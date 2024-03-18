I'm a fitness editor — these are my 9 favorite early Amazon Big Spring Sale fitness deals right now

As Tom's Guide's Fitness Editor, I spend a lot of time testing and reviewing workout equipment, weights, and fitness trackers. But I've turned my hand to deal-hunting to help you find the top early fitness discounts in Amazon's Spring Sale.

Officially, the sale doesn't start until Wednesday, March 20, but there are some great offers already live, including 33% off eufy's P3 smart scales, and a huge $100 saving on the Garmin Forerunner 255 running smartwatch.

But since it's not always easy to tell what's really a good deal, I loaded up Amazon price tracker CamelCamelCamel and applied my fitness editor hat to find the top discounts and deals I'd actually buy right now.

Early Amazon Spring Sale fitness tech deals

Jabra Elite Active 8: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FJabra-Elite-Active-Comfortable-Cancellation%2Fdp%2FB0CB9563MB%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $200 now $160 at Amazon

I've been testing headphones since 2016, and these are my all-time favorite. They're comfortable, don't fall out during exercise, and sound great. They play well with iPhones and Android smartphones, and are IP68-rated for water resistance. Plus, they're top of our <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-workout-headphones" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best workout headphones list.

Fitbit Charge 6: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FFitbit-Fitness-Tracker-Premium-Membership%2Fdp%2FB0CC644KMJ%2F%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $160 now $139 at Amazon

The Charge 6 is one of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/us/best-fitness-trackers,review-2066.html" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best fitness trackers and a return to form after the Charge 5, blending the best of Fitbit's fitness tracking sensors with a slimline design, color display, and long lasting battery. It supports Google Wallet and Maps, can monitor your heart health, and is water resistant up to 50m.

Garmin Forerunner 255: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGarmin-Forerunner%25C2%25AE-Smartwatch-Advanced-Long-Lasting%2Fdp%2FB09WTP57Z5%2F%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $350 now $250 at Amazon

When <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/garmin-forerunner-255" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">we reviewed the Forerunner 255, we were impressed with the amount of features packed into a mid-range running watch. And with this $100 discount, it's even better value, with access to Garmin's impressive fitness and health tracking software and sensors, and built-in GPS. Amazon also has <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGarmin-Forerunner%25C2%25AE-Smartwatch-Advanced-Long-Lasting%2Fdp%2FB09WTV6MMY%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$100 off the Music edition, which allows you to store tracks for phone-free listening.

eufy P3 Smart Scales: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Feufy-Intelligent-Bluetooth-16-Measurement-Multi-Modes%2Fdp%2FB0BRBZRTM2%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $90 now $60 at Amazon

If you're looking to hit specific weight or muscle targets, these smart scales are a budget-friendly to track your progress. They track 16 stats, including weight, heart rate, and body fat, offer personalized recommendations, and sync the data to your phone for easy analysis. Plus, there's an easy to read 3.5-inch color display, and are suitable if you're pregnant or have a pacemaker.

ProForm 50 lbs Rapid Strike Dumbbells Set: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6545965&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fproform-50-lb-rapid-strike-dumbbell-set-black%2F6545965.p%3FskuId%3D6545965&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $349 now $299 at Best Buy

This deal isn't at Amazon, but Best Buy, which currently has $50 off these customizable weights. It's not often you find a pair at this price, and you can adjust each dumbbell from 10 lbs to 50 lbs in 10 lb increments between moves or gradually as you get stronger. Plus, they come with a storage tray and integration with the iFit workout app.

Early Amazon Spring Sale fitness apparel deals

Allbirds Women's Tree Runners: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAllbirds-Everyday-Sneakers-Washable-Materials%2Fdp%2FB0CJ4F65FT%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $99 now $66 at Amazon (with coupon)

These cushioned sneakers are designed for everyday use and casual walks, so they're ideal if you want to head outside for a stroll now the weather's getting better. They're made from sustainable materials, and the laces come from recycled plastic. There's a <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAllbirds-Everyday-Sneakers-Washable-Materials%2Fdp%2FB0CJ43W8S5%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">33% discount on the men's edition too.

Skechers Women's Dazzling Haze Slip Ins: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSkechers-Womens-Summits-Dazzling-Sneaker%2Fdp%2FB0B4T66QXF%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $75 now from $59 at Amazon

If you're looking for a shoe that's easy to put on, these are a great choice. They're some of the <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-skechers-shoes-in-year#section-best-slip-on-skechers" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best Sketchers shoes available, but they're also lightweight, breathable, and easy to slip on. During testing, we also found they were ideal for walking, light resistance training, and dance workouts.

frueo Men's 3 Pack Workout Shirts: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Ffrueo-T-Shirt-Breathable-Fitness-Workout%2Fdp%2FB08FLCVNRY%2F%3Fth%3D1%26psc%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $46 now $31 at Amazon

If you're a fan of sweaty workouts, this three-pack of fitness tops means you can stay fresh without doing the laundry every day. They have a stretchable, moisture-wicking design to keep you comfortable and cool, and come in 16 different color mixes. And there are reflective strips on the arms and back to keep you visible in low-light conditions.

Ice Silk Women's Workout Tank Tops: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45724&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FWorkout-Women-Sleeveless-Shirts-Athletic%2Fdp%2FB0C5LM9DJG%3Fth%3D1%26psc%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $20 now $15 at Amazon

These versatile tops are ideal whether you're doing yoga, going for a run, or working out with weights. They're made of polyester and spandex, have a split hem so you can move your legs freely, and come in 13 color options.

Although the Amazon Big Spring Sale doesn't start until March 20 and runs until March 25, these deals are a great place to start if you're looking to get active without breaking the bank. But they're not the only early discounts available right now.

There are big discounts on home products and audio equipment, and our deals editor also found 37 of his favorite deals so far. If you prefer other stores, Best Buy has a rival weekend sale still live too, with huge deals on laptops and phones.