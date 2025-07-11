9 last-minute Prime Day deals on fitness gear — here's what I'd buy

Prime Day is almost over, and if you're looking for a way to work out from home this summer, there are a whole host of Prime Day deals on fitness equipment.

Not only are weights and benches on sale, but you can save big money on high-value items like the Peloton Bike, which is 25% off. There's a walking pad for under $160, too, which is ideal for working out while, well, working. Below you'll find my top Prime Day fitness deals. For more last-minute bargains, check out our Prime Day deals live blog.

Best Fitness deals

WSAKOUE Pull Up Bands
WSAKOUE Pull Up Bands: was $37 now $24 at Amazon

Portable and compact, resistance bands can be used for assisting chin-ups and a whole bunch of other exercises. You can save just over a third on a set of five — ideal for throwing in a bag if you need to workout while travelling.

Yoleo Adjustable Weight Bench
Yoleo Adjustable Weight Bench: was $129 now $75 at Amazon

A bench is a great addition to any home gym, and this Yoleo model is an ideal option thanks to adjustable angles, a spot for your feet, and the option to fold it for saving space.

TRX GO Suspension Trainer
TRX GO Suspension Trainer: was $139 now $109 at Amazon

A longtime favorite of fitness enthusiasts on the go, TRX uses gravity to engage various muscles which allow for workouts whenever you find time. You can save 21% right now, and it includes a carry case.

CAP Dumbbell Set
CAP Dumbbell Set: was $189 now $149 at Amazon

Barbells are essential for just about any gym, opening up a huge array of workouts, and you can save 21% on this set. There are 5, 10, 15, 20, and 25 pound rubber hex dumbbells, as well as a handy storage rack.

Sperax Walking Vibration Pad
Sperax Walking Vibration Pad: was $209 now $158 at Amazon

Walking pads are all the rage, and this option is great for putting under a standing desk for speeds up to 3.8mph. If you want to burn calories while working or watching TV, this is a great way to do it.

Pooboo Exercise Bike
Pooboo Exercise Bike: was $369 now $227 at Amazon

This exercise bike has access to ffitness apps for monitoring your progress, and lets you attach a tablet or phone while you work out. It's also ideal for home workouts because it's got a magnetic resistance flywheel that's quieter to traditional strap resistance models.

Fivids Multifunction HomeGym
Fivids Multifunction HomeGym: was $544 now $434 at Amazon

This home gym is built to last, with a high-quality steel construction. It allows for a wide range of workouts, including preacher curls, chest press, lat pull-downs, and much, much more. Note: Click the on-page digital coupon to get this deal.

NordicTrack T Series
NordicTrack T Series: was $799 now $664 at Amazon

There's 17% off this highly-rated treadmill, which supports speeds of up to 10mph and folds for easy storage. It offers up to a 10% incline, with an easy-to-read LCD display and device shelf for your tablet or phone.

Peloton Bike
Peloton Bike: was $1,445 now $1,083 at Amazon

The Peloton Bike is reduced by 25% for Prime Day, meaning it's under $1100. It offers a compact bike that doesn't take up too much space in your home, with guided workouts available for subscribers and entertainment apps on the screen.

