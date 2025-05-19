What I'm buying in the Saatva sale to build my dream bed — from a cozy hotel mattress to luxuriously soft sheets

We spend about a third of our life sleeping, so creating your dream bed setup feels more of a necessity than a luxury. And thankfully, with our semi-inclusive link, luxury bed brand Saatva is currently offering $400 off orders over $1,000.

Saatva is the brand behind the best mattress of the year, while also offering premium bedding made from luxury fabrics like sateen, silk and cotton. Saatva offers plenty of customization options for a superior sleep set up, including different mattress firmness feels, different pillow lofts and different bed heights.

Our semi exclusive sale access means you can shop the Saatva mattress sale ahead of Memorial Day. If you're still shopping around, we're also tracking the latest Memorial Day mattress sales across all our favorite brands. But first, here's the five Saatva bedding essentials to create your own luxury sleep set up.

5 Saatva Memorial Day deals to build your dream bed

2. Saatva Latex Pillow: queen $165 at Saatva

Our lead tester for the Saatva Latex Pillow review was impressed with the performance of this pillow, giving it a full a score of 5 out of 5 thanks to the combination of latex and down-alternative fibers and organic cotton cover, which gave her a cool, plush and supportive sleep every night. This also earned it the top luxury option in this year's best pillow guide as it suits all sleepers (though we think side and combination sleepers in particular will love it), even those prone to overheating. The Saatva Latex pillow is available in two sizes (queen and king), which are priced at $165 and $185 respectively. The premium price includes 45-night free returns, one-year limited warranty and free shipping. Our review: ★★★★★

User score: ★★★★½ (4.7/5 based on 200+ reviews)

3. Saatva Waterproof Mattress Protector: twin $125 at Saatva

It's a wise idea to guard your Saatva Classic bed against any accidental spills and stains using a mattress protector. This means a risk-free trial period if you want to return it, as well as cleaner, more hygienic sleep. Similar to some of the best mattress protectors, Saatva's Waterproof Mattress Protector is crafted from jersey knit cotton which naturally wicks away moisture and a polyurethane waterproof barrier which blocks any liquids from seeping into your bed. It also fits mattresses up to 16". Prices start from $125 for a twin while a queen is $195. The Saatva Waterproof Mattress Protector also comes with 45-night free returns, one-year limited warranty and free shipping. User score: ★★★★★(4.8/5 based on 30+ reviews)

4. Saatva Organic Sateen Sheet Set: twin $195 at Saatva

To give your bed even more of a luxury feel, Saatva offers 300 thread count sheet sets with a sateen weave made from 100% certified cotton. This means that it's not only silky smooth-to-touch but also extremely breathable. A Saatva Organic Sateen sheet set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and two pillowcases, available in three colors (white, ivory and grey). These are also designed to fit mattresses up to 16" deep. A twin sheet set is priced at $195 while a queen one will cost you $275. You can also enjoy 45-night free returns, one-year limited warranty and free shipping with every purchase. User score: ★★★★½ (4.7/5 based on 40 reviews)