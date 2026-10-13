Fall is officially here, and there’s no better time to give your wardrobe a seasonal refresh. From cozy layers to cold-weather essentials, REI is kicking off autumn with some seriously impressive deals to help you gear up for the months ahead.

The retailer is offering discounts of up to 50% on some of our favorite outdoor apparel brands, including Patagonia, Vuori, Arc’teryx, and The North Face. Planning a fall getaway or weekend adventure? You'll want to check out REI's camping essentials section with up to 30% off items like tents, backpacks, sleeping bags and more.

There's plenty more deals where that came from! Below, I've rounded up my favorite REI styles. Keep scrolling to check out the deals that are actually worth shopping for fall.

My Favorite REI Sales

Patagonia: up to 50% off @ REI

Whether you're heading out on an adventure or you're just looking for some new wardrobe pieces, Patagonia is the perfect brand to shop for stylish and rugged clothes and accessories. Especially right now since REI is knocking up to 50% off some of our favorite styles. Read more Read less ▼

Vuori: up to 40% off @ REI

From their famously buttery-smooth leggings and joggers to the best breathable tank tops and more, Vuori apparel is rarely on sale. But REI is currently knocking up to 40% on select styles for men and women. Read more Read less ▼

Footwear: up to 35% off @ REI

REI's latest sale is slashing the prices on some of the top footwear brands like Hoka, On, Keen, Brooks, Merrell and so many more. Whether you need a new pair of running shoes or hiking boots, REI has you covered with up to 35% off best-selling styles. Read more Read less ▼

Camping deals: up to 30% off @ REI

Do you have some hiking or camping trips coming up on the agenda? Well, we have some exciting news for you! REI is slashing the price of everything you could possibly need for your adventures, including tents, backpacks, sleeping bags and much more. Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia Houdini Jacket (Men's): was $109 now $82 at REI Lightweight and compact enough to stuff into a back pocket yet warm and weather-resistant enough to keep you dry and comfy in moderate rain and chilliness, the Patagonia Houdini really lives up to its magical name. Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia R1 Pullover - Women's: was $155 now $107 at REI The Patagonia R1 Pullover is a midlayer, meaning it's intended to be worn between a thermal base layer and an outer waterproof or windproof jacket like the Patagonia Houdini. Right now, it's Read more Read less ▼

Save 40% Arc'teryx Beta SL Jacket (Men's): was $500 now $299 at REI Lightweight, comfortable and breathable, this durable waterproof and windproof jacket will protect you from the elements without sacrificing features or packability. It's a great option for layering or wearing on its own. Read more Read less ▼

Men's Deals

REI Co-op Swiftland Running Tee (Men's): was $45 now $21 at REI There are two colors sporting this discount, but I'm a personal fan of this stylish hue called Heron Blue on the site for its timeless look. With microventilated fabric, this tee is perfect for running, workouts and hitting the trails. Read more Read less ▼

Vuori Long Sleeve Strato Graphic Tee (Men's): was $69 now $39 at REI You can always use an extra long sleeve tee in your wardrobe — and this one will quickly become your favorite. This super soft piece of workout gear will be your go-to during your workouts, weekend adventures and lounge sessions. Read more Read less ▼

Arc'teryx Norvan Downword Logo T-Shirt (Men's): was $90 now $44 at REI The Norvan Downword T-Shirt is a lightweight moisture-wicking tee designed for trail running but is an excellent tee for any outdoor adventure. It is water resistant and has an 'anti-odor' finish to keep you fresh on the trails. Take advantage of this deal now and save big! Read more Read less ▼

Vuori Ponto Shorts (Men's): was $84 now $66 at REI Designed for running or traditional workouts, these men's shorts are super lightweight, quick drying and extra durable. They come in a variety of colors and feature an elastic waistband with a drawstring and two side pockets. Read more Read less ▼

Vuori Sunday Performance Joggers (Men's): was $110 now $87 at REI You'll never want to take these pants off! They feature premium knit fabric that wicks moisture and dries fast. There's also five functional pockets, including 3 with zippers, that will keep valuables secure. They're perfect for any casual occasion and will quickly become your go-to. Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia Houdini Half-zip: was $139 now $100 at REI The Patagonia Houdini Half-Zip is nothing short of pure magic. This back-pocket-packable pull-over weighs about as much as a deck of playing cards, yet offers seriously solid protection from the rain, wind and chill. Read more Read less ▼

Arc'teryx Sima Hoody (Men's): was $160 now $119 at REI This chic zip-up jacket is designed with backpackers and hikers in mind. Weighing just over six ounces, it's made from synthetic fabric with UPF 50+ sun protection. Nice and breathable, the fabric is also moisture-wicking to keep you dry. Read more Read less ▼

Save $81 Arc'teryx Squamish Hoody - Men's: was $200 now $119 at REI The Arc'teryx Squamish Hoody is completely windproof and finished with DWR, making it a versatile outer layer for those nippy wintry hikes. There's even a capped hood for keeping your face dry. Currently three colors from XS-XL are discounted. Read more Read less ▼

Women's Deals

Brooks High Point Long-Sleeve Shirt (Women's): was $66 now $38 at REI Hit the road or trail running in this Brooks shirt that wicks away sweat to keep you comfy. It features a higher neckline that works with your hydration vest and thumbholes to help keep the sleeves in place while you're on the move. Read more Read less ▼

Free Country Get Out There Convertible Pants (Women's): was $70 now $48 at REI Not sure if you want to wear pants or shorts on your next hike? No problem! These versatile pants offer style, comfort — and removable legs. You can take them from hiking pants to shorts in just second thanks removable zip off legs. They're also quick drying and stretchy. Read more Read less ▼

Save 51% Vuori Sedona Straight Leg Pants (Women's): was $108 now $53 at REI I'm adding this pair of straight leg pants to my cart ASAP! I love everything about them from their relaxed style to their versatility. I can't wait to wear them for travel days, running errands or just hanging out around the house. Read more Read less ▼

Vuori Daydream Crew Top (Women's): was $68 now $53 at REI I have my eye on this Vuori crew top that's made with a high-performance stretch fabric that wicks moisture, dries fast and blocks the sun's harmful rays. It's perfect for workouts, running errands or just hanging out around the house. Read more Read less ▼

Vuori AllTheForm Support Tank Top (Women's): was $74 now $58 at REI This medium support top with a shelf bra is best suited to studio classes, gym sessions and everyday walking workouts, but it's so comfortable you won't want to wear anything else. Don't miss out on this $16 price cut! Read more Read less ▼

Save 41% Vuori AllTheFeels Leggings (Women's): was $110 now $65 at REI Designed for yoga, lounging or anything in between, these pants feature buttery soft fabric with a cloud-like feel. They're lightweight and stretchy so you can enjoy a full range of motion while sporting them. Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% The North Face Kikash Wind Jacket (Women's): was $150 now $75 at REI The Kikash Wind Jacket is built for those days when the wind won't quit. The durable nylon fabric shrugs off mountain gusts while keeping you mobile, and reflective details add crucial visibility for early starts or late finishes. The secure zip pockets and snug elastic hem make it a reliable companion for unpredictable conditions. Read more Read less ▼

Save 51% The North Face Alta Vista Rain Jacket (Women's): was $160 now $79 at REI The North Face Alta Vista Rain Jacket is the kind of shell you’ll thank yourself for when the rain hits mid-hike or dog walk. It’s breathable, practical, and full of easy-access pockets. It looks great outdoors and just as good around town. I never travel without a waterproof jacket for fall city breaks, and this one fits the bill perfectly. Read more Read less ▼

Save 51% Vuori Alpine Jacket (Women's): was $188 now $93 at REI This cute and cozy jacket is 51% off and the perfect layer for fall. Crafted from 100% recycled fleece, the jacket has an oversize fit and zip hand pockets. Read more Read less ▼