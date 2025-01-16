Can you get a good night’s sleep for under $400? I slept on a cheap mattress to find out

A mattress is a big ticket item that only requires replacing every few years. When it's time to buy a new bed you might be wondering how much you need to spend on a mattress — can you get a good night's sleep for under $400?

I've tested beds across the price brackets to find this year's best mattresses for all sleep styles, including luxury hybrids and budget-friendly models. To be honest, I've slept well on both, but while cheaper beds can deliver immediate comfort, a lack of long-term support means you might not be getting the bang for your buck you expected.

Regular mattress sales can help you find a suitable bed for less, but if you only have a budget of $400 for a queen, what can you expect from your mattress? Here's my experience sleeping on a cheap mattress, and how to get good sleep for less.

How much does a mattress cost?

Mattress pricing is a 'how long is a piece of string' situation, there's that much variety. For a queen size mattress measuring 10-inches or taller (the recommended mattress height for adults), you can expect to pay anywhere from $400 to upwards of $2,000. Exploring clearance sales or sacrificing can get you a queen size mattress for cheaper — but shop with caution.

By cutting down on store costs, the best mattresses in a box offer quality for less. But if your budget is tight, you might be wondering if $400 is enough for a good mattress. Last year I tested the popular (and affordable) Zinus Mattress. You can learn more with my Zinus Memory Foam Mattress review, but here's the low-down on whether it was worth the money...

Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress: was from $399 $249 at Zinus

The Zinus is one of the best cheap mattresses around, offering deep pressure relieve (even if temperature regulation and durability are iffy.) An evergreen sale reduces a queen to $379 from $599, and you can often find past-season models for even less on Amazon.

My experience sleeping on a budget-friendly mattress

The long and short of it is that the Zinus Memory Foam Mattress is a great choice... for the price. And that's the issue with most budget beds. While they can deliver comfort for less, in the long-term, you might wish you'd paid more. Here's what to expect...

There's a budget bed to suit sleep position

One of my big issues with the Zinus was that it was too soft for my needs as a stomach sleeper (the best mattresses for stomach sleepers are firmer.) However, I've also had a chance to test the similarly priced Siena Mattress, which suited me much better. Budget mattresses are an expanding market, so there are ample options to meet your immediate sleep needs.

Expect less support in the long-term

I woke up most mornings with a low-level lower back ache after a night on the Zinus Mattress, although this was largely due to the softness — I predict side sleepers won't have the same issue. But a lack of support can be a problem in the long-term for inexpensive mattresses.

(Image credit: Zinus)

Regular use causes mattress materials to soften and sag. Your body then sinks into these dips, causing the spine to twist and putting pressure on the muscles. Budget mattresses use cheaper materials that often lack durability. While they feel comfortable at first, after a few years, your mattress won't provide the support your body needs.

If you often experience back pain, the best hybrid mattresses use springs to provide a stable and secure base. However, while you can find mid-range mattresses that provide good support, the best mattresses for back pain are rarely cheap (but often often worth the investment.)

Beyond comfort, performance is often lacking

When I talk about performance, I mean edge support, temperature regulation and motion isolation. When you're focusing on comfort, these features often seem like extras, but they're a key component to overall sleep wellbeing. On my budget mattress, I slept hot even on cool nights and the edge support meant I couldn't sit on the side without sliding off the bed.

Neither of these aspects were deal breakers for me, but they can cause issues for those with other sleep needs. And this is something you can expect across the board with budget beds, as cost-saving means sacrificing enhancements. For example, while even the best memory foam mattresses can suffer from weak edges, inexpensive models are less likely to have added side support in place.

How does it compare to more expensive mattresses?

Working as a sleep writer has given me the opportunity to test some luxurious mattresses, as well as some mid-range models, so I'm in a good place to compare.

The first issue is one you'll notice immediately, as budget beds tend to lack the finish of a luxury model. This is linked to the quality of materials, as budget beds will often choose comfortable but cost-effective fabrics.

(Image credit: Future)

But the bigger issue with budget mattresses is one that's hard to judge from five minutes in a mattress store, or even 100 nights of a sleep trial: durability. While a standard mattress will typically last six to 10 years, you might find yourself replacing your budget mattress after just a few years of regular use.

When a mattress starts to sag it loses support and your body pays the price. Which is why, overall, it's better to invest in a high quality mattress than buy and replace a cheaper bed.

3 things to look for in a mattress under $500

All the advice in the world won't change your budget. So if you do need to opt for an inexpensive bed, here are some tips from my experience to ensure you can choose the right mattress for you.

1. It's right for your sleep style

If you're looking for a cheaper mattress it's important not to prioritize price over sleep style. Even the best luxury mattress won't feel comfortable if you don't consider your sleep position and build.

2. It comes with a sleep trial and warranty

We recommend looking for a sleep trial and warranty whatever price you pay for a mattress, and these benefits are just as important when you're shopping on a budget. While they won't impact the feel and the support of the mattress, you can sleep easier knowing you have a trial and warranty to back you up.

(Image credit: Future)

A mattress trial is a set period of time to test the bed at home. If it's not right for you, you can return the mattress (often for a full refund.) Watch out for budget beds with a return period, rather than a trial — they often require the mattress is returned in the condition it came in. In other words, still in the box.

And a warranty ensures that if your mattress starts to sag or fall apart beyond the usual wear and tear, you can claim some form of refund. The industry standard is 10 years, but for a budget bed, you might expect a shorter warranty.

3. It's from a trusted brand

I spend a lot of my day searching for mattress deals and even I'm constantly coming across brands I don't recognize. These low-cost options appear on third-party retailers and offer sleep at a rock bottom price. For the most part, I recommend giving these brands a miss.

A trusted retailer doesn't just come with years of sleep research and a wealth of reviews to comb through — they also tend to have better customer service. This is a major benefit if your budget buy doesn't work out for you and you need to negotiate a return.

3 mattresses under $500 for a queen to shop today

1. Siena Memory Foam Mattress: was from $529 $179 at Siena

The firmer feel of this budget-friendly mattress is best for stomach and back sleepers, while our Siena Memory Foam Mattress review team were impressed with the temperature regulation and support. Regular sales mean you never pay full price, while the 180-night trial and 10-year warranty are impressive extras for an inexpensive bed.

2. Allswell 10" Hybrid Mattress: from $194 at Walmart

The Allswell Mattress from Walmart is a no-frills bed with a supportive feel for stomach and back sleepers. We described it as "hybrid comfort at a sensationally low price" in our Allswell Mattress review, and even without a sale you can often pick up a queen for under $300 (but you do sacrifice a sleep trial.)