grey. Benefits include 45-day returns, and a 1-year warranty.

Queen Percale Sheet Set: was $205 $164 at Saatva

This cotton percale sheet set is ideal for pairing with the above matching duvet set. Available in grey, ivory, or white, the percale material provides a cool, crisp, and moisture-wicking feel for hot sleepers. Benefits include 45-day returns, free shipping, and a 1-year warranty.

Latex Pillows x 2: was $330 $232 at Saatva

If you buy two pillows at Saatva, you'll get $40 off - and this includes Saatva's high-quality latex pillows. The breathable and plush fill layer will not only provide comfort, but a cooler hypoallergenic sleep. Benefits include 45-day returns, free shipping, and a 1-year warranty.

Total amount: was $1035 $795 at Saatva

Saatva Mattress topper & Bedding deal: For eco-luxury

Get a cleaner, greener sleep with these luxury Saatva toppers and bedding thanks to their natural, organic materials.

Queen Natural Latex Mattress Topper: was $445 $357 at Saatva

The Natural Latex Topper is one of the brand's most expensive toppers, but its premium, natural materials will provide a naturally breathable, eco-friendly sleep — not to mention more durability and support for all sleep positions. Benefits include free shipping and a 1-year warranty.

Queen Organic Sateen Sheet Set: was $275 $221 at Saatva

These organic sateen sheets are made from Fair Trade, GOTS certified organic cotton for an eco-friendly silky feel. The set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. Benefits include 45-day returns, free shipping, and a 1-year warranty.

Queen Organic Cotton Channel Quilt: was $295 $237 at Saatva

This 100% organic cotton quilt is perfect for any season thanks to its lightweight design. The cotton is GOTS certified and is made with a 300 thread count sateen weave for ever-lasting softness. Benefits include 45-day returns, free shipping, and a 1-year warranty.

Total amount: was $1015 $815 at Saatva

Saatva Mattress topper & Bedding deal: For a cloud-like softness

In need of cloud-like softness, silky-smooth bedding, and the best memory foam mattress topper? Saatva has plenty of luxury hotel comfort in this month's mattress sales.

Queen High Density Foam Mattress Topper: was $295 $236 at Saatva

Our Saatva Foam Mattress Topper review loved the pressure relief this bed topper provided within its relatively thin frame, making it great for side sleepers, along with taller mattresses. Be aware, however, that the cover is spot-clean only. Comes with a 180-night trial and a 1-year warranty.

Signature Sateen Sheet Set: was $235 $188 at Saatva

Available in ivory, grey, and white, this silky sheet set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillow cases. The sheets are made from a thread count of 300 for smooth softness without sleeping too warm. Benefits include 45-day returns, free shipping, and a 1-year warranty.

Cloud Memory Foam Pillows x2: was $270 $184 at Saatva

Thanks to a bundle promotion, you can save $40 when you buy two pillows. This cloud-like soft pillow is made from shredded gel-infused memory foam and latex foam for a mixture of head and neck support plus breathability. Benefits include 45-day returns, free shipping, and a 1-year warranty.

Signature Sateen Duvet Set: was $235 $188 at Saatva

Pairing well with the Saatva Signature Sheet Set above, this duvet cover set includes one duvet cover and two pillow shams with a zipper closure on the duvet cover and envelope opening on shams. Benefits include 45-day returns, free shipping, and a 1-year warranty.