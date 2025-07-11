9 last-minute Prime Day deals on fitness gear — here's what I'd buy
Burn calories for less
Prime Day is almost over, and if you're looking for a way to work out from home this summer, there are a whole host of Prime Day deals on fitness equipment.
Not only are weights and benches on sale, but you can save big money on high-value items like the Peloton Bike, which is 25% off. There's a walking pad for under $160, too, which is ideal for working out while, well, working. Below you'll find my top Prime Day fitness deals. For more last-minute bargains, check out our Prime Day deals live blog.
Quick Links
- shop all last-minute fitness deals at Amazon
- Pull Up Bands: was $37 now $24
- Yoleo Adjustable Weight Bench: was $129 now $75
- TRX GO Suspension Trainer: was $139 now $109
- CAP Dumbbell Set: was $189 now $149
- Sperax Walking Pad: was $209 now $158
- Pooboo Exercise Bike: was $369 now $227
- Multifunction Home Gym: was $544 now $434
- NordicTrack T Series Treadmill: was $799 now $664
- Peloton Bike: was $1,445 now $1,083
Best Fitness deals
Portable and compact, resistance bands can be used for assisting chin-ups and a whole bunch of other exercises. You can save just over a third on a set of five — ideal for throwing in a bag if you need to workout while travelling.
A bench is a great addition to any home gym, and this Yoleo model is an ideal option thanks to adjustable angles, a spot for your feet, and the option to fold it for saving space.
A longtime favorite of fitness enthusiasts on the go, TRX uses gravity to engage various muscles which allow for workouts whenever you find time. You can save 21% right now, and it includes a carry case.
Barbells are essential for just about any gym, opening up a huge array of workouts, and you can save 21% on this set. There are 5, 10, 15, 20, and 25 pound rubber hex dumbbells, as well as a handy storage rack.
Walking pads are all the rage, and this option is great for putting under a standing desk for speeds up to 3.8mph. If you want to burn calories while working or watching TV, this is a great way to do it.
This exercise bike has access to ffitness apps for monitoring your progress, and lets you attach a tablet or phone while you work out. It's also ideal for home workouts because it's got a magnetic resistance flywheel that's quieter to traditional strap resistance models.
This home gym is built to last, with a high-quality steel construction. It allows for a wide range of workouts, including preacher curls, chest press, lat pull-downs, and much, much more. Note: Click the on-page digital coupon to get this deal.
There's 17% off this highly-rated treadmill, which supports speeds of up to 10mph and folds for easy storage. It offers up to a 10% incline, with an easy-to-read LCD display and device shelf for your tablet or phone.
The Peloton Bike is reduced by 25% for Prime Day, meaning it's under $1100. It offers a compact bike that doesn't take up too much space in your home, with guided workouts available for subscribers and entertainment apps on the screen.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Lloyd Coombes is a freelance tech and fitness writer. He's an expert in all things Apple as well as in computer and gaming tech, with previous works published on TechRadar, Tom's Guide, Live Science and more. You'll find him regularly testing the latest MacBook or iPhone, but he spends most of his time writing about video games as Gaming Editor for the Daily Star. He also covers board games and virtual reality, just to round out the nerdy pursuits.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.