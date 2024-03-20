Chris Hemsworth's Centr workout equipment is up to 70% off right now at Walmart — 5 deals I'd buy

If you fancy training like Chris Hemsworth, you can skip the Amazon Big Spring sale and hit the Walmart sales instead, because Walmart has deals on loads of Centr workout equipment.

You don't have to shell out for the best home gym equipment, either. As a fitness writer, I've been scouring the spring sales for the best deals, and it just so happens Hemsworth's own branded kit is currently discounted at Walmart. At Tom's Guide, we've reviewed the Centr app, loved it, and crooned over the various bits of kit available.

Right now, you can swipe $50 off the Centr Smart Stack 50 adjustable dumbbell, which offers weight ranges between 5-50 lbs. Here are some of my favorite Centr workout equipment deals worth your money.

Walmart Centr workout equipment deals:

Centr Smart Stack 50 adjustable dumbbells: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FCentr-Smart-Stack-50-Adjustable-Dumbbell-5-50-lbs%2F5144705179" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $249 now $199 @ Walmart

Weights range between 5-50 lbs and these <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-adjustable-dumbbells" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">adjustable dumbbells garner 5-star reviews online. Rotate the bi-directional ergonomic handle to select your preferred weight, then tap into Centr's connected digital coaching offering with hundreds of workouts to train with.

Centr home workout kit, resistance bands and attachments: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FCentr-By-Chris-Hemsworth-Home-Workout-Kit-Resistance-Bands-and-Attachments-14-Piece-Set-3-Month-Centr-Membership%2F1882204402%3Fathbdg%3DL1600%26from%3D%2Fsearch" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $69 now $49 @ Walmart

Get more for less while building muscle and strength from home. With Centr's home workout kit, you'll get 3 fabric <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/best-picks/best-resistance-bands" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">resistance bands, 5 tube bands, 2 ankle straps, 2 D-handles, a dual hook straight bar, a door anchor and a travel bag, plus a 3-month subscription to the renowned Centr app.

Centr Fitness Essentials Kit Home Workout Equipment: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FCentr-by-Chris-Hemsworth-Fitness-Essentials-Kit-Home-Workout-Equipment-3-Month-Centr-Subscription%2F1777920198" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $99 now $29 @ Walmart

Save over $70 on the Essentials Home kit by Chris Hemsworth. You'll get a 3-month subscription to Centr, 5 tube resistance bands with handles (X-light to X-heavy), 3 fabric loop hands (light to heavy), a thick non-slip exercise mat, one protein shaker bottle, 2 soft strap D-handles, 2 ankle straps, 10 snap link carabiners, a door anchor and loop anchor and travel bag. Weights range from 5 to 30 lbs. For just $29? What a bargain.

Centr strength training kit: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FCentr-By-Chris-Hemsworth-Strength-Training-Kit-Home-Workout-Equipment-6-Piece-Set-3-Month-Membership%2F1767087278" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $98 now $88 @ Walmart

Strengthen and tone your body with this strength kit by Centr. Along with a 3-month Centr app membership worth $59.99, each strength pack contains push-up handles, a pull-up bar, bodyweight training straps and an 8lb sandbag.

Centr Olympic barbells set: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FCentr-By-Chris-Hemsworth-Olympic-Weight-Set-45-lbs-Bar-and-300-lbs-Plates-Included-3-Month-Membership%2F3502524926" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">was $699 now $548 @ Walmart

The Centr 300 lb 7" Olympic bar and weight set comes with a 45 lb Olympic bar and 14 heavy-duty rubber weight plates for heavier lift days. The bar has knurled grips and the weight plates have a tri-grip design for exercises off the bar. Weights range from 2.5 lb to 45 lb and 2 spring clips, plus you'll get a 3-month membership to the app.

